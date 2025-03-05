Duchess Meghan met with her biggest fans at Ludlow House in NYC

The Duchess of Sussex was suddenly seen and photographed outside in recent days! Over the weekend, she was seen out and about in Montecito with Serena Williams (the photos are mega-exclusives). Then on Monday evening, Meghan was in New York! She was photographed walking into Ludlow House to meet some of her biggest fans and supporters from way back. Meghan posted all about the meet-up on her IG Stories, showing photos and videos and gift exchanges. It was all very sweet. She also got flowers with a special message from Archie & Lili:

I’ve tried not to wallow in Derangerville for too long, but I’ve seen some shifting in recent days about “why is Meghan suddenly showing so much of her life and her kids?” First of all, Meghan can do whatever she wants, full stop. She hasn’t put her kids’ faces on Main, but she’s definitely done enough to sow discontent among the conspiracy theorists who have claimed for years that her children don’t exist. I also think it’s lovely that Meghan is FINALLY in her “reclaiming my narrative” era. People have been lying about her for years, and for the past five years, she’s had the tools and platforms to clapback or simply tell her own story on her terms. I’m glad she’s finally gotten there, I just wish it had happened sooner. That’s why they’re really mad – the “Meghan Hate Industry” can’t operate like it’s business as usual.