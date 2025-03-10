Duchess Meghan’s WLM director & crew praise her as an excellent boss

The hate campaign against the Duchess of Sussex and her Netflix show With Love, Meghan did not work. A second season of WLM has already been ordered and filmed, and Netflix is looking very smart for coming on as Meghan’s partner in her As Ever line. WLM is a hit show across dozens of countries and Meghan is probably going to single-handedly bring back my favorite kind of cooking show – the kind where a woman in a lovely kitchen cooks good food and there are no bells or judges or frenetic competitions. Well, the hate campaign will eventually find another “thing,” and if past is prologue, I think we all know what their next thing will be: sure, WLM is a hit, but Meghan probably bullied the crew! Someone is going to say that their cousin’s neighbor’s hairstylist heard a rumor that Meghan hissed at a crew member. Thankfully, this cycle has been happening for so long, Meghan knows how to head it off at the pass. Behold, a People Magazine exclusive about how the WLM crew loves Meghan and she was a great boss who shared food with everyone.
Director Michael Steed: Michael Steed, who previously worked on the Emmy-winning series Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, tells PEOPLE of his role on the show: “It was unexpected, but I embraced it…it was a lot of fun. I was always going to be the point of conversation, so she had someone to talk to at all times and make it more conversational and comfortable. But it certainly evolved to where the cameras turned towards me. Her cooking is pretty spot-on. She’s not a chef, and it’s definitely not meant to make it seem like she is, but there’s just a love of cooking that is palpable.”
Steed liked that everything wasn’t perfect: And while everything may have looked flawless on screen, Steed says the team wasn’t aiming for perfection. “For me, imperfection is a wonderful thing. It was fun watching her trying to get used to the kitchen, because it’s not her place, so we didn’t hide that fact, and she’s kind of walking and looking for things. I really wanted to embrace and celebrate all of the mistakes and mess and all that good stuff.” When it came to Meghan’s presence on set, Steed describes her as “friendly” and approachable, creating a “comfortable environment” for everyone involved. “Meghan as a person is totally L.A., California, through and through,” he says.
Meghan was tight with the crew, Steed says: “Her relationship with the crew became really tight fairly quickly. She has an understanding of what it means to be on set and she connected with the crew more than anyone.” Despite the high pressure of shooting, Steed notes that the atmosphere was still “chill” and “fun.” “Everyone was a pro all the way through. She’s a pro,” he says. In between scenes, Meghan would often play music, but Steed’s job was to keep things moving along. “I was always the one who had to turn the music off — that as my role to keep everything on track. She’d call me the ‘Brooklyn Bummer,’” he says with a laugh. “Everyone has their own version of her, but she’s just someone who’s constantly hustling and working. I really wanted to create an environment where she could relax, especially given the pressures she faces daily. I’m glad we could create moments where she could tap into a different side of herself.”
Steed on the key to Meghan: “I know it sounds corny, but I really think the core of Meghan’s being is her generosity. She wants to do the extra thing, and I think that’s something everyone should take to heart.”
A crew member on the vibe: “Most of the time, we’re expected to fade into the background, to be invisible,” a crew member tells PEOPLE about the collaborative atmosphere on set. “But in this show, we were part of it. We were included. It was a very unique and refreshing experience.” He adds that Meghan was incredibly “warm,” “approachable” and “genuine.” “She made sure everyone felt included, from Netflix executives to our director to every PA on set. No one was left out. During a break in filming, Meghan asked everyone about their favorite cocktails. I shared that I gave up drinking when I became a father, so I’ve been sober for almost 14 years,” the crew member says. Days later, while adjusting her microphone, Meghan surprised him when she mentioned how much she respected the commitment he’d made to his family. “Meghan made us feel seen,” he shares.
Each week, Meghan did something thoughtful for the crew. “Whether it was a coffee cart in the morning or there was one day where the forecast called for it to be particularly hot, and she had a shaved ice truck for us at lunch,” he says. “One day, she had a bespoke ice cream cart with local homemade ice cream. She had an acai truck for us, too. Every week, she did something like that for us. It was really lovely.”
Everyone got a taste: He notes that Meghan was also open to learning throughout the process. “She didn’t seem too married to any one idea. If something didn’t go perfectly, she was fine with it and moved on to the next thing,” he says. The crew member recalls that Meghan always made sure everyone got a taste of what was made. “She was a great hostess. Between takes, if something was ready to eat, she’d cut it into bite-sized pieces and serve it to us.” At the end of filming, Meghan gave the crew a wrap gift. “She gave us a pan from Our Place, a sauté-style fry pan. And a personally monogrammed spoon with her handwriting that says, ‘Thank You, Crew.'”
