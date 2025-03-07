Mail: Actually, it’s totally fine for Duchess Meghan to use ‘Sussex’ as a surname

Do you think the Duchess of Sussex knew exactly what she was doing this week by emphasizing that her surname is “Sussex”? I think she did. I think she laid a trap for the royalists and they promptly went DEFCON 1 about Meghan’s title, surname, royal protocol and that one moment in With Love, Meghan. The moment where Mindy Kaling called her “Meghan Markle” and Meghan corrects her with “I’m Sussex now.” Whether or not she planned this out, it’s all worked in her favor brilliantly. She exposed what those “bullying” accusations were all about (Meghan correcting someone or stating a preference, and British people projecting all manner of insane things on her), she rebranded herself internationally AND by the end of the week, even the royalists had to admit that it’s totally fine if she goes by Meghan Sussex. From Becky English’s latest in the Daily Mail, “Can Meghan REALLY call herself Meghan Sussex? What royal protocol says about her preferred name.”
The Duchess’s insistence on using her title as a surname has caused a stir amongst royal-watchers, with many questioning her decision to adopt ‘Sussex’ as her family name, particularly in light of the couple’s limited connection to the county. They have only ever officially visited the region once – for just six hours – after a whistle-stop tour in October 2018 taking in Brighton, Chichester and Peacehaven.
While members of the Royal Family entitled to the style of HRH Prince or Princess do not actually need a use surname day to day, according to Buckingham Palace, officially the family’s name is Mountbatten-Windsor – and is recorded as such on both Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s birth certificates. This dates back to 1960 when Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh decided they would like their own direct descents to be distinguished from the rest of the Royal Family, without changing the name of the Royal House (which had been Windsor since 1917, after George V anglicised the name from Saxe-Coburg-Gotha as a result of anti-German public sentiment).
However it may come as a surprise to some to learn that Meghan is not actually wrong either.
In fact members of the Royal Family – indeed, the peerage generally -often use their dukedom or title as a ‘shorthand surname’. Hence Harry was always known as Harry Wales when at school and in the military as a nod to his father, King Charles, then the Prince of Wales. William has also always used the named Wales, and his children do so too now.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie (at least before they got married) also used the surname York, after their father, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York. But the children of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who while entitled to be referred to as HRHs have chosen not to use their titles, use Mountbatten-Windsor.
It is, therefore, not entirely surprising at all that Harry and Meghan would choose to have their children, Archie and Lilibet, known as Sussex, or that they would use it as well.
Wendy Bosberry-Scott, editor of Debrett’s Peerage and Baronetage, explains: ‘The official surname of the Royal Family is Mountbatten-Windsor. However, it has long been the practice of the Royal Family, and indeed the peerage, to use a title as a surname where one is available. This is why when Prince Harry was in the army, he was known as Harry Wales, as his father was then Prince of Wales. Now that he is the Duke of Sussex, it is perfectly within protocol for him to use Harry Sussex and for his wife to use Meghan Sussex. This is no different from the Duke of Norfolk calling himself Edward Norfolk, when his surname is Howard.’
Ms Bosberry-Scott adds: ‘Typically, where a title is involved, children are registered under both names, as was the case when Prince Archie was registered in 2019; he appears in the indexes of the General Register Office under Sussex and Mountbatten-Windsor. There are many other examples of this happening. The Sussexes are not doing anything unusual here as it is common practice within the Royal Family and the British peerage.’
Joe Little, managing editor of specialist publication Majesty magazine, also confirms this, explaining: ‘It is a practice that has been going on for years. While not specifically dictated in the rules according to Buckingham Palace, there is fluidity.’
What remains interesting, however, is that Meghan is suddenly so keen to have the new family name known now – and so pointedly insisting on being called by it. And her reason for that, well, is anyone’s guess.
