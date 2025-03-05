Ben Affleck ‘would definitely be open’ to giving it another shot with Jennifer Garner

It’s easy to forget, but Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s separation and divorce was actually pretty dramatic at the time. Garner left the marriage with her wholesome image unscathed – if anything, people thought she was a saint for staying with Ben a lot longer than she probably should have. Post-divorce, Garner has built her own beautiful home and their kids primarily live with her, but Ben is an involved father. Garner and Affleck have spent the past ten years in a very peaceful coparenting situation, and I get the impression that they’re still very close and friendly. Garner has also been quietly dating John Miller for years, although we barely see them together. Well, now that Ben is officially divorced from Jennifer Lopez, he apparently wants to circle back to Garner. Ben is so damn predictable.

Ben Affleck “would love another chance” with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, a source exclusively tells Page Six. The “Justice League” star “would definitely be open to giving things another shot with Jen if the timing is ever right,” the insider adds. “At the same time, Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives. Ben just got out of a marriage and finalized his divorce [from Jennifer Lopez], he is really busy with work and is focused on this new chapter,” the source explains. “Plus, Ben respects Jen’s relationship with John [Miller] and would never come between them.” A second insider tells us, “The feeling is not mutual on Jen’s side. She’s happy with John and that’s just not where her head is at. She has a great co-parenting relationship with Ben, and that’s where things stand on her end at the moment.” The “13 Going on 30” actress and Miller, 47, have been dating on and off since 2018. Reps for Affleck and Garner did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment. The exes, both 52 — who were married for 10 years from 2005 until 2015 — were spotted giggling as they celebrated their son Samuel’s 13th birthday on Sunday.

[From Page Six]

I love “The feeling is not mutual on Jen’s side.” LMAO – Garner is like: nope, get out of here with that. Is Ben that guy, the guy who just wants to cycle back and forth between his exes for the rest of his life? I’m surprised Gwyneth Paltrow didn’t get a mention (she’s married, not that it would stop Ben). That’s also a really funny line – “Ben respects Jen’s relationship with John [Miller] and would never come between them.” You’re supposed to read it as a veiled threat, like Ben could ruin Garner’s relationship if he wanted to. Ben needs to stop messing with his exes’ lives, my god.