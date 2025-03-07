King Charles, 76, created an Apple Music playlist because music ‘brings us joy’

Remember when the Duchess of Sussex said she was in her era of joy? Well, the Windsors were listening and they thought, hey, we should copy that. While “royal sources” insist that the Windsors would never watch With Love, Meghan from the comfort of their medieval castles, it’s beyond clear that all of the Windsors are very aware of the timing of it. Kate has not been seen all week after last week’s hilariously obvious jam stunt. Jason Knauf was sent out just before the debut of WLM. And now this: King Charles has created an Apple Music playlist/show and he’s talking about how music “brings us joy.”
I had to sit here for a moment to really figure out what was going on, why Charles would agree to create this, and how many people it took to explain what any of this is to the 76-year-old king. As he says, this is supposedly in support of Commonwealth Day (Monday) and that’s when this video/playlist/pod/whatever will be released too. I do remember that Charles did that event with Apple CEO Tim Cook last December, so maybe this is all part of Apple’s moves to cozy up to the British monarchy? It’s definitely weird, and it’s definitely interesting timing.
Meanwhile, Charles has never been known for his elite musical taste. He was a teen and young man in the ‘60s and ‘70s and he listened to, like, chamber music and not the Rolling Stones. To his credit, he’s always loved Barbra Streisand and Tina Turner, I think. The Daily Mail says that his Apple playlist includes “Afrobeat stars,” Kylie Minogue, Grace Jones and Raye.
Last year Meghan mentioned her word this year was joy as the daily complained it as the anniversary of the Queens death.
Soon after we got Kate saying she would only do things they brought her joy and now here is Charles lol.
But of course they aren’t watching anything Meghan does guys.
I think this is Charles version of modernizing and also following in the footsteps of Obama’s music list.
Work does not bring joy to Katie.
This. You summed it up well. Meghan said she was in her era of joy. I believe she said this during the Colombia visit. And then months later, sources said Kate only wanted to do things that would bring her joy. And now we have Charles’ playlist of joy. If they’d been using the word joy before we never heard about it until after Meghan said the word. It’s truly bizarre how they co-opt words. I guess it’s the colonial mindset as in joy is mine! But it’s creepy to watch it in real time.
It has as much meaning as when William said “throw some empathy in there,” which is to say none. And all anyone has to do is look at any of the Royals to know that they are feeling anything but joyful…
It’s so annoying how they steal everything from Harry and Meghie. They scream, yell, throw up, and then copy.
Somewhere around this time, I think it was at Columbia, both Harry and Meghan spoke in various statements about doing good (..nie wiem, czy tak jest po angielsku . Chodzi o znaczenie good, jak w zdaniu – “We have to learn right from wrong”).
A similar message also appeared on their website sussex.com. It wasn’t long before William and Kate started talking about their purpose being to do good. It was literally quotes from HM that they repeated at every opportunity for a few weeks. I wanted to punch them in their empty heads.
They did the same thing with empathy and a compassion. Harry and Meghan got roasted for they then months later william and Kate started using it in their comms lol
It’s just funny bc no one owns the words joy or empathy. Harry and Meghan don’t own those words either but whew is it creepy when the RF starts using it as soon as they do. SWF vibes fr.
Of course these are common words, like beige coat, white suit or navy blazer with black pants… but Kate wears the same outfits right after Meghan, she just dresses up as Meghan. What’s more, she wears the same outfits in the same place, yes, she wore a navy blazer and black pants to a basketball game because Meghan wore them to a basketball game.
Their statements are the same. They repeat them right after HM, except they are quickly forgotten and HM continues what he is saying
That picture made me think Charles was starring as Wallace in a live action version of Wallace & Gromit. Looks just like him
Good grief this is pathetic.. and they expect us to believe that Meghan is irrelevant.. sure looks like she controls that monarchy of idiots.
Up next: In this week’s Sussex stalking episode, Camilla bakes a cake with her grandkids and has a pot of camomile tea with her bestie, Jeremy “let’s throw shit on Meghan” Clarkson.
Meanwhile, Katie, Pippa and Carole are papped buying flowers for their ikebana class. Ikebana is the Japanese art of flower-arranging because kintsugi is so 2013.
Across the Pacific, Marie Kondo trademarks what brings her joy to end all the fuss of everything Japanese and joyous.
Spot on!! This is exactly their playbook, react only when caught on the back foot. For us, the audience, its entertaining:)) Love when people and organizations realize they’re at an extinction burst….the crash outs are AMAZING. Thank you to both palaces, keep it up.
