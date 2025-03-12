Jennifer Lopez possibly has a crush on her ‘Office Romance’ costar Brett Goldstein?

I remember being so disappointed when I first heard Brett Goldstein speak in his normal voice. He did something to his natural speaking voice on Ted Lasso – he managed to consistently make his voice deeper and gruffer as he played Roy Kent, a character for which Goldstein won two Emmys. The real Brett Goldstein is more of an artsy writer/actor/comedian, and he actually comes across as very sweet and unassuming. Well, Goldstein will soon work with Jennifer Lopez on Office Romance, and people are trying to make “J.Lo + Brett” into a thing. They were also recently spotted at a play!

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are spending some quality time together. The pair was spotted at Oh, Mary! to support Betty Gilpin, who stars in the upcoming Office Romance with them. J.Lo and Brett took a photo with the cast alongside Meryl Streep and Martin Short, as one does, but before you read into things, they were standing on opposite sides of the group. That said, a source just told the Daily Mail, “After a very tough start to 2025, Jennifer can’t wait to start a new project and it certainly helps that she will be working with a very handsome and smart star like Brett. He is one hot ticket and a real class act with talent to back it up—he not only acts but he writes amazing scripts. He is like the younger, better, British version of Ben. She thinks he is very cute.” The source also somewhat hilariously claimed that “Ben knows who Brett is, he is plenty aware. Brett is younger and smarter than Ben. It will irk him for sure.”

While Goldstein isn’t married, he has been with Beth Rylance for years and I’m pretty sure they’re still together, although they keep it pretty quiet. Just FYI – I’m sure J.Lo loves flirting with a handsome British man, but I think this will just be a friendship and working relationship for them. I also hope that J.Lo isn’t constantly thinking about “so-and-so is like Ben/Ben will be so jealous!” Enough!!