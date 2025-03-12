Vanna White only works 34 days a year on Wheel of Fortune

Embed from Getty Images

Two years ago, Vanna White made headlines when she hired a lawyer to help her negotiate a new Wheel of Fortune contract. People were shocked to learn that Vanna hadn’t gotten a pay raise in 18 years and had been making considerably less money than former host Pat Sajak did. Vanna was a class act throughout it, though, and held out for months until she finally got a new contract with a hefty raise. Reportedly, that contract is good through 2026. During an appearance on IHeartRadio’s Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, Vanna shared something else about her WOF contract: she only works 34 days a year.

The lucky winner is … Vanna White. The co-host of “Wheel of Fortune” revealed the surprisingly low number of days she films the hit game show each year during a recent radio interview with “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.” “We film about 34 days a year,” White shared. “That’s it.” The 68-year-old model spilled the truth about the short production schedule on Wednesday, after radio co-host Nate Marino mentioned that he only recently learned that the show didn’t air live every night. However, White’s schedule requires her to film “six shows a day.” The cultural icon, who has co-hosted the show for 42 years, still has to change outfits and shoes multiple times daily between tapings. “Come on. You could feel bad for me,” she quipped. “I do not feel sorry for you one bit,” Duran joked. “That sounds like a great job.” The radio personalities were seemingly stunned that White spends most of her time away from the set, which is based at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, Calif. “So weird. You have 331 days off a year?” Marino asked. “Yes, I guess so,” White said. “And no one deserves it more than you,” Duran said. “You’re just the best.”

I don’t know why I was so surprised to hear about their filming schedule. I have a friend who worked on Steve Harvey’s court show and he said they film multiple episodes a day over a short period of time. I looked it up and Jeopardy has a similar filming schedule, only they shoot about six eps per day for 46 days. It makes sense that WOF does this too, but it’s still rocking my world a little bit! I guess that’s the beauty of a game show with little to no continuity. That is a sweet gig right there. No wonder Vanna has lasted so long and why Seacrest wanted it so badly. Oooh, this means that she got to wear six different gorgeous dresses every day.

When I saw those headlines about Vanna’s salary negotiations, I read that she was in her mid-60s at the time and wondered why she didn’t want to retire when Sajak did and let a new guard take the reins. Hearing that she gets 331 days a year off…it makes perfect sense. Vanna is 68 now, but if she wants to renegotiate and stay at WOF, then I hope she uses that same lawyer and gets another pay bump.

