Duchess Meghan spoke about Harry & the kids on Drew Barrymore’s show

Real talk: I went into the Duchess of Sussex’s interview on the Drew Barrymore Show with a great deal of cynicism. Not about Meghan, but about Drew. I’ve watched Drew’s show before, and she’s so extra and so touchy-feely that I often find her off-putting. Just in a “let your guests have personal space” kind of way. But about four minutes into the interview, Drew actually made me tear up a little bit. She started talking about how much she’s always admired Prince Harry from afar, and how much she relates to his rebellious streak, then Drew tells the story about meeting Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. Drew met Diana when Drew was seven years old, and she presented Diana with an E.T. doll. It’s a reminder that, actually, Americans still love Diana and we feel protective of her youngest son too. In a later segment, Drew showed Meghan the photo with Diana too – go here to see.
The cheers remind me of Harry walking out on The Late Show in 2023 – that audience was so into it, as was Drew’s audience. The dog on set is Drew’s rescue Douglas Barrymore. Douglas was immediately a big fan of Meghan, which reminded me of what Harry said about Meghan meeting QEII’s corgis, that the corgis immediately jumped on her and were super-friendly. Douglas actually got in between Drew and Meghan, and you can see both women pet him throughout the interview. Meghan is more than a dog person – animals really just vibe with her energy. Meghan talked a lot about Harry and their love story and how they “date” each other still, after nearly seven years of marriage. Meghan also talked about Archie and Lilibet, and then in the second segment, Meghan rolled a clip from home of the kids helping her bake cookies.
Thank you for sharing this. I watched the show from home and was happy to see how well received Meghan was. Meghan is deeply in love with her husband and from his interactions and protectiveness of her, it seems to be reciprocated. The show went very well and I enjoyed how Meghan shared her thumb print cookies with the audience.
She put her wedding dress designer to work making cookies for the audience! Love it.
Loved this.. I truly enjoyed this interview and I will admit the cheering when Meghan was introduced brought tear to my eyes.
It truly was a very good interview and the audience just was there for her with all the cheering. It’s so very nice to see and hear the interview from her perspective and not some people talking shit about her. She loves her family and her life!
I second this. I couldn’t help but post a pro meg comment in response to particularly nasty one on the mail. I got an email less than 30 mins later they removed my comment lol
Well they are going to be even angrier because People just announced she is getting a second season!!!!!!
In one episode, Meghan said Harry was a good cook, and her friend Kelly said yes, scrambled eggs. I’m glad that she has genuine friends, old and new.
We have to stop listening to the bitter hags, they’re boring, repeating the same crap, because they’ve no leaks into the Sussexes business.
Claire W Keller dropping in for lunch, Meghan is really in her era of JOY. Claire has a capsule collection at Uniqlo (worst website).
I was wondering whether Meghan is wearing the cashmere short-sleeved top/vest from Clare’s Uniqlo collection…
@Blogger: No, the top is from Jcrew. She wore it on her show. But Meghan says she has clothes from Clare’s collection.
Just saw the photo of Drew with Diana. 😢
It was Diana during her bulimia years.
I clicked it right away and was saddened to see that. I had forgotten how bad it was.
But still a sweet memory for Drew to share from her childhood.
Yes, poor Diana. She was going through so much during that period but yes what a sweet memory, Drew the child was so excited about meeting a real-life princess that she still recalls it to this day.
Drew’s interview style is…unique? Sitting directly in front of the guest and staring into their eyes takes some getting used to. Both for the interviewee and the audience. In this case, Meghan had a dog barrier so that was good. But, for me, a little Drew goes a long way.
yeah, I couldn’t do that. I’d be leaning back, away from her.
Those who believe that Harry and Meghan don’t have a solid relationship are deluding themselves.
Aw, loved the dog being there. Meghan is so down bad for her husband, lol. And so is Drew!
“So easy to love.”
The dog was so happy between those two women.
Meghan just seems like the most thoughtful person. I’m legit like HOW DOES SHE HAVE TIME?
I feel like she must be high achiever, high energy person who is always doing something.
I wish I had that trait lol.