“What remains interesting, however, is that Meghan is suddenly so keen to have the new family name known now – and so pointedly insisting on being called by it.” Because a married woman with children wants to use her married name, the name she shares with her children? This is not rocket science and MEGHAN SAID IT HERSELF. Meghan, like millions of wives and mothers, shares a surname with her husband and kids and wants people to refer to her by her married name. As for this walkback… it’s so funny, because all week, the Mail has run a dozen outraged stories about “how dare she call herself SUSSEX!” Then even Becky English is like, oh, it’s actually no big deal, royals and aristocrats do this all the time.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Haters out there don’t want to call her Duchess, but Sussex is more palatable for them. Ok, got it. Are they still going to protest about why Meghan still has the Duchess title?
They want to otherise Meghan like a baby mother. Why the surprise since it is the convention and general protocol for most women to take their husband’s names? Meghan also told us clearly why she wanted the sussex name. She did not mince words or be vague about it. Meghan very cleverly chose the biggest platform to announce it. Now Meghan Sussex it is.
Meghan can change her name to whatever the heck she wants, permission and protocol be damned.
The Windsor family should know something about changing your name from Saxe-Coburg and Gotha to Windsor (appropriated from Windsor Castle).
It’s not a name change. Neither Harry or Meghan ever used the surname Mountbatten-Windsor because Mountbatten-Windsor wasn’t even on Harry’s birth certificate because he was titled from birth. Archie had Mountbatten-Windsor on his birth certificate because he didn’t become Prince Archie of Sussex until the Queen died and he becamw entitled to it as the child of the monarch’s second son and that’s when he and Lilis surname changed to match their parents’. (A note as well that Meghan’s name on Archie’s Birth certificate wasn’t Markle either; it was The Duchess of Sussex).
In Québec (Canada), when a woman marries, she have to keep her maiden name. Many children wear the names of both parents (for exemple : John Murray-Savoie) for the same reason than Meghan.
Uhm, Meghan Sussex is not Canadian nor Québécois, is she? I just didn’t get where this came from.
😂😂😂
I feel sorry for Wendy from DeBrett’s who had to be make a statement over Becky’s protocol kerfuffle.
Did Meghan insist? No, she corrected a mistake. You know, like those flowergirl dresses.
Poor Becky, having to backtrack over her Meghan hate. Meghan dots her Is and crosses her Ts. Can’t have the whole aristocracy in uproar over the Daily Fail’s Meghan vendetta.
Kaiser, you could have flagged up that WLM was actually filmed 9 months ago and using the name ‘Sussex’ was nothing new even then. It’s the media that still insists on using Meghan’s maiden name (mainly SEO, but other reasons likely, too).
Without one comment on the Prince and Princess of Wales, who do not speak Welsh, or own a home there. They helicopter in and out for day trips once or twice a year, like elementary school kids on a field trip.
But sure, Meghan only going to Sussex county once while a working royal is the real scandal.
Normally the British tabloids would be saying Meghan wants to come back to the royal family, but they know their dumb readers wouldn’t believe it. Meg don’t even clear customs at Heathrow.
I loved this when I heard about it. Such a KMA moment
But it was known since last year that the children were using Sussex as their last name so I’m not getting why the press are outraged. Is it because Meghan wants to be known as Sussex? A women wanting to have same name as her children is normal. Even then the press knows that the royals use their titles as their surname. And this nonsense about Meghan only spending 6 hours in Sussex doesn’t hold water when the York girls have no real connection to York they live in London. I seem to remember the press boasting that the Duchess of Kent goes by Katherine Kent so why is it a problem when Meghan does the same?
Because the British press and royal family are obsessed with othering Meghan and isolating her even within the family SHE birthed and created. They don’t want you to think the SUSSEX FAMILY when you see Harry, Meghan or glimpses of their kids. They want the readers to always associate Harry and the word “family” with Charles and William and to always think of Meghan as this temporary fling that lured him away.
The same family surname makes it clear that Harry’s family is Meghan and their kids. That’s who he belongs to and with and they don’t want readers making that association.
Excellent point, and probably true – think back to when the RF removed the word “Meghan” from Archie’s birth certificate. Also, it would have meaning for a child of divorce. Finally, using Sussex disconnects her in particular from both the Windsors, and also the Markles, another plus.
