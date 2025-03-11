Robert Kennedy Jr. falsely claimed that kids are being ‘injured’ by the MMR vaccine

It’s 2025 and there is a measles outbreak in America, and people are still refusing to give their kids the MMR vaccine. As we’ve been covering, adults can get MMR boosters, and it’s recommended if you’re in your 50s or 60s. Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services has spent his first month on the job talking out of both sides of his mouth. Robert Kennedy Jr. is in charge of HHS, which means he’s going to oversee a lot of childhood deaths from preventable diseases. Last week, Kennedy spoke to Fox and actually said vague words of support for the MMR vaccine, but still left it up to parents to choose whether to vaccinate their kids. According to the NY Times, people missed some of the other sh-t Kennedy said in the same interview, because the full video didn’t come out until this past weekend. Kennedy also spread vaccine disinformation, claiming that kids might be “injured” by the MMR vaccine.
In a sweeping interview, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the health and human services secretary, outlined a strategy for containing the measles outbreak in West Texas that strayed far from mainstream science, relying heavily on fringe theories about prevention and treatments. He issued a muffled call for vaccinations in the affected community, but said the choice was a personal one. He suggested that measles vaccine injuries were more common than known, contrary to extensive research.
He asserted that natural immunity to measles, gained through infection, somehow also protected against cancer and heart disease, a claim not supported by research. He cheered on questionable treatments like cod liver oil, and said that local doctors had achieved “almost miraculous and instantaneous” recoveries with steroids or antibiotics.
The worsening measles outbreak, which has largely spread through a Mennonite community in Gaines County, has infected nearly 200 people and killed a child, the first such death in the United States in 10 years. Another suspected measles death has been reported in New Mexico, where cases have recently increased in a county that borders Gaines County.
The interview, which lasted 35 minutes, was posted online by Fox News last week, just before the President Trump’s address to Congress. Segments had been posted earlier, but the full version received little attention. Mr. Kennedy acknowledged that vaccines “do prevent infection” and said that the federal government was helping ensure that people have access to “good medicines, including those who want them, to vaccines. In highly unvaccinated communities like Mennonites, it’s something that we recommend,” he said.
Mr. Kennedy described vaccination as a personal choice that must be respected, then went on to raise frightening concerns about the safety of the vaccines. He said he’d been told that a dozen Mennonite children had been injured by vaccines in Gaines County. People in the community wanted federal health workers arriving in Texas “to also look at our vaccine-injured kids and look them in the eye,” Mr. Kennedy said.
“He said he’d been told that a dozen Mennonite children had been injured by vaccines in Gaines County.” Welp, this f–king sucks. A poorly-educated, unvaccinated community is now being told by the HHS secretary that sure, they can choose to vaccinate their kids from deadly illness, but those vaccines could “injure” their kids. It’s like Kennedy is trying to kill all of those people. Oh, and later in the interview, Kennedy also blamed POOR DIET for the measles outbreak.
Stupid fucking idiot!!!!! Let’s see they don’t want abortion. They don’t want to educate or feed children and now they don’t want them to be vaccinated so that they can die from measles. Make it make sense!!!!
I don’t understand the commitment to ending vaccines. The rest of it makes sense, though. An abundance of poor, uneducated children means lots of cheap labor, found locally.
If vaccines are a personal choice, then why did he cancel the meeting to discuss what strains will be put into the flu vaccine this year? Are we going to have a flu vaccine this year? It’s my choice to vaccinate my daughter because she has existing respiratory issues and absolutely needs that vaccine. I choose to do my job as a parent and protect her against disease.
That’s the one I really don’t get. It is 100% your choice if you want the flu vaccine or not. At least where I’m from, it isn’t required to attend school.
I am LIVID about this! I work in a hospital as a respiratory therapist and this past winter has been awful for the Flu. There was a time when pretty much everyone admitted tested positive. It will be an absolute shitshow if we don’t have a flu vaccine. It will be more dangerous for me to go to work and take care of people. I mask up every shift but I want my flu shot!
We’ll still have a flu vaccine this year, it’s just that the strains selected won’t be as specific for North America. The vaccine manufacturers will just use the WHO recommendations to select the strains they use.
Also, they still haven’t canceled industry sponsored clinical trials & other research into vaccine development. They could stop development if vaccines are banned in the US (which, sadly, is a possibility that looms large) but the manufacturers will continue development outside the US. In addition to combination COVID-Flu vaccines, there are still new vaccines under development for Lyme Disease, Group B Strep and C Diff
@pottymouth pup – thank you so much for this important information. I appreciate you sharing!
@pottymouth pup
Appreciate your info, feeling a bit better with all this chaos!
A seventy year old who looks at least ninety is not a reliable narrator on the subject of good health. He is obviously trying to kill as many people as he can, adding to his total in Samoa. But this need to cause mass death seems to be the defining feature of the Trump regime.
My grandmother lost a couple of siblings to the measles. Your skull is not able to stretch. If you get encephalitis (brain swelling), you are in trouble. 1 out of every 1,000 of measles cases involves brain swelling. There are other nasty side effects to actual measles, which are more common: https://www.cdc.gov/measles/signs-symptoms/index.html#:~:text=Encephalitis.,Death.
It boggles my mind that the United States Health Department is being led by someone so incredibly incompetent!
And about the diet RFK Jr is complaining about? We saw the picture:
https://www.buzzfeed.com/mjs538/rfk-mcdonalds-picture
White Supremacy will destroy US 🇺🇸 all.
I keep thinking about how Nazi Germany was not brought down by internal factors. It was brought down by other world powers. If the major world powers collude on a building a white supremacist global oligarchy, no one is coming to save us.
The number of American children dying of preventable causes is about to skyrocket over the next few years.
RFK jr. is an extremely dangerous man.
VACCINES CAUSE ADULTS
The US is doomed and I can’t say it doesn’t deserve it…morons voting for morons and felons…how surprising things are awful
“He’d been told…” Get researchers and scientists there to have a proper research in it. I have been told the earth is flat. This does not make it true.
Anyone who’s not sure about their measles immunity can get a simple blood test called an MMR titer. Lets you know if you’ve still got antibodies. Results come back in two to three days.
Not only is measles awful when you’re older, at any age it can wipe out your immune system memory. It’s called immune amnesia. Your memory B cells ‘forget’ every pathogen they have fought off, which leaves you vulnerable to a whole host of secondary infections.
RFK jr is criminally ignorant.
Got my MMR booster last week bc I’m a 70s kid that works in healthcare. F*ck this guy and f*ck this entire administration.
My friend was at an AA meeting in west palm beach last week and guess who was there? That guy!!! Good luck to him on whatever road to sobriety he takes … he’s gonna need it
Lay off the herion and brain worms