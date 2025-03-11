Ben Affleck ‘doesn’t really see a point in remaining close friends’ with Jennifer Lopez

With most gossip storylines, I can quickly see the machinations behind the scenes: which celebrity wants a certain story out there, whose publicist is on the attack, which couple is soft-launching, etc. But the past week of Ben Affleck gossip has thrown me for a loop. All it took was Ben getting handsy with Jennifer Garner at their son Samuel’s birthday party for the gossip world to go haywire. Page Six claimed that Ben was suddenly “open” to “giving it another shot” with Garner, even though sources close to Garner were like “hell NO.” Ben’s PR then ran to TMZ to claim that of course Ben isn’t interested in getting back with Garner and he’s not even dating anyone right now. Then, suddenly, it looked like this whole “are Ben and J-Garner reconciling” storyline was about bringing it around to Jennifer Lopez:
A source recently told Page Six that the “Maid in Manhattan” actress is “not happy with constantly seeing photos” of Affleck and Garner, who were married between 2005 – 2018. The pair have sparked speculation that there may be something more between them as they were pictured cozying up to each other on a recent paintballing event with their children, Fin and Samuel.
The insider told the news outlet that the photos have been like “salt in the wound” to Lopez, adding that she’s not only “furious,” but also the situation is “completely messing with her head.”
Another source, however, maintained that the “Let’s Get Loud” singer is seemingly oblivious of Affleck’s recent closeness with Garner, explaining that she’s focused on her upcoming Netflix movie, “Office Romance.”
“I doubt she has even seen these stories as she is consumed with the film,” the insider shared. “She has been fully concentrating on her life, her growth, and her happiness.”
[From Yahoo]
I don’t think it’s one extreme or the other – I doubt J.Lo is consumed with rage about the Affleck-Garner gossip, nor is she solely focusing on herself. She’s probably like everyone else, wondering what the hell is going on there. Which brings me to the latest chapter in this story: Ben wants nothing to do with J.Lo.
Ben Affleck is “happier than he’s been in years” after settling his divorce from Jennifer Lopez two months ago, a source exclusively tells Page Six. We’re told the Oscar winner is “in a much better mood lately” and is “excited” about this next chapter.
“Ben hasn’t been in regular contact with Jennifer since their divorce unless it revolves around their kids’ school functions,” the insider says. Affleck, 52, “has no hard feelings for Jennifer but he would rather keep things at a distance.”
According to the source, the “Gone Girl” star “doesn’t really see a point in remaining close friends” with the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 55.
[From Page Six]
Was this all for an audience of one? Am I crazy for thinking that? Like, Ben was doing the most to show Jennifer Lopez that he’s over her and he’s not thinking about her and he’s more interested in the other Jennifer? I almost believe he was trying to get a reaction out of J.Lo.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Oookay. This guy is a manipulative selfish clown and both women should stay as far away from him as possible.
You’re not crazy for thinking he’s been doing this for JLo’s sake. It’s been happening for some time, as well.
I don’t buy he’s happy, nor over it, but he made his bed. He’s ‘free’ now. I’m just glad JLo’s away from his toxic, petty ass.
I agree with Kaiser: Ben is going to great lengths to prove he’s over Jen Lopez, and his very amicable coparenting relationship is being used to rub it in her face. But by allowing this information to leak, he’s shoving it in her face and being extra cruel. Ben has a history of disrespecting his partners, as seen in his past behavior with Jen G. and Jen Lopez. He’s gross and needs to get over himself.
I thought JG recently got married? I’d be mad as hell if I was being used like that.
Also what do him and JLo need to discuss the kids school functions for? He didn’t want anything to do with her but plans on keeping in touch with her kids? I thought the rumor was that she grew close to his kids not the other way around. Can she not have the kids keep her informed instead of him?
Idk. That he just seems like such a shitty person. I hope none of the Js deal with hi outside of the kids.
All of this just feels mean on his part. What a loser.
All three, Ben, Jen G snd Jen L have been regularly papped for years. Sometimes during interesting periods in their private lives, and sometimes they use that interest in their private lives to drum up interest in their movies and other projects. JLo and Ben do have movies coming out, but this gossip is messy. If these people weren’t famous, I’d assume that the guy was butt-hurt about something and trying to use his one ex to get at his other ex. Is JLo dating someone again?
I don’t particularly care about any of these people, but I find this behavior towards JLo to be really hurtful in a kind of shocking way. Why is it necessary to humiliate her this way in the press? If Ben really needs to deliver this message to her, there are normal adult ways to do so that don’t involve using the press. I don’t know, I actually find this kind of shocking in its meanness. Even if none of the press speculation is true, why not tell all your publicists to just say you respect JLo and wish her well? There’s no need for “sources” from Ben to be providing updates on how much they speak or what level of relationship he wants with his ex. This is just really ugly yuck.
I also don’t really understand the kid thing. They were married for 2 years? Engaged for one? The kids are all mid-teens, no? I mean, I think it’s likely that they developed a relationship with JLo, but I don’t really see any “coordinating” needs with Ben’s kids for JLo. What is that? They’re not her kids and the marriage wasn’t long enough for them to view her as a mother figure, I’d think. I find this whole kid thing very odd, it makes it sound like JLo raised his kids or that she was their step for a lot of their formative years, but that isn’t the case. Dunno, I find this whole narrative very odd.
+1 about the kids. They are old enough to write an occasional how are you dm to their parent’s ex if they feel like keeping in touch, but I don’t think any effort is required on the adults’ part to remain in the kids’ lives.
He’s so tiresome. Why hasn’t he been offered a government position yet. He’s a perfect fit.
The tabs paint Ben as ruthless, cold and sociopathic.
He chased Lopez after his divorce from Garner. Was all up in her life again and now has just dropped her like she never existed.
In 2014, for the ALS challenge, Garner dumped an ice bucket over Ben’s head and he threw her in the pool, because she messed up his weave. The divorce was on after that. PETTY! Right no contact with JLo until the next drunk booty call.
He is a douchebag.
People were saying all kind of sh*t about JLo and it is because of her and her love of attention that Ben was so exposed. She is out of the picture, back to her life before this mess and Ben is still playing media games. I hope one day we stop blaming the woman automatically. Jen Garner knew who Ben was, that is why she made a point of supporting JLo publicly.
He’s spiraling again, clue is the insistence that he is so happy. He will be back in rehab within the next year.
Well, I’ve got some news for you Ben: J. Lo doesn’t need you.