Ben Affleck ‘doesn’t really see a point in remaining close friends’ with Jennifer Lopez

With most gossip storylines, I can quickly see the machinations behind the scenes: which celebrity wants a certain story out there, whose publicist is on the attack, which couple is soft-launching, etc. But the past week of Ben Affleck gossip has thrown me for a loop. All it took was Ben getting handsy with Jennifer Garner at their son Samuel’s birthday party for the gossip world to go haywire. Page Six claimed that Ben was suddenly “open” to “giving it another shot” with Garner, even though sources close to Garner were like “hell NO.” Ben’s PR then ran to TMZ to claim that of course Ben isn’t interested in getting back with Garner and he’s not even dating anyone right now. Then, suddenly, it looked like this whole “are Ben and J-Garner reconciling” storyline was about bringing it around to Jennifer Lopez:

A source recently told Page Six that the “Maid in Manhattan” actress is “not happy with constantly seeing photos” of Affleck and Garner, who were married between 2005 – 2018. The pair have sparked speculation that there may be something more between them as they were pictured cozying up to each other on a recent paintballing event with their children, Fin and Samuel. The insider told the news outlet that the photos have been like “salt in the wound” to Lopez, adding that she’s not only “furious,” but also the situation is “completely messing with her head.” Another source, however, maintained that the “Let’s Get Loud” singer is seemingly oblivious of Affleck’s recent closeness with Garner, explaining that she’s focused on her upcoming Netflix movie, “Office Romance.” “I doubt she has even seen these stories as she is consumed with the film,” the insider shared. “She has been fully concentrating on her life, her growth, and her happiness.”

[From Yahoo]

I don’t think it’s one extreme or the other – I doubt J.Lo is consumed with rage about the Affleck-Garner gossip, nor is she solely focusing on herself. She’s probably like everyone else, wondering what the hell is going on there. Which brings me to the latest chapter in this story: Ben wants nothing to do with J.Lo.

Ben Affleck is “happier than he’s been in years” after settling his divorce from Jennifer Lopez two months ago, a source exclusively tells Page Six. We’re told the Oscar winner is “in a much better mood lately” and is “excited” about this next chapter. “Ben hasn’t been in regular contact with Jennifer since their divorce unless it revolves around their kids’ school functions,” the insider says. Affleck, 52, “has no hard feelings for Jennifer but he would rather keep things at a distance.” According to the source, the “Gone Girl” star “doesn’t really see a point in remaining close friends” with the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 55.

[From Page Six]

Was this all for an audience of one? Am I crazy for thinking that? Like, Ben was doing the most to show Jennifer Lopez that he’s over her and he’s not thinking about her and he’s more interested in the other Jennifer? I almost believe he was trying to get a reaction out of J.Lo.