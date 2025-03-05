Ben Affleck ‘would definitely be open’ to giving it another shot with Jennifer Garner

It’s easy to forget, but Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s separation and divorce was actually pretty dramatic at the time. Garner left the marriage with her wholesome image unscathed – if anything, people thought she was a saint for staying with Ben a lot longer than she probably should have. Post-divorce, Garner has built her own beautiful home and their kids primarily live with her, but Ben is an involved father. Garner and Affleck have spent the past ten years in a very peaceful coparenting situation, and I get the impression that they’re still very close and friendly. Garner has also been quietly dating John Miller for years, although we barely see them together. Well, now that Ben is officially divorced from Jennifer Lopez, he apparently wants to circle back to Garner. Ben is so damn predictable.
Ben Affleck “would love another chance” with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, a source exclusively tells Page Six. The “Justice League” star “would definitely be open to giving things another shot with Jen if the timing is ever right,” the insider adds.
“At the same time, Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives. Ben just got out of a marriage and finalized his divorce [from Jennifer Lopez], he is really busy with work and is focused on this new chapter,” the source explains.
“Plus, Ben respects Jen’s relationship with John [Miller] and would never come between them.”
A second insider tells us, “The feeling is not mutual on Jen’s side. She’s happy with John and that’s just not where her head is at. She has a great co-parenting relationship with Ben, and that’s where things stand on her end at the moment.”
The “13 Going on 30” actress and Miller, 47, have been dating on and off since 2018. Reps for Affleck and Garner did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment. The exes, both 52 — who were married for 10 years from 2005 until 2015 — were spotted giggling as they celebrated their son Samuel’s 13th birthday on Sunday.
I love “The feeling is not mutual on Jen’s side.” LMAO – Garner is like: nope, get out of here with that. Is Ben that guy, the guy who just wants to cycle back and forth between his exes for the rest of his life? I’m surprised Gwyneth Paltrow didn’t get a mention (she’s married, not that it would stop Ben). That’s also a really funny line – “Ben respects Jen’s relationship with John [Miller] and would never come between them.” You’re supposed to read it as a veiled threat, like Ben could ruin Garner’s relationship if he wanted to. Ben needs to stop messing with his exes’ lives, my god.
I laughed at Jen’s “Nope!” I don’t believe this story at all. Must be a slow news day because Ben was very out and about with Samuel for his birthday. Isn’t the Accountant 2 coming out soon? Surely Ben wouldn’t use his relationship with a woman to promote a project of his.
This doesn’t surprise me because she was an incredible partner to him, she’s been his rock and a good mother to their kids. Don’t do it Garner run don’t walk.
Just read your headline and “ewe gross” instantly came out of my mouth.. he is just the worst sort of man there is. I hope she learned her lesson the first time.
Jen is done taking his ass to rehab after picking up McDonald’s with him wasted in the back seat. She’s not going to put herself in that position again. I hope.
😂😂Jen says no!! It’s great that she is able to co-parent successfully with him and that is enough for her. She just wants what’s best for her children. He really needs some deep therapy.
His brain should be studied (derogatory). I hope Garner keeps this energy and doesn’t fall for him again.
LOL. No. Just run away Jen, run away. He’s a walking red flag to anyone decent.
I think we saw what happens when Ben rekindles an old flame. He’s the guy who gets nostalgic for the good times but gets bored quickly. This is just not a good idea.
I read Garner’s response as, “Bitch, please.”
Same. He cheated on her, blamed her for his lack of sobriety, and then she had to keep cleaning up after him after he was dating other women. I am sure she sees the JLo mess and is like never again.
I saw the pap video of him trying to be huggy with her (playing paintball?!). I don’t know how John Miller puts up with it. We know from Jen Garner interviews she knows his games. But they divorced for a reason. IDK is she reciprocates for the sake of their children to have a happy family vibe.
Or she genuinely enjoys it when he shines his sun on her and she takes what she can get. In a never-ending toxic cycle of come close…. push you away. Ben does to the women in his life.
This man really does need professional help.
Ben’s the type of guy who women are more desirable once they have left him or are with other men. Think about it: he and gwyneth got back together for about a year after they broke up, Jlo was married to Chris Judd, Jennifer was dating Michael Vartan, Lindsay Shookus was married with a 3 month old, (and they got back together after they split also) then he reconnected with Jennifer Lopez who was engaged during his infamous emails wooing her. The guy just seems to want people to gossip about his love life but this is just ….come on stop it. You’re too old for this. Try to be as private as Jennifer is about her love life and see if that works.
Yep, he will always want to chase what he can’t get. The pursuit is what turns him on, not the “boring” relationship work parts.
Ben: Go to therapy.
He goes back with his exes, ruin their life, find a young actress, then go back to the ex..rinse and repeat. This man is so exhausting and annoying.
OMG. He humiliated her with his cheating, skanky ways when they were married, had her shuffling him to recover from his benders post-split, and had the nerve to imply she was the cause of his angst.
Leave her alone, Ben. You’ve put her through enough. She worked so hard to make your marriage work and you threw it away to be a nanny-banging boozehound.
He didn’t humiliate her, he humiliated himself by being a drunk and acting like a scumbag. That said, it is nice for exes to be friendly with each other and coparent amicably. I would much rather have that than constantly be at odds with each other, especially after all this time. It is wasted energy.
i wonder what her boyfriend thinks about all this, no matter how chill he’s been watching his girlfriend support her ex extracting himself from his “Fevered dream” marriage.
Ben clearly loves his kids, but let’s be real, he’s selfish as fcuk. He’s not interested in putting in the effort for a romantic relationship – he wants all the benefits without truly putting the hard work. The guy’s an emotional energy vampire, only caring about his own needs and his image.
I don’t think Garner will fall for it again and I hope Lopez doesn’t either.
Fool me once, shame on you – fool me twice, shame on ME!!!
Oh, nonsense. Ben would be open to it, except here are a bunch of reasons why he isn’t open to it, and here are a bunch of other reasons why Jen isn’t open to it.
Sounds like the only people who are actually open to it are the tabloids.
Someone on Twitter said it best:
Maybe this is a Goldilocks thing and he just has to find the third Jennifer that’s juuuust right!
Glad she’s not buying it, she’s too good for him. Could you imagines Jlo’s reaction?!?
Garner isn’t too good for him and JLo’s already been there. They were definitely doing hanky panky on the set of Daredevil and Affleck even said they fell in love there. Glad JLo is away from both of them, they can get together all they want. He’ll be banging another nanny in no time.
Love the Goldilocks reference. I immediately screamed Aniston! Could you IMAGINE the gossip fodder that would create?!
“Plus, Ben respects Jen’s relationship with John [Miller] and would never come between them.”
So Ben puts out an article about wanting to get back with Jen.
Listen, I, like Ben, am in recovery. One of our most common flaws is selfishness. I continue to work on improving that on a daily basis. It’s a process. I wish Ben would too.
And she would definitely be crazy to entertain such an idiotic idea. Didn’t he partially blame her for his “feeling trapped, so I drank?” Jesus …