The interview was really great and I love the video of them baking in the kitchen with Archie eating and lili watching.
It’s been a fun 2025 just getting a glimpse into their life. I imagine it shatters lots of narrative to see the love in person versus hearing about it
Yeah I actually think the natural warmth of her Instagram stories and all the behind the scenes looks from her will force the Wales to change.
Remember when black and white photos were unroyal lol.
She does seem like someone who likes to be doing something. My dad is like that. Wish I had inherited that part of the gene! But it makes me think about how in the Oprah interview, she spoke about how there were months where she barely left her house. Bc she was told she was too overexposed. She and her mom couldn’t even go out for tea. It must have just felt like her spirit was wilting away. Bc yes she likes to be doing things. That’s just who she is .
I think she’s the embodiment of “If you want something done, give it to a busy person”. She definitely seems like a high achiever and someone that always has several projects on the go.
I really liked her in the cookie segment w Drew and her nod to cookies for everyone. I’d like to see more of that connecting w regular folks. I think she shines in that ….
I do love that are so in love and date….they deserve it
I’ve been making those thumbprint cookies for years – they’re a Christmas tradition. I got the recipe from an old Land O Lakes baking booklet my grandmother had. They’re cheerful and just the right size for sharing without making a mess.
Same. In Germany they are called “angels’ eyes”. Yummy!
This is what terrifies the BRF still to this day. People seeing the real Meghan and not the caricature evil angry black woman they created for public consumption. How can you look at this woman, her friends circle and believe any of the things they told about her? I am so so happy for Meghan. So nice to see even the glimpses of Lili and Archie 🫠 They are such a cute, little family.
OMG, Drew and Meghan are so cute together. They have some space between them thanks to the sweet dog, but they lean into each other a lot. You know these two women love the physical connection with people 😂😂
Exactly @Sevenblue Meghan is wholesome and positive and happy. It is impossible to believe that she goes around biting people like the batsh1t BM and RF would have you believe. When you are in a good place you radiate happiness and give off positive vibes. In contrast the Other Couple look constipated and constricted and miserable to be around!
Drew and Meghan are terrific.
Yes 👏 GOOD VIBES 😎
What a warm reception! Wait, I thought all Americans hate her???
Pffffttttt!!!!
I loved the interview, they were both at the top of their game 😍😍. Meghan is so ready to be back, doing what she loves 😍
The interview was so warm and cozy just like Meghan’s show WLM. I thoroughly enjoyed it.
Does anybody know if there are any other interviews lined up? What would be the best one for Meghan? I’d love to see her with Stephen Colbert but since he spilled the tea about Rose, I can imagine the reaction that would get, her “endorsing Colbert!” After all when Giles Coren confirmed the affair, we didn’t know he was best friends with fellow restaurant critic Tom PB, and often shared gossip over boozy lunches. Both Tom and his mam love to spread family gossip about other people’s affairs when they are drunk: so discreet!
Wouldn’t be surprised if she does one or two more close to her product line going live. Don’t think Colbert would be the right venue for that. More likely another morning or daytime show I’d think.
I’ve never watched Drew’s show before. Does she always sit so close to her guests & lean into their faces? And then sip from a coffee cup as she’s leaning in. That just seems so…weird to me.
Oh my, I have got news. This was probably the furthest she was to her guest because of the dog. She is all over them, it is like a meme now 😂😂 It especially looks awkward when her guest isn’t a touchy person. Here with Meghan, it doesn’t look awkward because she reciprocates.
I think it was Martha Stewart, one of the rare guests to tell her back off 😭😭
Omg my husband had the exact same ET doll that Drew gave Diana!
Aww that was cute! Meghan is so good at this–being lovely and warm and kind. I think even Drew was the teensiest bit star-struck! Yay for Meghan!
This past December driving up the coast I waved at Montecito as we passed it. I made my hubs wave too!
Glad the interview went well. As a member of WGA, I can’t forgive scab Drew for her actions during the strike.
4 minutes into the interview, the slumbering doggo’s face is so kissable.
Aww, she made cookies for the whole audience? How could anyone hate Meghan?