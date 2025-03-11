Us Weekly: Jameson Stocks ‘was not invited’ to appear on ‘With Love, Meghan’

Over the weekend, a British chef named Jameson Stocks went on GB News and lied his ass off. He claimed that he was approached by Netflix to “consult” on an unnamed lifestyle show. While Stocks said that Netflix didn’t confirm which show, he told GB News: “I already kind of knew who it was,” meaning the Duchess of Sussex’s With Love, Meghan. To drive home the whole point of his interview, he spent several minutes trashing WLM and Meghan personally. It was clear from the quotes that he had been fed a script, but what many people find galling is that he just blatantly lied about Netflix approaching him.
Despite many claims to the contrary, I cannot find one Netflix or Archewell person speaking on the record as a named source disputing Stocks. Page Six noted in their coverage that “sources close to production have told The Post that Stocks, 41, was never approached to be a part of the series.” They quote an “insider” who said: “Chef Jameson Stocks was not invited to participate in ‘With Love, Meghan,’ and any claims to the contrary are incorrect. Jameson himself doesn’t even know which show it was for—he noted ‘he thinks it was for this show,’” the source continued, while cautioning against “taking his assumption as fact.” While it’s great that a source/insider clapped back so quickly, I still hoped that someone would come out on the record. This guy ran straight to GB News and lied about being asked on as a consultant and performed a script trashing Meghan and the show. On Monday, Archewell/Netflix people went to Us Weekly too, and once again did not put their name to it:
Celebrity chef Jameson Stocks was not invited to make an appearance on Meghan Markle’s series, With Love, Meghan, Us Weekly can confirm.
Us can also confirm any claim to the contrary is incorrect as James stated that he did not know which exact show Netflix approached him for.
My only thought is that Archewell – which executive produced the show – is trying to clap back but they honestly don’t know if Netflix approached Stocks about a different show. That doesn’t change the fact that Stocks directly indicates that he was approached to consult on WLM and he turned them down because he “knew” the show was going to be bad/inauthentic/whatever-deranged-talking-point. I know Meghan has some new PR people and they’re being much more proactive – like that People Mag article about how she’s a great boss – but this is one of those moments where someone needs to come out and really push back on these lies. All it would take is an Archewell producer directly saying: “This is completely false.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Netflix.
I wish a Netflix exec would make a statement saying it was false. Maybe Netflix did approach him for some show? Or maybe even for WLM and Meghan herself said “no thanks”?
Netflix is a big org so they’re probably b trying to find which employee actually approached him and making misrepresentations.
Then again, maybe Jameson hallucinated this all.
And that top picture of him sure supports your hallucination theory.
I doubt they would have approached him for a US show let alone one that focuses on California. He is just a liar.
Yes just a liar trying to stay relevant or looking to be knighted.
I also think the terms “approached” and “invited to consult” or however else it is worded are doing a lot of heavy lifting here. It’s entirely possible that someone at Netflix emailed him to ask about a show that maybe never even went into production. Netflix is a big company with lots of moving parts. I can see a situation where he got an email about a low priority show that was being discussed or something and he just assumed it was Meghan because he seems to have a high opinion of himself. So he’s not lying per se (although he is drawing a lot of conclusions), and Netflix can’t come out and say “he was never approached” because someone did send that email at some point.
Of course, there is always the possibility that he is just completely lying his ass off here.
‘’I said no’
‘Actually you weren’t invited’
He’s so pathetic
I mean, no one knows who this guy is and he was on GB News. Netflix may not care about his sh*t talking, they are billion dollar business, why would they care about some guy talking sh*t in some british show? It is nice someone from Meghan’s show pushed back, but I am guessing they don’t want to make this guy famous by giving it more attention. I am sure, US Weekly called them for info and they gave them quotes. They wouldn’t know if some other Netflix show called him up for that.
I honestly think that what Archewell has done is enough because James has started to walk the story back himself. It will also stop him from appearing on any other shows to lie because he knows there will be pushback. GB News is not a popular channel in the UK so most people didn’t hear about this story. If he had gone on the BBC I would have said they needed to pushback on the record but in this case what they’ve done is fine.
This guy’s reputation is well known, as a thief and a liar, and still he is not that well known in England.
I think Meghan is choosing the people she wants on her show, if she is still friends with Claire, and I’m sure the other Claire, who is a Michelin Chef, that prepared her wedding dinner, would’ve been invited, before this loser.
Eh, I think this is sufficient. I only heard/ saw about this because of the article here yesterday. GB news doesn’t have the reach, and I could understand something more firm if Page Six was consigning because they do have a larger audience but for the people paying attention fans and haters, US and Page Six saying, no not really is enough.
I keep going back to that podcast interview with Ashley and her saying they are aware of everything and they decide what is worth the effort. Some chef most people haven’t heard of crapping on Meghan like a ton of people do when she releases something isn’t worth an ” official” response. I think responding for, (I hate to say it this way) nobody’s like this guy officially just gives the people who want on the record responses incentive to keep doing stuff like this. GB News puts at the end of every single one of their most inane articles, that they have reached out to the Duke or Duchess of Sussex for comment. This is why.
You are spot on. M&H have said from the time they left Salt Island that they would not engage with tabs or trolls from there. Good advice for us to follow their lead here.
Given his controversial background -allegations of lying about awards receive and places worked, and stealing money from employers, this guy does not seem to be a reliable source for anything. I hope he’s enjoying his 15 minutes of fame.
Guess the palace cronies couldn’t find a respected British chef to criticize a US show. 🙄
I looked this guy up. He had a brief fling with Ron Wood’s ex, Jo, which didn’t end well. She’s accused him of being hungry for fame. Brad Pitt, who seems to follow a similar bathing routine, apparently loves this guy’s life story and supposedly wants to make a movie of it.
Do I like that Netflix and Archewell haven’t completely buried this cook? No. However, he looks like he’s connected to shady people, and I don’t think that helps him either. Maybe Netflix/ Archewell want HIM to deny it himself without them having to? Still odd.
A similar bathing routine to Pitt… and they let him cook? I mean, he just looks… unclean. I would not let him in my kitchen and I’m not phobic about dirt!
It’s like everyone connected to the king and that family is constantly lying. He’s got a shady past and still behaves pretty trashy. I get that we all make mistakes, but you’d think he’d learn from them and clean up his act.
They saw how well Meghan’s show was received since it’s drop and through the weekend and now they’re trying to bring her down a peg since it’s doing so well. So they brought this guy out to try and rain on her parade.
Every time Meghan is breaking the internet, the tabloids bring out some lowlife liar. Like that woman who was married to some footballer that lied about Meghan at the LA Children’s Hospital event, saying she was only there for the red carpet, when Meghan was seated at the head table. So I put this guy in the same category. He looks like he’s missed his appointment at the pet groomer.