Meghan’s family visited: He also reflects on the visits from Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet: “Whenever Harry visited set, he was always super polite and friendly. But it was clear he wanted this to be Meghan’s moment to shine.” As for the couple’s kids, the crew member adds: “She was super attentive and doting on them. We would give them headphones so they could listen to audio.”
They did shoot at the Sussexes’ property, all exteriors: “Man, they have carved themselves out a nice little slice of paradise there,” the crew member says. “We were by the chicken coop, the garden and the beehive. All of it is so peaceful and so serene. She’s got a lovely life there, and it was nice to just have a little glimpse of it.”
People also had quotes from Roy Choi, Alice Waters and Daniel Martin, all of whom were guests on the show, and all of them had lovely things to say about Meghan. Choi was especially happy that Meghan was showcasing what it means to be an Angeleno, and how the mesh of cultures in LA were formative for Meghan. It’s great that the on-camera talent praised Meghan, but it feels more notable that the director and crew members are speaking out and getting ahead of the inevitable “Meghan is a mean boss” storyline, which is absolutely coming. I can’t believe People Mag didn’t find a crew member who felt bullied and ended up crying in one of Meghan’s eleventy billion bathrooms. “Meghan looked at me near Archie’s Chick Inn and I felt harassed!”
I love it! Also good to see the Bourdain connection with Steed. 😎 Vietnam next?
As for interacting with the crew, there are only two other TV chefs whom I could remember that involved their camera crew in some way in each episode. One is Rick Stein but I think the banter between him and the crew was a bit bland (the crew didn’t have adventurous tastebuds and Rick would complain he’d produce this magnificent French dish and the crew only wanted fish and chips).
The other was the late Keith Floyd. His banter with his crew member “Clive” (real name Paul) was magnifique. Always memorable.
Meghan has form. She looks after people who work with her (açai truck 😂) and they’re not afraid to say their names.
It’s wonderful that She is proactive with these articles getting out there. She is cutting the gutter press off at the pass. She knows what stupid tricks and lies they will tell and she is not having it. She sounds like a lovely person to all she meets.
Yes, she sure does. Sounds very professional. No wonder their projects are successful. Do the homework and get things done.
Its a very curious thing to wacth the Brit/Conservative media narrative fall apart. With every story about the show they preface with “terrible reviews,” however Netflix’s very mantra is “we dont care about reviews but fans and viewership.” The recreations shared all over social media of Meghan’s dishes, proves not only her influence, but her POWER and THIS is why the media is now INCENSED that she has not only survived, but thrived. A person on twitter wrote: “Meghan is one of the GREATEST women to ever live. She DEFEATED the 1,000 year old British Monarchy & made them change up their game to where they IMITATE her EVERY move.” Charles, just after Meghan’s show debuted, released an Apple playlist of music he listens to. This playlist included Afrobeats songs and a lot of songs near and dear to ppl of color. Is he joking? He will talk about his fave black songs, but not compensation for the wrongs committed by the Brits in countries of color!
I am just so happy to see that Meghan has reclaimed her life from before. Harry must be ecstatic to see the woman he fell in love with back to doing what she enjoys doing so publicly with the spark she once loss. It must have really pained him to see what had happened to her personality from living amongst his birth family. Also happy to read about the paradise they have and the life they have created for themselves and their children.
Meghan is a total type A personality, and a smart women who enjoys building community
Oh the paradise they created probably has peg pushing servants into dog dishes all over wherever he truly lives.
Glad to see this, nothing like shutting down the narratives you know are coming from that family.. WanK and KP might have to consult the original playbook makers Chuck and his mistress/wife for something original because their hate campaign isn’t working like it used to..except for those financially dependent on hating her, people aren’t seeing a bully in the woman who’s first reaction after disturbing her chickens egg laying privacy, immediately apologized to that chicken.. I also saw that Google is starting to come after the hate accounts on Google too, several have been removed altogether really hoping that continues.
About bloody time. They own YouTube so they’d better shut the many hate accounts on there too. Wonder if Netflix is starting to flex its muscle.
Hopefully someone is flexing. Could even be H&M’s attorneys. After H’s wins in the UK some outlets may get nervous if warned.
