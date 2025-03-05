Zac Efron’s brother Dylan admits he rarely showers and doesn’t use soap



A couple times a year, we get this insane news cycle that involves famous people proudly admitting to their poor hygiene habits. The latest celeb to admit to their filth is Dylan Efron, brother to Zac. Dylan, who is currently competing on Season 3 of The Traitors, was doing the rapid-fire questions segment on the Are You Okay? show when he was asked to name something that he found to be overrated. Dylan’s answer? ”People take too many showers.” He also doesn’t think people need to put soap on their bodies every time they shower, either. Ummm…

Dylan Efron, Zac Efron’s younger brother and star of The Traitors season 3, has a hot take on personal hygiene. Dylan, 33, shared his thoughts during some rapid-fire questioning while appearing on the interview show Are You Okay? In a clip, which was posted on the show’s official Instagram on Friday, Feb. 28, the reality star admits that he thinks showers are “overrated.” “I think people shower too much,” he says, adding, “We take way too many showers. I go in the pool a lot. Like, there’s chlorine — it’s killing everything.” When the show’s host points out that you can’t scrub yourself clean in a pool, Dylan replies, “We don’t need to soap our bodies every time we’re in the shower, either. That’s way too much!” A number of people in the comments section were quick to voice their displeasure with Dylan’s answer, with one writing, “I want to go back to a time I didn’t hear this take on too many showers 😓.” Another commenter chimed in: “He doesn’t shower, he’s NOT okay.” During his Are You Okay? appearance, the travel influencer also shared his most “controversial” food opinion: “I do not like croissants,” he declares in the clip. And when it comes to something Dylan considers underrated? “This is so corny,” he says with a sheepish smile, before continuing: “Watching more sunsets. Every time I see a sun[set] I run outside and try to watch it.”

[From People]

Oh. My. God. Well, clearly, he is wrong here, lol. If you watch the video clip (also below), the host cringes when he gives that answer and explanation, too. You don’t need to shower because you spend a lot of time in swimming pools and therefore, the chlorine does the job for you? Too much chlorine isn’t great for you either, dude. It irritates your eyes and dries your skin out! You gotta wash that sh-t off. Chlorine also smells so bad. Well, technically, not bathing also smells bad, too. Does he smell himself? How do you get to be 37 years old and not understand the basic principle of how soap and water works? The soap is what kills the germs, ya knucklehead. I am with him on the sunsets thing, though. I’m also totally that person who has to stop, stare at, and comment on a good sunset every time I see one. But you know what makes a sunset even better? Watching it with someone who is properly bathed.