Ah, the Royal Racist’s playlist. What a marvelous idea! Now I’ll have the perfect soundtrack for looking down on others, ignoring my mixed race relatives, hanging out with my side piece, and being a dogsh*t parent. Isn’t music grand?
As if they didn’t already look like a bunch of jealous psychos.
This reminds me more of Obama’s year end favourites list, and how the books and albums he puts on it are always a big story.
I read Charles likes classical music including wagner operas.
The impact Meg has had on this family. Wow. They would never have, and never did this type of thing before Meg. Now they’re making playlists, making documentaries for Disney, Amazon, and bitching about jam. She’s changed the whole game for them and they hate her for it, while also trying to copy her, which makes them hate her even more.
It’s breathtaking to see. Someday maybe years down the line or hopefully sooner someone will do an analysis about Meghan’s impact on this family. She changed the game when she arrived and she’s changing it again this year.
We are gonna see a new social media strategy from the royals soon. This was the beginning for Charles…
Chuck isn’t going to share his hoarded billions, but he will lower himself just a tad and share his music playlist that his staff put together, no doubt.
I can guarantee Charles knows nothing about Afrobeats. This just seems try hard to me and I have no doubt that this playlist was released when it was because Meghan’s show came out and the Palace is definitely paying attention to everything she does and says. Where has this focus on joy come from all of the sudden?
Gotta say With Love has a really good playlist. This seems kinda random of Charles but at least it’s something cultural and he’s trying to do something fun. Meanwhile it’s kinda amusing how every time the Sussexes do something, the Royals respond by doing something in the same ballpark, when no one expects that from them. This is why Tina Brown seethes at Meghan, because despite being a culturally irrelevant throwback, she still influences the salty Royals and her fans like what she does.
I really want her to release that playlist!!
I want them to as well!! This is when I wish her comments were open on social media so we can tell them.
“This is when I wish her comments were open on social media so we can tell them.”
If you have an Instagram account, maybe you can post a screenshot or short reel of WLM, stating how much you like the soundtrack from the show and would like a playlist, and tag Meghan’s account.
There are websites that collate soundtracks for TV shows. This one has the first four episodes: https://soundtrackost.com/with-love-meghan-soundtrack-netflix-songs/
Pretty sure you’ll be able to find a complete list.
On IG Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has a great reel breaking down the dishonesty and double-standards. Of course, I agree. He didn’t make this list and as Shola said where bull meets sh*t.
Charles has always had a strong interest in music, art and culture. It’s possible that the use of the word “joy” was meant to echo other current events, but it seems that he has actually started to feel better and has the energy to be a visible king. You may recall that he chose the music for Diana’s funeral, which was beautiful. I’m pointing this out because it’s in such contrast to his son, the Heir, who seems to have no talent, interests or energy.
I think others had input into music chosen besides Charles, who was the divorced ex husband. Diana also had indicated years before what music she liked. Including on her wedding day. I think the Spencers had input as well and William and Harry. Elton John sang Goodbye England’s (Candle in the Wind) Rose I doubt Charles had anything to do with that. Elton John was a good friend and most likely volunteered.
William is exactly like his father, but Charles is the original so he masquerades it better 😃
Since William and Kate are not musically knowledgeable. Charles did select the music for the wedding. With Diana it was different, since she had favorite music and Sam Branson suggested Elton John change the lyrics to Candle in the Wind –the song he sung at the funeral. Also the Spencers had some input.
Charles had absolutely nothing to do with Diana’s funeral besides using her children as protection against the public. The Spencers hated him, the public hated him.
The story was that Charles loved classical music and Diana liked popular music. Charles loved Wagner opera the most , Diana liked classical music and popular music. She attended operas and concerts, and was a great friend of Pavarotti.
@Tessa, yes Charles the deep thinker and intellectual and Diana the young naive dumb with the love for pop.
Hahaha. There’s no friggin way Charles created a playlist that includes “Afrobeat stars,” Kylie Minogue, Grace Jones and Raye. Somebody on his staff created the playlist, issued the press release about “joy”, and maybe, just maybe, showed him how to use a separate playlist involving classical music. No diss to classical music, which I like, but Grace Jones is not him. So what are we to conclude? Charles had precious little to do with it. Instead, his pathetic PR staff thought this would be a good and totally credible, you guys, way to counter Meghan’s sincere joy.
Forget which event it was (like they are so many to choose from!) but even Wilbur was claiming to be PASSIONATE about music recently.