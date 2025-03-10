Prince Harry stepped out in Santa Barbara for a charity fundraiser concert

Prince Harry stepped out this weekend in Santa Barbara. He attended a charity concert, the One805 Rock for Responders. Previously, Kevin Costner has hosted annual fundraisers for California first responders at his extensive Carpinteria estate, and Harry has attended those fundraisers twice (and Meghan has attended once). This weekend’s fundraiser was held at The Granada Theatre, and it seems it was specifically about the California wildfires which raged through Los Angeles, Malibu and beyond in January and February. Proceeds from this fundraiser will “support the mental wellness of first responders in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara and musicians affected by the fires,” per the Daily Mail.
I often wonder how cops and firefighters react to meeting Prince Harry – from everything we’ve heard, he’s very popular and everyone always talks about his excellent manners. He happily posed for photos with everyone backstage at the concert, and he also signed a guitar which reportedly sold at the auction for $9,000. It should have gone for more than that, Harry rarely signs stuff, even for charity.
It feels like Prince Harry’s daily wardrobe has really changed so much since moving to California. I’m a fan of his “casual Cali” look with jeans and a good-quality t-shirt, but I kind of hate his shapeless blazers/jackets. I’m sure someone will say it’s the height of stealth-wealth or whatever, but I’d prefer if he just invested in some traditional sportcoats. Another suggestion: go for good-quality long-sleeved polo sweaters, paired with jeans or khakis, and avoid the jackets altogether.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I thought Harry looked nice. I do not think he is as fashion conscious as we are. I also enjoyed seeing his show up for this event. I always go back to the Archewell mantra they have which states, “show up do good.”
Not liking the combo of the dirty greyish t-shirt with the black jacket. The t-shirt looks bleh. He could have worn a buttoned long-sleeved shirt without a jacket.
But good to see him out and about. And that guitar is only going to appreciate in value.
Cue the hysterical rota articles on how Harry is endangering the entire family by autographing a guitar because royals don’t give out autographs or some such nonsense.
Oh yes, mustn’t forget that piece of protocol. His signature will be pirated and all these signed guitars will flood the marketplace.
“Here, have a Harry guitar!”
This seems to be one of the local charities that the Sussex’s have supported since moving to California, it’s nice that it seems to be a regular thing. As for Prince Harry’s choice of a jacket, my sister lived in Santa Barbara for three years she always layered because mornings were cold so she dressed to remove items as the day progressed. I truthfully think he looks good and so glad he isn’t running around in wizarding robes like the leftovers.
He could have taken some style tips from Meghan and worn a cashmere top. Great for in-between seasons.
I don’t know about the coast, but I live in the high desert area of California and it’s been soooo cold and windy very unusual for this time of year.
Not for style reasons but just for comfort, I’d take a jacket, blazer, cardigan over a pull over any day.
I actually like Harry’s new look, very similar to his old style just “elevated”! I think it’s important for both people in a couple, to wear what makes them feel comfortable and confident, my hubby loves flannel shirts in winter and fishing shirts in summer with cargo shorts, while I gravitate towards style similar to Meghan’s (I like dressing up a bit) but I wouldn’t dream of telling him what to wear. All that said I have bought him some slimmer, cleaner looking shorts and nicer jeans for those few times that we go somewhere nice.
Good to see him showing up. Sounds like a great event 😊
Good for Harry.
Good King Harry is out there doing what he does. Service is universal.
I’m skipping around the posts this morning and saved this one for a palate cleanser. Love to see Harry doing his thing!
The Sussexes are so fully embedded in their Cali community. They’ve both been through so much and its truly wonderful to witness them living their happily ever after.
I’m just happy that Harry is safe and happy.
Journalist and Malibu resident here. I was photographing the fire rigs from the dozens of communities that sent us help and all of the firefighters, the ones who fought active fire and the ones doing mop-up, were in shock. They said they had never seen such massive destruction. My Labrador Teddy was with me because we were evacuated from the house (still are) and she wound up being a therapy dog. Every fire crew asked to pet her. They had come from all over, big cities and tiny towns in Washington and Oregon and Idaho, northern and central California, Arizona and Colorado and even Mexico. It was inspiring. So glad Harry is part of helping these brave men and women. We owe them so much.
Teddy, I’m sorry that you’ve been impacted by the fire. I’m glad that your Teddy could give some comfort to the firefighters, and you.
I liked Harry’s look. I’m so glad he is supporting local causes.