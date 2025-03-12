There are still widespread calls for King Charles to rescind his invitation to Trump

Here are some photos of King Charles last week, visiting the HMS Prince of Wales. The Royal Navy is preparing for a “major global deployment to the Indo-Pacific this spring.” Charles made a point of wearing his Canadian military honours with his uniform. Canadians noticed that and they were reportedly pleased that Charles made the choice to subtly show his alliance to Canada. He is, after all, king of Canada too. This too is all part of Charles’s delicate diplomatic dance with Britain’s North American allies. Just as Donald Trump was calling for America to “annex” Canada, Charles sent Trump a hand-written letter, inviting Trump to come to the UK for a de facto second state visit. That invitation was received by Trump one day before Trump and JD Vance went apesh-t on President Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, childishly berating the Ukrainian president. All of which to say, there are now widespread calls for Charles to rescind the invitation and publicly distance himself from all things Trump. An excerpt from Simon Heffer’s latest piece in the Telegraph:
The day after Donald Trump and JD Vance ambushed Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, an American friend (who is no fan of the US president) railed at me by text message about what she considered the King’s poor judgment in asking Trump to pay a state visit – and an unprecedented second one at that. Why was His Majesty bestowing this honour on a head of state who had publicly humiliated a supposed ally in this way?
I explained that the King acts in all political matters (which include the diplomatic decision about a state visit), only on the advice of his ministers. This convention exists to keep the Crown above politics. That the King had written to President Trump – a letter the president joyfully flaunted during his meeting last week with Sir Keir Starmer – inviting him to Britain was, I told her, not because His Majesty wanted it, but because his Prime Minister thought an invitation was in the national interest.
Once Starmer had told the King his ministers’ wishes, His Majesty had to comply. “The King will not be dragged into politics. He will follow the advice of his Prime Minister. State visits are a vital part of soft power. And soft power is all we have left,” says one senior politician.
It might, of course, be the case that the King accepted the pragmatic argument for a state visit, which will doubtless help Starmer’s efforts to court Trump as America’s relationship with the rest of the world becomes increasingly uncertain. If the King did object, however, refusing would have precipitated a constitutional crisis – the resignation of the Prime Minister and the Government, and a general election on the issue. If, after such an election, Starmer remained in office and the King still refused, it could force an abdication.
After the Zelensky incident, politicians from various parties said the invitation should be rescinded. The Scottish National Party leader, John Swinney, said it was “hard to believe” it could stand; Alicia Kearns, a Tory MP, wanted it cancelled. There are rumours of disquiet in Labour’s ranks, whose considerable cohort of Trump-haters have so far kept quiet. Calls to reconsider the invitation also came from Canada, which Trump believes should become America’s 51st state. “I don’t think Trump realises the King is Canada’s Head of State too,” says a former minister. “If he persists in trying to annex Canada, that would change everything.” In an interview with The Telegraph this week, Danielle Smith, the premier of Alberta, Canada’s wealthiest province, publicly urged the King to stand up to Trump over his threat to annexe the Commonwealth nation.
Starmer refuses to withdraw the invitation. An unpleasant tone emerged from Washington, with hints of consequences for the UK/US relationship if the visit were stopped. Public feeling appears strong against the visit. A poll published five days after the Zelensky ambush showed 42 per cent of Britons opposed to it, and 51 per cent saying Trump should never have been asked in the first place. Two petitions demanding the visit be cancelled quickly attracted 280,000 signatures. A petition against his 2019 state visit garnered 1.8 million signatures, when the provocation was less.
The poll was conducted before the president’s decision to “pause” military aid to Ukraine. As it becomes clear that the Trump administration no longer shares the same stance on Ukraine and Nato as Britain or much of Europe, opposition to a visit meant to reinforce a shared commitment could increase. This shift could have significant constitutional implications, which the Prime Minister will need to address, with the King remaining vigilant.
Serious public disquiet, or even civil disobedience, arising from the visit or even just from its imminence, could well drag the King into politics – the very thing the constitutional monarchy was designed to avoid. In 2019 a demonstration of an estimated 75,000 people filled central London for Trump’s first visit; the public perception that Trump had bullied and abandoned Ukraine could provoke a far larger one. His Majesty, however unfairly, might be identified with the presence and the actions of the unpopular president. That might not merely damage the King’s reputation; it could damage the institution of monarchy, something the constitution has evolved to avoid. These are delicate issues, as they always are when trying to renew relations with a head of state whose behaviour leaves much to be desired. The Government will have to decide whether more damage might be done by Trump’s coming, or by his not coming. It could be one of the most important decisions Starmer ever has to make.
Yeah, it’s as I’ve said all along – it’s not Charles’s call to send OR rescind the invitation to Trump. He’s doing what Keir Starmer wants, and Starmer is trying to maintain the European alliances along with the American alliance. Can I just say? All of this hand-wringing over dinner invitations a year in advance is SO British. It’s actually what British commentators do with everything involving the monarchy and the Windsors, and it’s wild to see this kind of thing extend to the world of politics. There was no timeline offered in Charles’s invitation to Trump, not even a general “let’s see if we can make this happen next year.” By all accounts, it would take a year or longer for Buckingham Palace to even plan a state visit like this. Do British people know how much can change in a year?
They should never have invited him.
