Duchess Meghan met with her biggest fans at Ludlow House in NYC

The Duchess of Sussex was suddenly seen and photographed outside in recent days! Over the weekend, she was seen out and about in Montecito with Serena Williams (the photos are mega-exclusives). Then on Monday evening, Meghan was in New York! She was photographed walking into Ludlow House to meet some of her biggest fans and supporters from way back. Meghan posted all about the meet-up on her IG Stories, showing photos and videos and gift exchanges. It was all very sweet. She also got flowers with a special message from Archie & Lili:
I’ve tried not to wallow in Derangerville for too long, but I’ve seen some shifting in recent days about “why is Meghan suddenly showing so much of her life and her kids?” First of all, Meghan can do whatever she wants, full stop. She hasn’t put her kids’ faces on Main, but she’s definitely done enough to sow discontent among the conspiracy theorists who have claimed for years that her children don’t exist. I also think it’s lovely that Meghan is FINALLY in her “reclaiming my narrative” era. People have been lying about her for years, and for the past five years, she’s had the tools and platforms to clapback or simply tell her own story on her terms. I’m glad she’s finally gotten there, I just wish it had happened sooner. That’s why they’re really mad – the “Meghan Hate Industry” can’t operate like it’s business as usual.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Meghan’s IG.
Ok, that coat.
It’s a thing of beauty…
It’s gorgeous.
I’m secretly hoping she records an episode of Hot Ones (it films in NY) to coincide with the As Ever release.
That would be awesome! She hinted that she was filming something but she didn’t show up on Colbert, so it’s something with a longer lead time, right?!
Wasn’t she once scheduled to appear on Fallon but then the queen passed. So I always figure she’ll end up there at some point. Although, I’d love to see her on Colbert. And omg, hot ones would be amazing. Truly.
I think Colbert or Fallon are good bets. But I’d love Hot Ones lolol. She seems to be reclaiming the fun side of her public persona, and I think Hot Ones would fit with that.
I’m not a fan of Fallon’s constant giggling and interrupting, so I’d prefer Colbert everyday but hot ones would be great too. They always managed to get a pretty amusing rapport out of people, and I think she has a really good sense of humor. Also this is very sweet and kind that she did this for the people that have been with her for so long. I was hoping to see her on Good morning America or today doing a cooking segment, even if it was pre filmed.
Same here! She kept on saying she loves heat and hot sauce on her show.
Hot ones would be great(as we see on the show she loves a bit of spicy food) but I’d also love to see her on Kelly Clarkson or Jennifer Hudson
You know that I think it took her awhile to reclaim her narrative for two reasons . First she and Harry had just left salt isle after living a nightmare with so much trauma. Second I think she then had two small children to raise and for them to get old enough to where she was comfortable to take her narrative back. Her children, while still young, are older now and Archie does seem to go to school/pre-school so she now has the time to do what it is that she really enjoys doing. What a great outing to NYC to meet up with some old fans of the Tig. She really is owning her narrative. So take that gutter press and derangers!
Agree, Susan Collins. It’s been 5 years sure but Meghan’s been through a lot. I genuinely can’t imagine. Some may wish it happened sooner but it didn’t. Meghan had to go at her pace.
Yes Meg does do everything at her pace and good for her. Im just happy she is back and she is able to be her authentic self and to enjoy what she is doing.
I’m just glad she feels strong enough mentally and emotionally to share parts of her life and family with us. I’m sure it was not an easy decision. I hope it finally silences some of the hate, but hateful people will always find something to hate.
Absolutely agree.
Yes to this. I can’t imagine it is easy to unpack all that trauma and live under the intense media scrutiny.
Glad she is feeling more comfortable now.
Speaking of Meghan’s “reclaiming my narrative” era, did anyone else see the segment of her making avocado toast? Lol!
Yes that gave me a chuckle
And it looked amazing
Shes damned if she does, damned if she doesn’t. I just hope she’s happy doing whatever she wants to do.
This was a very sweet thing to do. Thanking her longtime fans in this way is very Meghan. She’s got such a generous spirit.
What a treat for old-school Tig fans. It must’ve been just amazing. There were gift bags!