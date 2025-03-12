Eva Mendes models for Stella McCartney on her 51st birthday: ‘I’ve never felt sexier’

Embed from Getty Images

Eva Mendes turned 51 on March 5. Last year, hubby Ryan Gosling reportedly made her milestone 50th “very special.” This year, however, Eva gave us a gift (yes, that was a terrible segue; I’ll see myself out in a minute). In honor of her birthday, Eva announced that she’s once again working with Stella McCartney, this time on the designer’s summer campaign. In an Instagram post in which she joked that her “new campaign and…new age” just dropped, Eva appears in a sheer black maxi dress that costs $3,600. Declaring that she’s “never felt sexier,” she also praises SM for her cruelty-free designs.

Eva Mendes is celebrating her birthday in style. “My new campaign and my new age just dropped!” the actress-turned-author, who turned 51 on Wednesday, captioned Instagram photos from Stella McCartney’s summer 2025 ads.

Mendes struck a pose in a sheer silk maxi dress ($3,600) with a single cape sleeve, high-slit skirt and wrapped and knotted details.

“I’m 51 today and so grateful for all the reasons,” the former actress continued in the caption. “Especially grateful to @stellamccartney for making the most beautiful, cruelty free clothing that I feel so great in.”

Though she’s partnered with “amazing designers” throughout her career, Mendes says she’s “never felt sexier” than when she’s wearing McCartney’s creations.

“I hate that I can’t be there at your fashion show today but I have the best reason in the world -I’m with my family,” she added — referring to Stella McCartney’s fall 2025 presentation, which took place in Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

“Sending out loads of love today and every day 💕💕,” Mendes ended her caption.

“51 never looked so good 🔥🔥,” one user commented. A second said, “51….and fabulous 🤍”

This isn’t the first time the mother of two has fronted the luxury label’s buzzy shoots.

Mendes was the star of Stella McCartney’s winter 2024 campaign, “It’s About F—g Time,” modeling earth-friendly looks like a croc-embossed trench coat ($6,000) and pale pink fuzzy jacket.

“Being involved with such an environmentally conscious brand that is cruelty free in all ways has been a game changer for me on a cellular level,” Mendes wrote an Instagram at the time, reflecting on the opportunity.