The Canadian who wrote into the Guardian put it well:
‘The pusillanimous fawning displayed by Keir Starmer and King Charles will not be forgotten here in a hurry. In laying out the red carpet for this convicted criminal and admirer of dictators, and omitting to defend the sovereignty of Canada – of which Charles is in fact king – they have managed to undo all the good that Charles’s mother did in her long reign. The Commonwealth is done.’
Perfectly said. And honestly I’m getting tired of people saying that Charles wearing a pin and Kate wearing the colour red is somehow a support to Canadians. We are going to need more than small fashion accessory choices here people. If the UK does not stand up for Canada then the commonwealth is dead and we are done with the silly rituals pretending otherwise. And every other CW country should take note as well.
“Fashion accessories.”
Yup, the uselessness of these people.
Also Canadian, this echoes a lot of sentiments I’ve heard. We had WEEKS of annexation threats from Trump before Trudeau went to England to meet with Charles. Charles said NOTHING during that time. Even now we don’t have any words of support or comfort spoken to Canadians. Just vague quotes about support. Canadians see that and we are pissed. We will not forget.
I don’t know — as a Canadian I feel that it could be a good reminder of who is “king” around here. They’re all make-believe kings, but I prefer my king to the Orange King or the Tesla King.
Did former President Biden ever put on a State dinner at the White House House for the British Royals?
Just googled because I was curious. No state dinners until 2023 (COVID reasons, no doubt). And no, none for the BRF. It was France, Kenya, Japan, Australia & South Korea.
trump only hosted two, neither for the BRF.
Yeah, this isn’t on Charles. It is his job to do what the current government asks from him. That is literally his main job. He can’t just go around making his decisions on the international affairs. He can probably share his thoughts with the PM, but I don’t think, Charles is annoyed with Trump as everyone else is. The BRF is best palls with the dictators in Middle East, getting cash in bags, why would he care about Trump’s desire to become a dictator? Trump being a sexual predator? Charles has them in his own family and friends circle that he has personally protected.
Charles cares about climate change so I doubt he loves Trump.
You’re right that he doesn’t have a choice about whether Trump turns up or not.
That said it always sweet when people think the British Royal family make decisions and haven’t just been the puppets of Parliament for over 300 years.
I hate these military photo-ops. Those sailors look as if in disbelief “We’re supposed to go into war in this scrawny man’s name?”
Not entirely cosplay but Chuck looks so awkward and just going through the motions while the sailors barely hide their politeness – no choice really.
“An unpleasant tone emerged from Washington, with hints of consequences for the UK/US relationship if the visit were stopped. ” Typical Cheetolini, “Nice island you have there. It’d be a shame if something happened to it.” I truly hate that “man.”
I don’t think that the Telegraph should have dragged the Zelensky incident in to this story, the invitation was given before that. But Turnip has been threatening Canada for a few weeks so I don’t understand what Starmer’s motive was for issuing it. I can’t see a State visit getting in Turnip’s way.
The easiest way out would be for Starmer to wait for that petition against the visit to hit 3-5 million and then tell Trump, look Cheeto, do you really want to face twice the demonstrations you faced last time?
That said, it’s shocking only half of Brits said Trump should never have been invited in the first place (I assume that figure includes the figure who want the visit revoked, so we’re not looking at 51% + 42% = 93% opposed.) I don’t know who conducted the poll.
I know it’s a long time until the proposed visit and we can only hope the orange one is dead by then, but I’ve already been talking to friends, colleagues and my Ukrainian neighbour about any and all protests should it go ahead. fail to prepare…
Canada does not need UK to defend it. We have a few problems right now, but we need to find a way to get rid of a British monarch as our head of state.
All Western powers should cut off diplomatic relations with the felon. Go North Korea on that angry little man.
Sure, a lot can change in a year. But one thing is certain. Trump will not be less of a Nazi. The invitation was a mistake, based on the naive belief that Trump can be mollified. He has been residing inside Putin’s rear end for years now. And he’s always insulted NATO, Ukraine, and President Zelenskyy. I don’t know what part of this Starmer doesn’t get. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
You’d think England would have learned its lessons of appeasement in the 1900s. Guess not.
I’ve always seen KS as Tory lite. He saw the tabs destroy his predecessor, and I think he’s made a deal with the tabs. How else to explain his failure to re-convene Leveson Inquiry? He’s in bed with the BM. I wouldn’t expect much from him. He strikes me as a man without convictions and the guts to act upon them. Just my two cents from from one of the realms.
Not to be petty, but they should alter Charles’s uniforms. He is starting to look dwarfed in them.
This week’s Private Eye reports efforts to persuade W and K plus the kids to visit US as well which they are resisting (I bet Will goes solo to have his head patted again!)
I just had the thought that when QEII died Biden travelled to represent the US at the funerals and Dr Jill Biden represented the US at Charles’ silly coronation. Can you imagine the circus that it is going to be when Charles dies and the US get represented by the orange buffoon at the following events ?
just here to comment about the statement “In an interview with The Telegraph this week, Danielle Smith, the premier of Alberta, Canada’s wealthiest province, publicly urged the King to stand up to Trump over his threat to annexe the Commonwealth nation.”
As an Albertan I would love to agree we are Canada’s wealthiest province, but Ontario is the wealthiest, followed by Quebec. Alberta comes in a distant third.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Canadian_provinces_and_territories_by_gross_domestic_product
He could be off the planet by then ~ no invitation needed
The thing is Donald Trump doesn’t understand soft diplomacy, all other countries have to unite against him if they want him to comply. See how he’s backtracking with Mexico and Canada who are pushing back?