King Charles reveals that he’s a fan of Beyonce & Michael Buble

King Charles decided to do something with Apple Music called “The King’s Music Room.” It’s basically Charles sitting at a desk, listening to music and talking about music for Commonwealth Day. Is it really a podcast or is it more like a curated playlist? I’m struggling to describe what this is other than “an attempt to make Charles sound hip.” In any case, we now know that Charles enjoys Beyonce’s music. Or at least he enjoys one Beyonce song, “Crazy In Love.” Some highlights from his Apple Music thing:
The King, 76, shows off a somewhat eclectic mix of musical go-tos in The King’s Music Room, a show curated for Apple Music, that premieres on Mar. 10. Based around a Commonwealth theme, the music choices are Charles’ own, and listeners get a sense of both his enthusiasm for the music, and how, through his charming comments, he has a remarkably good radio voice.
Bob Marley & The Wailers — “Could You Be Loved” In the intro, Charles includes a rendition of the song played by the King’s Guard at Buckingham Palace, before playing the actual tune by late singer himself. Charles praises Marley’s “marvelous, infectious energy, but also his deep sincerity, and his profound concern for his community.”
Millie Small – “My Boy Lollipop” The Jamaican-born singer was one of those who came to the U.K. as part of the Windrush Generation of the late 1940s, and “whose gifts have so greatly enriched our country,” the King says.
Kylie Minogue’s version of “The Loco-Motion” This song, Charles says, “is music for dancing. Again, it has that infectious energy which makes it, I find, incredibly hard to sit still,” he adds. “There is such an irresistibly joyous feeling to that song.”
Al Bowlly – “The Very Thought Of You” The track is a song from the 1920s-1930s era that “reminds” Charles “of my much-loved grandmother, because she used to play these sorts of music a lot.” The royal adds that the tune “also never fails to lift my spirits.”
Daddy Lumba – “Mpempem Do Me” With a connection to Ghana, which Charles last visited in 2018, he says, “I found myself dancing along” to this track.
Davido – “KANTE” (feat. Fave) The King points out that this song “features lyrics in pidgin, which I love in all its forms, and in which I attempted to make a speech when I last visited Nigeria.” He adds, “I understand that, thanks to Afrobeats, it is becoming ever more popular around the world.”
Miriam Makeba – “The Click Song” Highlighting how the track is in the Xhosa language, Charles quips, “I shan’t try too much to pronounce the title, as it requires a great deal of practice!”
Jools Holland & Ruby Turner – “My Country Man” Holland is another British musician the royal has known for years, alongside the “unstoppable phenomenon” of soul singer Turner.
Anoushka Shankar – “Indian Summer” Charles says he likes the sitar playing in the song for being “deeply redolent of the ancient culture of India.”
Siti Nurhaliza – “Anta Permana” The royal celebrates how the Malaysian artist sings “about love that is stronger than time.”
Dame Kiri Te Kanawa – “E Te Iwi E (Call To The People)” The song holds special meaning to Charles, as the New Zealand opera great performed it at his wedding to the late Princess Diana.
Michael Bublé – “Haven’t Met You Yet” Bublé — who recently dined with Charles’ son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Vancouver — is Charles’ pick to represent Commonwealth country Canada on the list.
Beyoncé – “Crazy In Love” (feat. Jay-Z) Charles thanks the musician for her work helping support the Prince’s, and now, the King’s Trust, before congratulating Beyoncé for winning her first album of the year award at the 2025 Grammys last month.
It will be interesting to see if there are any follow-ups on this, including any talk of a “King Charles bump” for some of the artists who are not well-known to British or European audiences. As in, is there actually a bump, and do people really seek out certain music if King Charles recommends it? Or was this Charles pandering for Commonwealth Day and no one cares or pays any attention to it?
I’d say Beyonce is hardly a fan but hey, if Queen B supports his charity, I’m not going to disparage it.
Of course he is , they are friends of Harry and Meghan so of course t-Rex chuck is a fan. I dear chucky to sing put a ring on it 😂
They all are insane.. the king and his heir along with their vile wives. This isn’t normal behavior for anyone it’s beyond sickening. My heart breaks for Princess Diana she never stood a chance against C and the mistress.. thank heaven Meghan’s husband got her out before they unalived her.
Over it: the fail thought it is an olive branch to the sussexes😆
I don’t know about Michael, he has a lot of fans in UK, so he might prefer staying friendly with both H&M and other BRF members. However, Beyonce made multiple points of supporting Meghan even when BRF was sitting on their hands while the UK media was attacking her daily. She and Jay-Z sent a video of them looking at a Meghan’s portrait for a music award show in UK. We all know she continued to support her after leaving UK too. I don’t think she would want anything to do with that family. So, he is weird for this. Beyonce doesn’t need you, go support your local artists if you are trying to do some good. 🙄
I guess since Buble is Canadian, but why include an American for Commonwealth Day? Shouldn’t they highlight more artists from Commonwealth countries? And I guess this is okay and I hope those people do get bumps and paid for people checking them out because they’re on this list. Just I don’t believe for one second outside of maybe Anoushka Shankar because that does seem in line with Charles, that he’s listening to this music.
Speaking of in-authenticity. This is so performative. Does anybody believe Charlie listens to Davido or Daddy Lumba and Miriam Makeba? Charlie did not have any music reflecting the Commonwealth his his Coronation ceremony.
The way I laughed! I mean, they are all great artists but do I believe Charles listens to any of them? Like I can’t picture him bobbing his head to Davido. LMFAO. But good for whoever curated this list for trying.
I thought the playlist was terrible. His staff would’ve been better off asking all of the High Commissions in London to pick a song for the playlist. And putting Beyonce an American is just pandering.
This is actually fascinating. I know people have massive issues with KC, but I find him actually to be extremely charming in a number of public events I’ve watched of him. He seems extremely well prepared and honestly it feels like he writes or heavily edits into his own voice his public remarks. He’s a shit father and I am anti-monarchy, but I do think that he does a decent job in public settings. And I’ve seen a number of videos of him dancing and he seems to genuinely enjoy it.
Anyway, I really like the idea that he tried to give a speech in pidgin, it’s both kind of cool and hilarious at the same time. It must be sad for Charles that his son has no love of languages.
Obviously he can be charming. Diana married him and truly loved him before he destroyed that. Of course, the same has been said of some serial killers like Ted Bundy.
Even Meghan said that Charles can be very charming in the Netflix special. At the beginning anyway. Until he isn’t. It’s almost like eh can be charming for a bit but the linger you know him it crumbles away until he’s yelling at leaky pens.
