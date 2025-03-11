Donald Trump presides over a $1.7 trillion stock market selloff & a looming recession

Donald Trump’s schizophrenic tariff drama has sent the markets into a huge tailspin. Sobriety has set in among the investor class – in the past week, the S&P 500 has dropped nearly 6%, a $1.7 trillion selloff. The Asian markets are panicking and preparing for a global downturn. This might be the fastest any American president has tanked a great economy – Trump hasn’t even been in office for eight full weeks, and a recession looks inevitable by the summer, if not the spring. The NY Times decided this was the moment to remind everyone of Trump’s moronic economic messaging on the campaign trail:
As a presidential candidate, Donald J. Trump promised an economic “boom like no other.” But eight weeks into his presidency, Mr. Trump is refusing to rule out a recession — a striking change in tone and message for a man who rode widespread economic dissatisfaction to the White House by promising to “make America affordable again.”
His comments come as the stock market is tumbling — the S&P 500 fell 2.7 percent Monday after falling 3.1 percent last week — and business leaders are spooked about the uncertainty over his tariffs. Even some Republicans, who fear retribution if they cross Mr. Trump, have started to raise concerns about his levies.
The moment captures a fundamental challenge for Mr. Trump, a showman who makes absolute and sweeping promises that inevitably run into the reality of governing. The economy Mr. Trump inherited was by many standards in solid shape, with low unemployment, moderate growth and an inflation rate that, while still higher than what the Federal Reserve wants, had declined substantially. But the uncertainty that his policies have injected into the outlook is a jarring contrast with the picture Mr. Trump painted on the campaign trail.
“We will begin a new era of soaring incomes,” Mr. Trump said at a rally in October. “Skyrocketing wealth. Millions and millions of new jobs and a booming middle class. We are going to boom like we’ve never boomed before.”
All it took was a looming Trump Recession for the Times to admit that the Biden economy was actually pretty good. By the end of this year, investors and the donor class will be begging for just a sliver of the old Biden economy. As I said in the previous coverage of Trump’s tariff BS: this is what will get some of his people to turn on him. The MAGA faithful are in a cult and that won’t change. But the donor class? The business class? We’ll hopefully see some significant pushback from them.
The Daily Beast notes: “The Magnificent 7 tech stocks—Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla—all fell, with Elon Musk’s car brand taking the biggest hit with a 15% tumble.” Yeah, Tesla’s stock is falling rapidly, Tesla dealerships are being burned to the ground in Europe, and governments around the world are canceling their contracts with Musk and his companies. So much winning! Meanwhile, Trump went on a Truth-Social rampage, posting 100 times in six hours.
2025 has been truly awful. I see CFDT is wearing his proud boy yellow tie in these pictures, which means that things are not going to be improving anytime soon.
I’ve lived abroad for a long time, and people have been asking me about immigrating or telling me I’m lucky. The world is interconnected, keep that in mind.
If you are serious about moving, and the country has public and private health care, pay more and choose private! In Western and Central Europe, it makes a huge difference in access and level of care. If you have celiac disease, check food labels every time you purchase a product. Certain countries are better than others in understanding gluten’s effects. Visiting somewhere is different than living there. Most people make friends and build a social network when young–keep in mind it might be difficult to make friends quickly. Learn the language if applicable. Learn the culture!!
I have come to absolutely HATE the following stupid phrase in any form: “We are going to (fill in generic blank) like we’ve never (fill in unimaginative blank) before.” Tell me you don’t know what you’re talking about and don’t care that it won’t happen because you’re just running your mouth for people who have no intellectual curiosity whatsoever without telling me you’re just making it up for said people. I cannot believe the sheer volume of people that hear that and go…”Yeah. For sure. It’s gonna be amazing”. Also…where are any pictures of him with regular people since he’s been elected? Farmers? Steel workers? None. Because he believes there will never be a need for them again because there will never be elections again. Believe him when he tells you that. Reducing the military sharply? Sure – because he has his own minions that know they will get a pardon if they hurt their fellow citizens. No need for a paid Army. Lots of people happy to do it for free.
This is exactly right and why I commented to the NYT story that they need to stop ascribing legitimacy/strategy/credibility to anything Trump says. It’s beyond time the outlets cover him as he should be covered, as an ignorant, self-absorbed fool who’s failed upward his entire life.
Yeah he’s definitely creating a country where his brown shirts feel emboldened and protected any any private citizen who happens to disagree with him feels fearful of expressing their opinion.
My French mother refuses to text or email anything about Trump or Musk because as a greencard holder, she’s terrified of deportation.
Our family is either pissed off and worried or celebrating. We have Green Card/ naturalized US citizens, too. Too many people are losing jobs, being threatened with losing jobs and/ or deportation, and watching visitors being hauled off to who knows where isn’t reassuring. Lots of family and friends are warning me not to visit unless something dire happens.
Yeah, DOGE needs to cancel out all the Space X contracts with the government. That would save far more money than firing low level employees. Oh, wait, guess that won’t happen. Any voter with even the least amount of good sense should have been able to look around the world at economies post-pandemic and see what a good job the Biden admin did.
But Musk is a billionaire–why would he need to steal from the American people? Ok cool, dude, then why take all these government subsidies if you don’t need the money. Why not do that shit for free?
It’s like asking why a heroin addict would need more heroin. It’s never enough for these billionaires. They are absolutely addicted to wealth and power.
IMO, we are in for a spectacular crash, likely/possibly by the end of the month. Trump has no plans for internal investment, in fact the opposite. Unemployment is about to soar, and the safety net is being gutted. A recession would be nice compared to the depression – an extreme recession characterized by widespread unemployment and major pauses in economic activity – I think we are actually headed towards.
If the economic picture weren’t bad enough internally, internationally, there will likely be a massive sell off of US debt because it is no longer a safe bet. The dollar will tank, further destroying any ability to rebound internally.
The pain coming will not temporary. It is not the ridiculous ‘detox’ talking heads keep saying on right wing news stations. Our economy is being intentionally strangled to death, and there is no plan or strategy to rebuild it.
We are not about to begin a ‘new era of soaring incomes.’ We are about to begin a new area of looking for grass to keep us fed.
FWIW, for all of human history prior to the Boomer generation, hunger and deprivation were the norm. Trump and his billionaires want us to go back to that.
The main problem is that all this speculating is going to crash world economy, not just the USA.
It’s a major global problem.
He doesn’t seem surprised at the prospect of a recession. It practically feels like he wants one? I’m still so angry and ashamed that this is what’s happening right now. Purposely antagonizing Canada. Like WTH.
Maybe he does want a recession. Economic instability is a way for a dictator to control the masses.
I’m done trying to figure out what’s going on his addled brain–it seems like he makes decisions based on what the last person told him–but your theory is one that MANY people far smarter than myself have posited.
I truly believe some want a WW3 to reshape the world. I believe Trump is just as bankrupt morally as financially. He sold out this country and all of us along with his cult members. He flat out said in his Word Salad address the other night that he
firmly believes God saved him and put him in office . Alot of wackjob Christo fascist nuts think that also.Yes,the leopards will definitely have full bellies. I still can’t believe anyone fell for this but mankind has a depressingly long history of being absolutely stupid and breathtakingly cruel.
Fear and greed. Fear and greed. It’s what drives the market.
Trump sucks.