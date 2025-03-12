Prince William will do a two-day, military-themed tour of Estonia without Kate

It really does not look like the Princess of Wales will ever travel for work again. No more royal tours, no more overseas visits, no more day-trips to Denmark. Kate will travel, but only for pleasure. Only for vacations. Meanwhile, Prince William’s next solo overseas trip has just been announced. He’ll head to Estonia this month for a mostly military-themed visit.

The Prince of Wales will carry out a solo overseas trip to Estonia this month, in his role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Mercian Regiment. Prince William, 42, will travel to the country in northeastern Europe from Thursday 20 March to Friday 21 March to learn about how the regiment is bolstering NATO’s eastern flank as part of Operation Cabrit.

During the two-day visit, the future King will also carry out engagements in Tallinn to learn more about how the country has responded to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and how Estonia is innovating in renewable energy and technology.

William will begin the first day of his trip by meeting Alar Karis, President of Estonia – which has been prominent among those giving military equipment and political support to Ukraine.

He will also visit a school founded by the Ministry of Education and Research of Estonia in May 2022 to respond to the war in Ukraine, and the Prince will meet teachers from Ukraine to hear about their experiences at the school, and how they have helped students settle in Tallinn and looked after their mental wellbeing. William founded his Earthshot Prize to help recognise and scale-up solutions to repair the planet, and he will also attend an event to learn about renewable energy start-ups.

The following day will be spent at Tapa Army Base where William, a former Army officer, will meet Estonian soldiers and attend a handover ceremony as The Mercian Regiment takeover from The Royal Dragoon Guards.

I would imagine that this was something William was asked to do as part of the British concerns that Donald Trump is going to blow up the situation in Ukraine and leave Europe vulnerable to all kinds of Russian aggression. Plus, William simply doesn’t do enough with his military patronages, and he does look for any excuse to wear any uniform at any given time (take that, Harry!). Anyway, it sounds like a perfectly normal two-day tour. I wonder why no one expected Kate to go? If she can go to Mustique, surely she can go to Estonia.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

22 Responses to “Prince William will do a two-day, military-themed tour of Estonia without Kate”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    March 12, 2025 at 10:26 am

    Holy crap! Will he go there and claim that he will end the Ukraine/Russia conflict? Because you know he was going to end homelessness and racism in football (not).

    Reply
  2. sunnyside up says:
    March 12, 2025 at 10:29 am

    He’s suddenly looking old. It sounds like an important visit, I hope he is capable.

    Reply
    • LRB says:
      March 12, 2025 at 11:21 am

      I agree – and given the sensitivity I am surprised Willi is being asked to go.

      Reply
    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      March 12, 2025 at 12:57 pm

      He looks like he has sunburns on his cheeks, while Kate looks like she never went on vacation. Hmm 🤔 were they even together for these vacations

      Reply
  3. alteya says:
    March 12, 2025 at 10:30 am

    Look at Willy’s people pushing the ‘future king’ angle. Cannot be content with being the heir, has to shove Charlie aside. Charles won’t be happy.

    Maybe that is why this visit has been given to William (by Charles). So he can mess it up again like he did with his public fawning over the dumpster fire.

    Reply
  4. Blogger says:
    March 12, 2025 at 10:33 am

    Military photo-ops for the Windsors for the rest of the month then.

    The poor Estonians. What did they do to deserve Willie?

    Reply
    • Helen says:
      March 12, 2025 at 10:41 am

      Visits like this do not happen unless the host country (i.e Estonia) has either invited the royal or has agreed that the visit should go ahead.

      Estonia is the UK’s ally. Prince William isn’t allowed to just show up without checking with them first.

      As for what Estonia gets out of it – sore needed attention at a time when some in the Baltic states feel vulnerable and ignored by the bigger European countries

      Reply
      • Blogger says:
        March 12, 2025 at 10:54 am

        So the Estonian government invited Willie specifically or did they ask Starmer to send a royal – any royal – over? Thought this would be more a Wessex thing.

        Just checked – Estonia has participated in Invictus. Oh how different things could have been.

    • MichaelaCat says:
      March 12, 2025 at 11:10 am

      If you look at countries that supported Ukraine in % of their gdp last year, Estonia is number 1.

      Some people really underestimate the Baltic States and their commitment to resisting Russia.
      This is the whole list:

      https://www.statista.com/statistics/1303450/bilateral-aid-to-ukraine-in-a-percent-of-donor-gdp/

      So, I hope he will be diplomatic and respectful.

      Reply
  5. Indica says:
    March 12, 2025 at 10:44 am

    They won’t send Kate because they’re afraid she’ll jazz hands her way into a diplomatic snafu. She’s very good at doing that, y’know. (My cynicism level is very high these days.)

    Reply
  6. Eurydice says:
    March 12, 2025 at 10:53 am

    If this trip is about NATO, Ukraine and the Mercian Regiment, then I don’t see how Kate would fit into it. It’s only 2 days and it’s not a state visit.

    Reply
    • jais says:
      March 12, 2025 at 11:03 am

      Yeah, it really doesn’t even seem like the type of visit that Kate would be expected to go on? Do I think she could be worked in? Maybe meeting the wife of the HOS, sure, but it doesn’t seem super necessary. That said, Im guessing Trump might do a thing at the Whitehouse for the uk bc he’ll want royalty to visit him and I’m guessing he’ll demand that Kate attend. So they may have to do some joint travel but that’s probably a ways off. William would just ignore Kate and chat up Ivanka as he did at the Jordan wedding iirc.

      Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    March 12, 2025 at 11:00 am

    I think William does not want Kate to go on tours with him.

    Reply
  8. Meredith says:
    March 12, 2025 at 11:15 am

    Two scenarios and neither are good:

    1. Her health is more fragile than they are saying publicly, which is awful and I hope is not the case.

    2. She struck a deal to only be a part-time royal. Which is amazing because they did not allow Harry to do that, despite being the son of the king

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      March 12, 2025 at 11:26 am

      She was not even ever a part time royal. She’s just lazy. I think she liked the attention of the tours but William wants her to stop accompanying him

      Reply
    • Alteya says:
      March 12, 2025 at 12:32 pm

      3.formal separation looming ‘for her health’. We’ve seen him and his family sidelining her from big things since fall 2023.

      Reply
  9. tamsin says:
    March 12, 2025 at 12:17 pm

    Seems like a strictly military related engagement so don’t think a spouse is needed. She would just be a tag-along and the host country would have to think of activities for her.

    Reply
  10. Kylli says:
    March 12, 2025 at 12:39 pm

    Why, we dont need him, we already had Harrys successful visit in 2014, even Chick visited us in 2001, year or so ago the invisible Edward was here. During difficult and trying times we need people who have actual power and not egghead who imitates actual work.

    Reply
  11. Angied says:
    March 12, 2025 at 12:57 pm

    Just from looking at her it seems her health may be more worst than what they are saying.
    She just looks like she is medicated. What I is don’t get is no one mentioning that scar that goes down her eye. You can really see it in some pics of her yesterday. She didn’t have that scar befor and now she has one. How did she get it?

    Reply
  12. Lady Digby says:
    March 12, 2025 at 1:47 pm

    This is just the sort of trip he should be making as heir. PoW as was worked hard at a full range of both UK and foreign engagements. If FK wants to be taken seriously then he has to do serious events not just attending football matches and celebrity filled film premieres. In short work from Monday to Friday on the full range of events plus weekend and evening duty of required.

    Reply

