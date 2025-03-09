Buckingham Palace didn’t include any photos of or by Princess Kate for IWD

I do not remember the Windsors celebrating International Women’s Day so vocally and so online before this year. IWD was on Saturday, March 8th. Both Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace made social media posts about the day. KP, which is Prince William and Kate’s office, highlighted the “brilliant women who have inspired us over the last 12 month” and there was a thread of female humanitarians, environmentalists, Holocaust survivors, homelessness experts, a young Welsh speaker and the late Liz Hatton. It was a lovely thread which actually did an okay job of highlighting KP’s efforts online to at least do the bare minimum in spotlighting this work. But Buckingham Palace’s IWD thread is the one getting much more attention. BP decided to showcase “the Royal Family’s longstanding support for female photographers which stretches back as far as the advent of photography in the mid-1800s.” They did a thread of photos of female royals, photos taken by female photographers.

Today, on #InternationalWomensDay, we are showcasing the Royal Family’s longstanding support for female photographers which stretches back as far as the advent of photography in the mid-1800s. From Frances Sally Day’s photographs of Queen Victoria in the 1850s, to Dorothy… pic.twitter.com/Y6OKJzzRBy — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 8, 2025

They included portraits taken of Queen Camilla, Queen Victoria, Princess Anne, Queen Alexandra and the Duchess of Edinburgh. Um, notice anyone missing? LMAO. The Princess of Wales – Kate, I mean – was not featured as a subject OR a keen amateur photographer. Kate rarely poses formally for portraiture, and when she does, it’s always for a male photographer, I guess? And I also assume they didn’t want to highlight Kate’s “photography” given all of the kill notices and questions about how often Kate edits the crap out of her photos. Just for fun, I’m adding some Kensington Palace handout photos, allegedly taken by Kate. I’m also adding a couple of portraits taken by Paolo Roversi for Kate’s 40th in 2022, and… yeah, the Mother’s Day photo from last year. Why not.