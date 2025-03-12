Gisele Bundchen ‘felt like she lived in Tom Brady’s shadow for a long time’

Have you noticed that a lot of men are really in their feelings about Gisele Bundchen divorcing Tom Brady and moving on quickly with Joaquim Valente? To make matters worse for those dudes, Gisele got pregnant with Joaquim and welcomed a healthy baby boy in her 40s. I think dudes are upset because Gisele wasn’t happy being “Tom Brady’s wife” and they wanted her post-divorce life to be one of desperation and sadness rather than joy. They didn’t want her to move on so thoroughly from the man they consider the GOAT. Nevermind that if Tom had simply kept his word to Gisele about retirement and been a better partner to her, she probably never would have left him. In any case, sources close to Gisele insist that she’s happier and freer than ever. Like a giant Botoxed weight has been lifted!

Gisele Bündchen feels “freer” since she began dating Joaquim Valente, a source exclusively tells Page Six. The supermodel “felt like she lived in Tom [Brady’s] shadow for a long time,” the insider says.

The former couple — who called it quits on their 13-year marriage in 2022 — share son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12. The Super Bowl champion is also dad to son Jack, 17, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen and Valente began dating in June 2023 and have kept a low profile since welcoming their first child together in early February. The Brazilian model is “grateful for what she had” with the former New England Patriots quarterback, 47, and “is blessed for their children.”

But Gisele, 44, “feels freer” with her jiu-jitsu trainer boyfriend, 37, and is “absolutely loving this new chapter,” according to the source.

Reps for Brady and Bündchen did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment. As Page Six previously reported, Brady was “stunned” when he learned Bündchen was having a baby with Valente.

“Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquim, but he never imagined they would be having a child together,” our source said at the time. “It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him, he was stunned, to say the least.”

However, the Fox Sports NFL broadcaster reached out to congratulate his ex-wife when news broke that she and Valente had welcomed their child. A source close to the NFL legend told us that he’s happy for Bündchen and wishes her nothing but the best.