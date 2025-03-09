Buckingham Palace didn’t include any photos of or by Princess Kate for IWD

I do not remember the Windsors celebrating International Women’s Day so vocally and so online before this year. IWD was on Saturday, March 8th. Both Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace made social media posts about the day. KP, which is Prince William and Kate’s office, highlighted the “brilliant women who have inspired us over the last 12 month” and there was a thread of female humanitarians, environmentalists, Holocaust survivors, homelessness experts, a young Welsh speaker and the late Liz Hatton. It was a lovely thread which actually did an okay job of highlighting KP’s efforts online to at least do the bare minimum in spotlighting this work. But Buckingham Palace’s IWD thread is the one getting much more attention. BP decided to showcase “the Royal Family’s longstanding support for female photographers which stretches back as far as the advent of photography in the mid-1800s.” They did a thread of photos of female royals, photos taken by female photographers.
Today, on #InternationalWomensDay, we are showcasing the Royal Family’s longstanding support for female photographers which stretches back as far as the advent of photography in the mid-1800s.
From Frances Sally Day’s photographs of Queen Victoria in the 1850s, to Dorothy… pic.twitter.com/Y6OKJzzRBy
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 8, 2025
They included portraits taken of Queen Camilla, Queen Victoria, Princess Anne, Queen Alexandra and the Duchess of Edinburgh. Um, notice anyone missing? LMAO. The Princess of Wales – Kate, I mean – was not featured as a subject OR a keen amateur photographer. Kate rarely poses formally for portraiture, and when she does, it’s always for a male photographer, I guess? And I also assume they didn’t want to highlight Kate’s “photography” given all of the kill notices and questions about how often Kate edits the crap out of her photos. Just for fun, I’m adding some Kensington Palace handout photos, allegedly taken by Kate. I’m also adding a couple of portraits taken by Paolo Roversi for Kate’s 40th in 2022, and… yeah, the Mother’s Day photo from last year. Why not.
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace, cover courtesy of The Sun.
Loved Meghan’s IWD post. The Buck Palace post in comparison is forgettable except for the fact they posted a photo of the young QE2 who looked so regal and beautiful and a cause for optimism in post-WW2 Britain. As typical, Chuck is using his dead mother for PR purposes again.
In contrast, the current Queen, Camilla the bitch from hell, is destroying the monarchy from within by hiring her tabloid mates, while lazy Katie continues to disappoint.
The monarchy tracks the mood of the nation and Britain – especially after Brexit – is in the doldrums. Not much cause for optimism.
Blogger that’s it exactly! A young, attractive queen, post war, having babies, creating a sense of optimism. Limited media. Very controlled. It was fantastic pr. She didn’t even need to do much, everyone said she did a lot and it was believed. The world is different.
Chuck let them in and their world has never been the same since because he was pathologically jealous of Diana and Camilla was terrified.
They were warned about it and the monarchy today is ugly, ugly, ugly.
“Its mystery is its life. We must not let in daylight upon magic.” – Walter Bagehot during Queen Vic’s reign.
I agree, I’m Diana generation. I saw it all first hand also as a member of a commonwealth country. I saw it play out. I loved Diana.
But the rf mystery could only be retained with limited or no media.. Hence the rota.. They simply forgot about the internet. Propaganda only goes so far – even though they buy thousands of bots. They do buy millions of bots but it’s still shovelling sg^r up a hill
The only thing I can say is every time I see the fake wails pic, it makes me feel pain. The way they faked the poses is ugh. So damn uncomfortable.. With 40 million pounds, surely they could have employed better photoshop. It’s skin crawl absurdly painful
It really feels worse making the kids the part of this lie. It will always be gossiped about how much of it was faked.
Of course but the physicality? Wth? The kids will always be gossiped about, but they’ll never be in the firing line for these messes
Loool this is so shady. Has me playing “are WanK separated or do C&C just hate her” for not the first time this year lol
Cool idea for an IWD post from BP though, I thought.
I’m trying to remember. Wasn’t there some article from People or the DB where the Wales were saying stuff through anonymous sources. And we were all saying oh snap, Camilla and Charles aren’t going to like that. But I can’t even remember what it was? I may have to go to the archives.
They were telling Charles to give up the crown to Will, since he is young and ready and other European countries are doing that. Then, the #KateGate happened 😂😂 Charles and Camilla are probably laughing their asses off at the audacity.
