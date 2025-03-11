Donald Trump feels ‘less special’ after King Charles met with President Zelenskyy

The Daily Mail has always shown a willingness to turn sensitive geopolitical situations into opportunities to get as childish as possible. I’m used to this when it comes to the Windsors and the Sussexes especially – any situation vaguely involving the Sussexes “getting political” will leave the Mail utterly scandalized and wailing. But it’s so odd to see the Mail bring that exact same energy to Donald Trump’s dealings with King Charles, and the powder-keg situation with Ukraine. I’m obviously not in the business of praising Charles, but I thought his moves in recent weeks were extremely well-done – he met with President Zelenskyy at Sandringham (his private home), they did a warm photo-op by the fire, and they reportedly spoke for hours. Charles also got significant face-time with Justin Trudeau that same weekend. These were pointed photo-ops designed to show the monarchy’s support for Canada and Ukraine in the face of Donald Trump’s aggressions towards both countries. But the Mail has used Charles’s soft diplomacy as an excuse to run around Washington, gossiping to and about the MAGA cult.
Donald Trump has ‘gone cool’ on Britain since King Charles welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky to Sandringham, diplomatic sources in Washington have claimed. Allies of the US President have made clear to UK officials in America that pictures of the King with the Ukranian leader made him feel ‘less special’ about the monarch’s invitation for a state visit to Britain.
In response, the Trump allies were told that it would have been inappropriate for the Government to ‘direct’ the King not to meet Mr Zelensky. The King met Mr Zelensky last Sunday, just days after Sir Keir Starmer had presented Mr Trump with an invitation from Charles to fly to London for an official visit. The overt show of solidarity came in the immediate aftermath of the row in the Oval Office between Mr Zelensky and Mr Trump, in which the US President ganged up with Vice-President JD Vance to berate him for his supposed lack of respect and gratitude for American help.
Then, on Monday, Charles also welcomed Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau to Sandringham – at a time when Mr Trudeau is reeling from Mr Trump’s announcement of 25 per cent tariffs on imports from his country.
Last night, No 10 said that it ‘did not recognise’ the claims that Mr Trump was sulking over the meetings, but a well-placed source said: ‘Things definitely went a bit cool in Washington after Sandringham. We told them that the King makes his own decisions about who he meets’.
Mr Zelensky flew to Charles’ Norfolk home in a military helicopter after attending a defence summit with European leaders hosted by the Prime Minister.
Whitehall sources were at pains to stress that the royal meeting was not a reaction to the Oval Office bust-up, insisting that it had been in the works for a while.
The pair had met previously during Mr Zelensky’s visit to the UK in February 2023, when the King told him ‘we’ve all been worried about you and thinking about your country for so long’.
No 10 sources denied that Sandringham had caused tensions, saying that the Prime Minister had spoken to Mr Trump on Monday – the US President likes to call him directly on his mobile – and there had been ‘positive engagement’ between the two leaders.
[From The Daily Mail]
Several things are happening all at once: the British press is trying to drive a wedge between the Trump White House and Downing Street, not to mention the Trump WH and Buckingham Palace. They’re trying to blow up the successful moves of the Starmer government, especially regarding Ukraine and the UK’s role within Europe’s involvement in Ukraine. The Mail is trying to tell Trump that he SHOULD be mad about Charles meeting with Zelenskyy, that the meeting was an insult to Trump. It’s wild to see them pull this kind of thing over a sensitive geopolitical situation. Oh, and it looks like Starmer has plausible deniability on Charles’s meeting with Zelenskyy too – “We told them that the King makes his own decisions about who he meets.” BS – Charles wouldn’t have met with Zelenskyy and staged it like that without Starmer’s explicit approval.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
Oh dear another name to add to the orange stains you hurt me and you will pay list.
It’s only a matter of time that Trump will decline the Kings offer for a visit. Trump would rather do the dumping than be the dumped.
Can you imagine Truman, Roosevelt, Churchill, etc. berating Poland and France for not thanking them enough? DT has no dignity, no common sense, no morals. He shouldn’t feel special.
I LOVED Colbert’s burn about the Orange Cretin thinking he was the only “special” one. Charles two-timing him? Clearly he missed that season of The Crown! LOLOL
Meanwhile, NATO countries like France are examining the possibility of expanding their nuclear arsenal as a result of the New World Order Trump has created.
I fear Zelensky will end up dead because of Trump’s unwillingness to help Ukraine and share vital intelligence with them and the EU. He was recently asked by a WaPo reporter if he was mad at Putin for escalating the war instead of working to wind it down and his response was predictably insane. He just cannot say a bad word about his puppet master. It’s fucking vile.