And for anyone who didn’t see the Drew show, the point about her name didn’t just come up in the WLM show with Mindy. Drew introduced her as Meghan Sussex. Good for her letting the world know they consider themselves their own family.
Anyone here with psychology background? How do we end their obsession with Meghan. This is not dying down. They are Obsessed.
Can’t speak to the psychology angle, although that’s certainly part of it. But there’s definitely a financial angle too, because the BM gets thousands of clicks and comments for every hate article they post, so they’re not going to stop.
What does it say about those who click and don’t defend her.
Bashing, savaging Meghan pays the bills, puts food on the table of all those obsessed psycho’s: the Moir’s, Callaghan’s, Woottons, Platells and Morgans and many more!
They should be kissing the ground Meghan walks on!
I’m not sure that we can end their obsessions. Harry — a white British Prince — is not SUPPOSED to love and marry a biracial American woman. A biracial American woman is not SUPPOSED to openly and joyfully love and celebrate her own wonderful self. That Harry and Meghan could put their own happiness above the stultified and frankly sordid symbolic history of the epitome of white supremacy that the British Royal Family represents has frankly blown their ever loving minds. For some people, their deeply embedded obsessions are like having the pains of a phantom limb. They simply can’t reorganize themselves around a reality that challenges such deeply held beliefs. (That’s my take, anyway.)
Well said, Blithe
It is not limited to Meghan, although she is the biggest target in this manner. When FKA Twigs was dating with Robert Pattinson (both English), his fans attacked her endlessly with racist rhetoric (comparing her to monkeys). She said, “He was their white Prince Charming and I think they considered that he should definitely be with somebody white and blonde and not me”. It is all the same sh*t, but in this case Harry is an actual Prince, so the backlash is much much bigger. They will never get over it.
I saw that episode and it definitely looked intentional. Good for her!
Why now? I mean Meghan knew people would watch her show so it was a good way to clarify that she’s Meghan Sussex and her family is the Sussex family. And it was filmed 9 months ago so it’s not new.
Someone at the Mail has just realised (or been told by one of the Palaces) that they’ve just spent the past few days accidentally viciously criticising the RF in the UK. Oopsie.
They do that frequently when trying to criticise Meghan.
And nobody ever suggested that the Duke of Windsor maintain close links with Windsor. Especially the Queen Mother, lol!
I have never understood why Mrs W is just Kate Middleton in BM too. Diana was never referred to as Diana Spencer after marriage? So why constantly call Meg and Kate by unmarried surnames?
SEO. But other reasons as well re: Meghan.
Yup. IIRC, Diana was called as Lady Di in media more often she was Diana Spencer. Also, Diana was only known in the tabloids for a few months before marriage where Kate was dating William many, many, many years before marriage. Diana was POW at her marriage, so it was an easy transition from Lady Di to Princess Di or Princess Diana.
Princess Di was incorrect as well, as is Princess Kate, they are/were not of royal blood, but Princess Charlotte and Princess Lilibet are correct.
It’s something to do with search engines and how everybody types in “Kate Middleton.” But also, they can count on plenty of comments saying “show her respect!” and that services the BM’s purposes too.
Why should we respect Kate, she has done nothing to earn it.
I think one reason why Diana was never known as Diana Spencer because she was Lady Diana when she was introduced to the public. She came into that marriage with her own title. Also, she was immediately the Princess of Wales at marriage after a short time in the public eye because Charles was already the Prince of Wales when they married.
Both Catherine Cambridge and Meghan Sussex had public identities for a long time before marrying, while Diana did not. Meghan as an established actor and and Katie as waitey. I don’t even know what the Duchess of Edinburgh ‘s maiden name is. We know Sarah Ferguson’s because they often use it as a nickname.
Sorry I made the same comment before scrolling down.
Sophie Rhys Jones. They did use it because she dated Edward for several years before they married. But maybe because she wasn’t in the news a lot before the marriage they seemed to switch to Wessex much sooner.
