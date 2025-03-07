King Charles, 76, created an Apple Music playlist because music ‘brings us joy’

Remember when the Duchess of Sussex said she was in her era of joy? Well, the Windsors were listening and they thought, hey, we should copy that. While “royal sources” insist that the Windsors would never watch With Love, Meghan from the comfort of their medieval castles, it’s beyond clear that all of the Windsors are very aware of the timing of it. Kate has not been seen all week after last week’s hilariously obvious jam stunt. Jason Knauf was sent out just before the debut of WLM. And now this: King Charles has created an Apple Music playlist/show and he’s talking about how music “brings us joy.”

I had to sit here for a moment to really figure out what was going on, why Charles would agree to create this, and how many people it took to explain what any of this is to the 76-year-old king. As he says, this is supposedly in support of Commonwealth Day (Monday) and that’s when this video/playlist/pod/whatever will be released too. I do remember that Charles did that event with Apple CEO Tim Cook last December, so maybe this is all part of Apple’s moves to cozy up to the British monarchy? It’s definitely weird, and it’s definitely interesting timing.

Meanwhile, Charles has never been known for his elite musical taste. He was a teen and young man in the ‘60s and ‘70s and he listened to, like, chamber music and not the Rolling Stones. To his credit, he’s always loved Barbra Streisand and Tina Turner, I think. The Daily Mail says that his Apple playlist includes “Afrobeat stars,” Kylie Minogue, Grace Jones and Raye.