It needs to be stated over and over again that everything he’s doing makes the US less safe. The rest of the world, too, but insular Americans don’t see to GAF.
France doesn’t have a nuclear arsenal and gas been consistently raping Africa for 90 percent of it. We thank God for Traore and other African leaders for cutting France off. France the last colonial power stealing and ravaging our resources in the 21st century. They better get their nuclear nonsense else where.
That header pic you have of POS Trump reminds me of the 1945 movie “The Portrait of Dorian Gray”…and how the portrait looked after YEARS of Dorian wallowing in the filth of human degradation…😱
Truly horrify and on point😡
He is crashing US retirement accounts but sure, let’s worry if he feels special.
Good god, how and when does this end? You guys, placating a giant toddler is not sustainable. Definitely not for 4 years. It’s only been 7 weeks and this is beyond out of control.
This is the question that keeps me up at night. Seriously, I can’t sleep because of all of this. It is absolutely unsustainable.
The Fail is, as we all know, guilty of writing many despicable things.
This though is actively stoking the flames of a war that is taking place here in Europe that has cost hundreds of thousands of lives, resulted in maiming millions, disrupting their lives and displacing millions more.
The people working for Rothermere are beyond disgusting for their collusion with a convicted felon on his way to making the US a fascist oligarchy.
I think this is a case where we want people we don’t like to be on the wrong side of history rather than the actual facts. If the Guardian had written this article, nobody would question it.
Look at the front pages of the Mail over the last two weeks. They are a despicable paper but in this one situation they are clearly siding with Ukraine over Trump. Their readership is insanely nationalistic and so will always side with the King over the US president, whoever those people are.
Oh it finally hit me. Willy can’t wait to run around with these power and greed monsters, he will not support Ukraine, he will not support Canada, there will be no soft diplomacy… he will invest in something with Putin and Trump take half of Ireland for something to make himself more money and nothing for the people living there. (If Trump gets Gaza I want Mozambique) likely negatively affecting many people who he could not care less about. Send them all to Mars, they are genius enough to figure it out, call us.
I knew Trump would get in a snit over Charles meeting Zelensky at Sandringham. Trump is going to demand more from that state visit and you bet Elon Musk is going to come along for the ride. Trump is going to take it out on the UK starting with tarrifs and coming for the royals. Trump targeting the Windsors is karma for what the BRF has done, and is doing, to the Sussexes.
The Windsors, who are not bright by any means, outsmarted the Trumps before and they’ll do it again. Zelenskyy gets invited to Sandringham while Liz posed Trump standing next to her dog’s bowl. Try as she might to get a picture with the Queen at a state dinner, Ivanka was thwarted at every turn by Anne and Sophie and had to settle for a picture with Andrew in front of 10 Downing and one with a very bored looking Harry at Westminster, who clearly was not charmed by her. They will continue to put Trump in his place and cut his spawn out entirely.
Charlie does what his government tells him to do. Charlie would not have met with such a high profile person without the agreement of his government. His government requested Charlie to invite Trump to the state visit. This was definitely not Charlie’s doing. This was carefully created and a subtle message of support for Ukraine by Britain to the US and showing of Charlie’s and Britain’s so called ” soft ” power.
After Zelensky’s and Trump’s bust up in the oval office and US withdraw of military aid to Ukraine all British papers from the Guardian to the Times, Telegraph, Daily Mail, Express and Sun rallied around Zelensky in support of Ukraine and supporting the British government in their support for Ukraine despite all the papers are very critical of the Labour government otherwise. So I am not sure where to put this article.
Such a fragile and easily hurt baby man.
In kindergarten I was given a sucker as a reward for learning a new word. Then I saw someone else with a sucker and it ruined my life because I no longer felt special.
There is a distinct shift from right-wing media toward Russia lately. It’s happening here in France too and it’s quite sickening.
Best part of this – it shows Daily Mail is on the wrong side of history – so undermines its stance on the Sussexes!
I’m not surprised by any of this.
What jumps out at me, though, is knowing that Trump uses a mobile phone that most likely is insecure. Just blabbing for all the world to listen in.
I’m a reader of Private Eye (satirical/investigative magazine in the UK) and their semi-regular royal column suggests Charles insisted on seeing Zelensky at Sandringham, despite the government doing their utmost to get KCIII to London. Apparently, Chuckles was not best pleased at the panto in the Oval Office about his letter suggesting a state visit and dug his heels in about hosting Vlodomyr. Take from that what you will…
Somebody, Great analogy. Also, imagine Roosevelt saying, To hell with the Allies
I’m joining the Axis powers. Heil Hitler. Sorry, my quotation marks disappeared from my computer.