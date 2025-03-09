‘With Love, Meghan’ is getting a second season & they already filmed it

With Love, Meghan dropped on Netflix on Tuesday, March 4th. Just two days later, WLM was already well into the Netflix top-ten most-streamed shows and it was THE biggest topic of conversation last week on social media, in the tabloids and in the trade papers. The Duchess of Sussex’s haters tried to review-bomb WLM and it felt like everyone had an opinion of the show and Meghan. As I said several times last week, once WLM made it into the Netflix top-ten, it seemed more than likely that Netflix would greenlight a second season quickly, especially given the low overhead for the production and given Netflix’s investment in As Ever, Meghan’s product line. As it turns out, Netflix had already greenlighted a second season and it’s already been filmed, with zero leaks. The second season will stream this fall!! LOL.

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle show is getting another season on Netflix. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that With Love, Meghan will have a second season, which has already been filmed, hitting the streaming service this fall. Michael Steed is back as director for the second season, as the Duchess of Sussex’s show debuts at #6 on Netflix’s U.S. Top 10. Meghan, 43, celebrated the news on March 7 by sharing the teaser also shared by Netflix on her personal Instagram page. The footage focuses on the sounds of chopping, stirring, sizzling and more from the kitchen. “Oh, how I love ASMR!” the Duchess of Sussex captioned the post. ‘If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2! Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life!”

This is hilarious and amazing. WLM deserved a second season, and it will likely have many more seasons. The low overhead is key – yes, it’s great that Netflix is supporting Meghan and her lifestyle vision, but it’s easy for Netflix to support WLM since it’s so inexpensive for them to make. There are no special effects, no huge location shoots, no lengthy production time tables. That’s why they were able to film a second season so quickly and so under-the-radar, which is basically unheard of even in reality-based programming.

As soon as the news was announced, the same people who had been screaming about WLM for days and predicting a swift end to the Sussex-Netflix partnership quickly had to backtrack and find some way to cope. The Daily Beast’s Royalist bitterly noted that WLM “generated massive worldwide interest, despite being panned in reviews.” The Telegraph tried to pretend that they still have exclusive sources, and they claimed that “Any potential third series will depend on the success of the first two.” The Telegraph also pointed out the review-bombing and said, “The Duchess is not thought to have been shown any negative reviews and does not look them up herself.” Well… what Meghan did last week was great, and what I’ve wanted her to do for so long: go out and really promote her work and push her positive message to combat all of the unhinged hate that comes her way. I hope we get another promotional tour in the fall!

Meghan also celebrated the upcoming second season on her IG page, going on her IG Stories and wearing a “Lettuce Romaine Calm” baseball cap. She also posted photos for International Women’s Day, with two great photos of Harry, one with Lili and one with Meg.

“Lettuce romaine calm…or not (!) because I'm thrilled to share that Season 2 of