“Kate rarely poses formally for portraiture, and when she does, it’s always for a male photographer, I guess?”
We all know how FewchaKween behaves around women, plus the fact that she doesn’t seem to have any female friends other than Emma Sayles. So I’m not surprised she can’t/won’t work with women.
How many times has she actually posed for portraiture besides that 40th birthday one? I really don’t know. Has she ever had a female photographer? I feel like she must’ve?
There was a real photographer who took actual portrait photos. Kates amateur photograph was also shown
That is weird right? Kate took the photo of Camilla for a magazine cover. You would think, they would use that one at least? It would show the relationship between the current QC and the future one. Charles isn’t happy with Kate, so he can’t even fake it, I guess.
The hate from insecure Kate and her mother started the ball rolling. I reckon Camilla would have been happy having the Sussex around, more so she could leak their activities to her tabloid mates.
But nooo, Katie’s green monster reared its ugly head and triggered everyone else’s petty jealousies and so the monarchy is stale, pale and in disarray as a result.
Yeah, I don’t think C&C were ever close to Kate. I know they tried to sell the narrative that Charles and Kate got super close during their health journey but it’s clear they didn’t. Charles didn’t go to her Christmas concert, he also didn’t pay her any attention at an event they both were at last year. It’s clear they don’t liked her and find her irrelevant.
A professional photographer took the portrait photographs. Of Camilla. Kates was shown too
I don’t know about that. It was the official statement that Kate took the photo of Camilla, that was on a magazine cover. She was posing in a garden if I remember correctly.
This is all so ridiculously petty it’s hilarious.. the fact that this is actually being done by an elderly man who has one foot in the grave is a little surreal.. I guess Chuck plans to die petty and childish. As for Kate she should have made the list just for the Kill Notification those are rare.
It’s not that there aren’t a lot photos of the late princess of Wales by woman photographer too, Jayne Fincher for example. I mean the princess that had a real impact worldwide. But never would petty BP engage in positive PR.
They continue to erase Diana. But she lives in spirit with the Sussexes.
Oh dear no Can’t? They probably didn’t want to chance getting hateful comments about the frankenphoto from last year that was attributed to Can’t although those comments would be well deserved. Guess Can’t and the Middletons glory days might just be coming to an end?
How will they top last year’s Mother’s Day disaster? Anybody suspect they will release a sun light drenched video of Kate and kids cooking in the kitchen ending with Louis licking the spoon??
It could be a photo of the wails at dinner passing platters of food that Kate baked and wide eyed kids looking at cake they helped cook. Kate dressed in white with an apron. Being given pda by William
According to BBC website under-performing civil servants could be incentivised to leave their jobs while senior staff will have their pay linked to their performance, as part of government plans expected to be unveiled this week.
I would LOVE to see RF treated the same way as in just paid per engagement and they have to complete a daily timesheet, have quarterly appraisals, targets and undertake regular training. They would all faint with horror and Kate would definitely run home to mama!
I didn’t hear about the KP post but it sounds good. The Royal Family post was just weird to me. I know they were featuring female photographers but it still just ended up focusing on the Royal Family itself and inadvertently leaving out Kate. Didn’t Kate work with Millie Pinkington?
I think it was more that Kate regularly took credit for Millie Pinkington’s work and the latter kept quiet about it?
I would say that it’s not BPs job to promote Kate, that dubious task falls to KP and if they choose not to, oh well.
Wasn’t Kate the one who supposedly took the photos of Camilla gardening for a posh magazine ? I think it was last year. If they didn’t include this one, big LOL.
That would make more sense if they didn’t feel like giving free PR to Kate. It made both Camilla and Kate look good to royalists, like these women get along kind of way. Charles really said, no Kate.
Didn’t Kate have a portrait taken by Ebenezer? Also it seems to me there was a big deal made a while back of Kate “supporting” female photographers and the photographer was at least part African heritage? It’s so petty to leave her out. There is no hope for the Windsors because they cannot overcome their pettiness and personal vendettas which they play out on the national stage.
We have two elderly people with money and time enough to do anything they choose to benefit mankind and leave a generous legacy and help others…but we’re being gossipy little bitches to our family.
Got it.
This is your legacy Chuck, being a jealous, petty, little man. I won’t be around to see it, but history will pinpoint when CK invited the press into the palace to rehabilitate the Side Piece—and himself—to the public as the beginning of the end.
I did get a good snort out of this yesterday, thanks Cams!