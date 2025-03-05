Can you still get measles even if you’re vaccinated?



There have been more than 160 reported measles so far cases in 2025. I say “reported” because who knows how many infected people haven’t sought medical treatment. The disease, which the US declared eradicated in 2000, has been spreading quickly throughout the South Plains region of Texas and into New Mexico. As of Tuesday afternoon, Texas’ infected rate is 159 and counting. It’s alarming, but not a surprise, considering Texas only has an 80% measles vaccination rate. According to the CDC, 95% of the 164 total measles cases in the US this year came from unvaccinated or unknown vaccine status individuals. (Note: The CDC updates everything Thursday, so those numbers are from February 27.)

Last week, we talked about who should get a measles booster. Healthcare professionals recommended that anyone who got their measles shot pre-1967 or who is unsure of the vaccination status get another MMR. I think the next question on everyone’s mind is whether or not you can get the measles even if you are vaccinated. According to infectious disease doctors, the answer is yes, you can, but it’s rare.

Can you still get measles after vaccination? Technically, yes, you can still get measles after vaccination. “However, this is generally quite rare,” says Prathit Kulkarni, M.D., assistant professor of infectious diseases at Baylor College of Medicine. While the vaccine is considered effective, it’s not perfect. “This is not 100%,” says Peter A. Zimmerman, Ph.D., professor of international health with the Case Western University Center for Global Health & Diseases. Make sure you’ve gotten both MMR doses: Something else to consider: The MMR vaccine is given in two doses. “If you just have one dose, it’s less effective than having both doses,” says John Sellick, D.O., an infectious disease expert and professor of medicine at the University at Buffalo. What are the odds of getting measles if vaccinated? Every person’s immune response to the MMR vaccine is different, Dr. Sellick points out. “There is always going to be someone who falls through,” he says. “Why isn’t entirely clear.” But overall, one dose of the MMR vaccine is 93% effective against measles, while the recommended two doses are 97% effective at preventing the disease, per the CDC. Even if you get the measles, it should be milder: “If someone does get measles after vaccination, the disease is typically milder than if someone who is unvaccinated acquires the infection,” Dr. Kulkarni says. If you’re uncertain of your immune status, there is a blood test you can take. But Dr. Sellick points out that most people just rely on their vaccination history, given that it’s easier and faster. Can adults catch measles from kids? Unfortunately, yes, adults can catch measles from kids. The measles virus can survive in the air and infected surfaces for up to two hours, making it easy to catch if you’re unvaccinated or don’t have immunity to the virus, Dr. Sellick says. Zimmerman agrees. “The virus does not distinguish between adults and children,” he says. “So, if an unvaccinated adult is exposed to a child with measles, they will likely get infected.” About natural immunity: But adults don’t necessarily need to have been vaccinated to be immune to measles. Adults who were born before 1957 are presumed to be immune to the virus because nearly everyone was infected with measles during childhood before the MMR vaccine was available, Dr. Sellick explains. However, the CDC recommends that healthcare workers born before 1957 who don’t have laboratory evidence of immunity should consider getting two doses of the MMR vaccine. If you’ve been fully vaccinated against measles or know that you had it as a child, Dr. Sellick says you will likely be fine. “I know I’m immune,” he says. “I would have no problem taking care of a patient with measles.” Who needs a measles booster? There are a few people who should consider a measles booster. People born between 1963 and 1967 may have received a less effective form of the measles vaccine, Zimmerman says. That’s why the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends getting re-vaccinated if this describes you. “People who are uncertain about their vaccination status should get vaccinated,” Zimmerman says. But because the MMR vaccine is a live virus vaccine, people who are severely immunocompromised and those who are currently pregnant should not get it, Zimmerman says.

[From AOL]

This is all really great information to have. There are a seemingly infinite amount of things to be concerned about lately, so being reassured about the MMR vaccine’s efficiency is a huge relief and small comfort. And of course, those of us who can get vaccinated also do so to help protect people who aren’t able to. MMR protecting 97% from getting measles also explains why past outbreaks were able to be contained outside of communities with lower vaccination rates. It truly boggles the mind that some people would rather take their chances with cod liver oil, vitamins A and D, or even measles parties for “natural immunity” than simply get a two-part shot that’s been proven to be safe and effective. I truly hope common sense prevails and we can get those vaccination rates back up to prevent these outbreaks from spreading in the future.