Diana was married to Charles in a short period of time after their engagement was announced so she was barely Lady Diana Spencer in the public eye before the name change.
Kate was a public girlfriend off and on for a decade before the engagement. So her identity was kate Middleton in the public eye far longer than her marriage until recently. And even there it was Cambridge which changed again.
It wasn’t quite as bad with Diana, but some people refer to her to this day as Lady Di.
Also that “Markle” name ain’t associated with the greatest people these days. She may feel different if her mother was also a Markle, but I don’t blame her for professionally distancing herself from her dad and that side of the family.
Until her husband’s title upgrade, the Mail routinely referred to Sophie *Wessex*.
It is likely she doesn’t want to be known by the name Mountbatten-Windsor, and even more likely they don’t want her to be known by the name Mountbatten-Windsor.
Harry’s surname has never been Mountbatten Windsor so Meghan couldn’t take it. That surname is reserved for descendants without the HRH.
She’s called the most awful names on the BM, some of them obscene, so I don’t blame her for wanting to set the record straight about her name. Also, the DM would be crying even harder if she went for the pompous-sounding “Mountbatten-Windsor.”
LOL “All of a sudden”.
I noticed, a lot of women gets the importance of the married surname after their children start their school. I think, it is understandable, Meghan also preferred using Sussex surname when Archie started school. Either way, it is her own choice like every mom. It is nothing to do with “protocol”.
This is true. When your kids go to school, that’s when you really have to hammer these things down. But Meghan was using Sussex already — she just didn’t have an opportunity to make that publicly clear.
with all the turmoil in the world, the DM has a headline now that Meghan “lied” about her surname, and show an Oprah clip. Harry’s going to court about the DM cannot come soon enough.
A few months after I got married, there was a board meeting at my work. My director introduced me to the board by my maiden name and I said out loud in front of everyone, “Actually it’s [married name] now” and she said, “Oh that’s right!” And then said my name correctly. It wasn’t dramatic at all. Neither is this. They are making a mountain out of absolutely nothing.
Everyone can cry and complain about it again when her second season, which has just been announced, comes out. She seems to have hit her stride with this endeavour, whatever last name she uses. The little glitches are all worked out and it’s full steam ahead.
Mere mortal peasant here with her mind absolutely blown that they can have multiple birth certificates or official ids with different names … mountbatten windsor, sussex … harry also wales etc . Here i was painstakingly changing my maiden name that took forever to update for weeks or months ( i would not do this again because it was such a pain)
I kept my maiden name for a few years after getting married but changed it when I got pregnant because there was something about everyone having the same name as a family than felt important to me.
It did feel a little weird the way it was done on the show but that’s how Meghan rolls which is why when people who don’t know her say she’s inauthentic, it’s because they don’t know her. Obviously I don’t know her but I recognize who she is and it’s who she says she is and being all very serious explaining the name change is definitely how she’d do it. I’d be fliting back and forth casually explaining over 15 mins but Meghan is more direct, very earnest and really talks to people.
Netflix had an inkling the Mghan Sussex’s show was going to be a hit because season 2 was filmed already. So they have 16 episodes and split like they do they popular series. By the way, what happened air bag full of….P*ss Morgan? Did his lawyer ornYouTube tell him to keep quiet?
Oh, all those people will be artificially and senselessly upset and outraged at Meghan’s every breath. It won’t stop because too many people are making a lot of money from this hate industry. And too many people are addicted to these jass feelings. You can only correct the grossest insults and lies and otherwise let them drown in their hate money and hate addiction. Their unethical outpourings are worth nothing
2.3K comments on the Daily Mail. My favorite? That Meghan “is the worst stain on the UK in its history.”
lol. They are such drama queens. Sure, a biracial woman is worse than colonization 😂😂😭
My first thought!
I’m dying laughing..the haters really are ridiculous.
I know they are UPSET because Meghan has been dominating the news and season 2 incoming haha