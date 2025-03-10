Prince Harry stepped out in Santa Barbara for a charity fundraiser concert

Prince Harry stepped out this weekend in Santa Barbara. He attended a charity concert, the One805 Rock for Responders. Previously, Kevin Costner has hosted annual fundraisers for California first responders at his extensive Carpinteria estate, and Harry has attended those fundraisers twice (and Meghan has attended once). This weekend’s fundraiser was held at The Granada Theatre, and it seems it was specifically about the California wildfires which raged through Los Angeles, Malibu and beyond in January and February. Proceeds from this fundraiser will “support the mental wellness of first responders in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara and musicians affected by the fires,” per the Daily Mail.

I often wonder how cops and firefighters react to meeting Prince Harry – from everything we’ve heard, he’s very popular and everyone always talks about his excellent manners. He happily posed for photos with everyone backstage at the concert, and he also signed a guitar which reportedly sold at the auction for $9,000. It should have gone for more than that, Harry rarely signs stuff, even for charity.

It feels like Prince Harry’s daily wardrobe has really changed so much since moving to California. I’m a fan of his “casual Cali” look with jeans and a good-quality t-shirt, but I kind of hate his shapeless blazers/jackets. I’m sure someone will say it’s the height of stealth-wealth or whatever, but I’d prefer if he just invested in some traditional sportcoats. Another suggestion: go for good-quality long-sleeved polo sweaters, paired with jeans or khakis, and avoid the jackets altogether.