Kylie Kelce says her husband always has a snack right before she gives birth

Last week’s episode of Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast was another fun one. She starts it off by confessing that she’s going to sound very out of breath when she’s talking because her baby is currently pushed up against her lungs and she “can’t inflate them fully.” She also jokes that because she’s almost nine months pregnant, her TikTok algorithm is showing her lots of “pick your hospital bag” videos. After sharing what’s going to be in her own hospital bag, Kylie turns her attention over to all of her listeners who are dads or about-to-be dads and tells them what’s in Jason’s hospital bag. All of his previous bags were fairly reasonable, but this year, he may show up with his own air mattress, which…fair, lol. Kylie then goes one step further and shares Jason’s biggest tip for dads in the delivery room. That tip? To eat a snack right before that final action starts to happen.

“Just for good measure, I will share Jason’s biggest tip to soon to be fathers,” the 32-year-old said. “He is convinced that men pass out because when pushing starts to happen and birth amps up and the baby is on its way out, that you stand up and you get this rush of adrenaline.” “And a lot of times, you’ve gone from sitting all day waiting to then jumping up and being in an excited situation,” the host, who is expecting her fourth baby girl with Jason, 37, continued. The couple are already parents to daughters Wyatt Elizabeth, 5, Elliotte Ray, 4, and Bennett Llewellyn, 2. The expectant mom explained that Jason thinks fathers should “eat a snack right before mom starts pushing because he’s convinced that it’s an issue with your blood sugar.” “I giggle a little only because it sounds ridiculous, but when you are in it, having gone through it three times, it seems legit,” Kylie said. “I don’t remember which birth it was, but I do remember looking over as I got the shakes, and I’m like, ‘We’re going.’ And he’s, like, mid bite getting ready to hold me for a crunch.” The former collegiate field hockey player continued, “But he hasn’t passed out. So take it, take the advice. Just have a little sneaky snack before the slip and slide happens.”

I can vividly picture that scene she describes of looking over and seeing Jason mid-chew as she’s pushing. It feels like a scene straight out of a sitcom. Having never been a new dad in the delivery room myself, I don’t know for sure if there’s a blood sugar issue to be wary about, but I can see how that makes sense for some people, especially when you consider the waiting all day and suddenly springing into action aspect. Generally, you have a little bit of warning about how far a new mom is progressing, so I’d advise Jason to move his snickety-snack timeline up a bit so he’s fully available when it’s go-time. I was scared when it was time to start pushing with my first son. I would have been so mad if Mr. Rosie had taken a snack break at that moment lol. Eating before you get to the hospital is solid advice for both parents, though. I was too nervous to eat with my first and ended up pushing for 90 minutes because my energy was so depleted. I ate on the way to the hospital with my second and it was only four minutes of pushing. Food is good and those ice chips are teases!