Duchess Meghan spoke about Harry & the kids on Drew Barrymore’s show

Real talk: I went into the Duchess of Sussex’s interview on the Drew Barrymore Show with a great deal of cynicism. Not about Meghan, but about Drew. I’ve watched Drew’s show before, and she’s so extra and so touchy-feely that I often find her off-putting. Just in a “let your guests have personal space” kind of way. But about four minutes into the interview, Drew actually made me tear up a little bit. She started talking about how much she’s always admired Prince Harry from afar, and how much she relates to his rebellious streak, then Drew tells the story about meeting Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. Drew met Diana when Drew was seven years old, and she presented Diana with an E.T. doll. It’s a reminder that, actually, Americans still love Diana and we feel protective of her youngest son too. In a later segment, Drew showed Meghan the photo with Diana too – go here to see.

The cheers remind me of Harry walking out on The Late Show in 2023 – that audience was so into it, as was Drew’s audience. The dog on set is Drew’s rescue Douglas Barrymore. Douglas was immediately a big fan of Meghan, which reminded me of what Harry said about Meghan meeting QEII’s corgis, that the corgis immediately jumped on her and were super-friendly. Douglas actually got in between Drew and Meghan, and you can see both women pet him throughout the interview. Meghan is more than a dog person – animals really just vibe with her energy. Meghan talked a lot about Harry and their love story and how they “date” each other still, after nearly seven years of marriage. Meghan also talked about Archie and Lilibet, and then in the second segment, Meghan rolled a clip from home of the kids helping her bake cookies.