OMG! Floyd on Food. Floyd on Fish. He was the best!!!!
😍😍😍
He led a messy life but his cooking shows remain unforgettable 😂
The complainer faction has already noted that Meghan has bees like Camz and Kate. That she’s got a program with similarities to Martha Stewart. So…are we about to hear a slew of stories about the royals and lifestyle TV show hosts who enjoyed working with them and got to taste food and received presents? I do not remember anyone saying these things about the women I just mentioned (other than Meghan).
Camilla and Kate don’t own beekeeping and Martha Stewart wasn’t the first to do a cooking show. This is all they have to attack her for and it’s not working.
The British media is having a meltdown while they are in their kitchens attempting to re-create Meghan’s recipes. They’re stalkers who are jealous of her. I am ecstatic that the salty island narrative is contradicted without stooping to their level.
The editor of the Daily Wail will be gnashing his teeth.
Wait, gnashing his teeth – or exulting -? – because those peddlers monetize the Meghan-hate. So much new content to hate-peddle! whee.
It sounds like making WLM was a nice experience for all involved and I believe it comes through in the finished product!! I was really inspired by Meghan’s ethos of living an “intentional” life so I spent yesterday cleaning out my refrigerator from top to bottom, putting certain items in glass jars, arranging it to be more efficient and got rid of several items that expired in 2019!! I also splurged on the white le creuset braiser from the show, I was shocked that the local home goods shop in my tiny, very rural town had and took it as a sign to buy it! I’ll definitely be making Meghan’s one-pan pasta recipe soon!
LOL…I made jam, veggie broth and tomato sauce and canned it all. Dammit, that woman makes me want to DO things!! 🙂
When Steed took a spoonful of the kimchi sauce Meghan and Chef Roy Choi had made, her delight was evident. “Your glasses fogged up!” It was such a delightful moment.
In the Harry & Meghan doc, Meghan said, “I just want to get to the other side of this.” I think she’s finally there and I’m so happy for her.
Aw. I’m loving the BTS details. The only real bullies has always been the RF and the BM. It sounds like it was a lovely set.
It’s interesting that people with nice things to say about Meghan have their name and face attached to it but ones that claim she is a bully are just “royal sources” Hmmmmm.
I’m glad we have an article like this. It seems their new hire for communications is doing a good job so far.
Meghan is such a lovely person and this is just proof that KP was a toxic and hostile environment for her. Camilla Tominey told us that the KP staff didn’t want to work for an American actress and the reason why the bullying report was never released was because it was found that the staff and William and Kate were the actual bullies.
I was so excited to see this yesterday. It was both a treat for the fans and a “screw you” to the haters. If this is the new PR strategy, then congrats.
Even observing Meghan just from the show and her type A personality, it’s getting increasingly obvious that the “bullying” consisted of KP staff not being used to bosses who actually wanted them to work and expected things to get done. Even her just correcting Mindy was interpreted by the British media as a slight so I can imagine how lazy KP staffers could take it.
Central to this is also that those lazy aristo/nepo babies didn’t like taking orders from a biracial American woman because they thought she didn’t belong. I forgot the title of that terrible book that CB excerpted about royal staff but there they made it clear that they didn’t like taking orders from her. Anyway, I am so glad she’s finally away from those people.
The part about Meghan doing special things for the crew is exactly what we heard she did for her staff in the UK, on the occasions when the rota rats accidentally let the truth slip out. Ice cream trucks, etc. But racism and the stupid allegiance to that raggedy royal family won out and those folks let Meghan be smeared instead of stepping up to defend her. I am so glad she is home and has her life back on her terms.
“Know your enemy and you’ll win every war”. While hardly a war since the Brit media and the firm are just one trick ponies who trot out the same media lies I’m still happy Meghan’s team is getting ahead of it. What Brit media and the firm lack in intelligence they make up for in cruelty so I’m happy Meghan’s crew won’t be harassed as they look for nonsense.
The Suits crew can attest to Meghan’s magnificence. She did something fun or nice for crew when they ran late had night shoots, etc. Pretty much what she did for WLM she had practice in previously. She’s legit lovely.
I finished watching the last episode last night, and it was pretty obvious that the crew was relaxed and joining in. I really enjoyed the show and I’m glad that season two is wrapped and ready.
People who watch it and then run out to disparage the show or Meghan are really showing themselves now. They may continue to have a core group who agree, but I think people are tired of the gaslighting.