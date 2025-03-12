DM: The Windsors want ‘WLM’ to be a success so that Meghan never writes a memoir

You can tell that With Love, Meghan is successful because the Duchess of Sussex’s haters are still desperately clinging to arguments for why Meghan flopped. “The critics hated it!” I’m not entirely convinced “the critics” had ever seen a food/lifestyle show before. “WLM is an international laughingstock!” Actually, people around the world are buying Le Creuset and being inspired by Meghan’s cooking and entertaining tips. “It only got to #7 on Netflix’s top-ten!” So you admit that millions of people are watching WLM around the world and, for the record, it made it to the top-five? Anyway, the Daily Mail’s Amanda Platell is once again trying to do too much. She cites these arguments for why WLM is bad/unpopular, and then claims that, actually, all the Windsors want is for Meghan to have a successful show, because they’re worried about what she’ll do if WLM flops.
Media insiders suggest that Netflix aren’t too worried if the show is a monumental dud, or if Meghan is ridiculed from the US to the UK – because it all means it is getting huge publicity and that’s what matters. Tellingly there haven’t been any gushing tweets of sisterly solidarity from her so-called besties such as Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey, Amal Clooney who were, of course, all cherished guests at her wedding.
As for Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, there’s not been a word of encouragement from those quarters either. No kind words from William and Kate, just a stony silence.
The irony is that the Royals are desperate for Meg’s show to succeed. As my colleague, the royal expert Richard Eden has said, it would mean ‘she and Harry would not need to exploit their royal connections again’.
As it is, Mrs Sussex could be left high and dry in 2025 if the programme flops and Netflix pull the plug. Where then would she go to harvest more millions?
Whatever the case, the Palace dearly hopes it will prove to be a ratings hit. Because as one courtier speculated, if this venture fails, what other depths can she possibly plumb for profit, especially as it’s believed she kept a diary since joining the royals.
‘The last thing anyone wants is another Spare, this time from Meghan,’ said the courtier with deep apprehension.
Sadly, the failure of With Love, Meghan presents the monarchy with the terrifying thought of exactly that ‘TIGging’ Time Bomb. A vengeful book from the desperate Duchess of Drivel would be the worst form of royal revenge.
It’s so telling that this has been a consistent fear since 2020: that one day, Meghan would tell her whole story, that she would write a book or do a Netflix series on what actually happened to her in the UK. They feared that more than they feared Harry’s memoir. Remember how William was apparently physically ill with worry before the Oprah interview? Guilty consciences.
It’s also so typical of the Windsors to not think three steps ahead. If the goal is explicitly “we want to ensure that Meghan never writes her memoir,” then perhaps they shouldn’t have had a years-long meltdown over every single f–king thing that Meghan does and says? Again, it’s mind-boggling that everyone over there is doing THIS MUCH about Meghan’s sweet little cooking show, where she’s not spilling secrets or talking about the Windsors. That’s what they fear too, although they would never admit that part: that Meghan dealt with everything with a tremendous amount of grace, and all she wants to do is move on with her life and forget about those ghastly people. (Also: I’ve said this before, but the time has passed for Meghan’s “memoir” – she said what she wanted to say in the Netflix series and the Oprah interview.)
Photos courtesy of Netflix, Avalon Red.
What are the Windsors so afraid of?
I really hope that Meghan in the future will write her memoir when she had time to work through all the trauma she went through.
I can’t wait for her to write her story! She doesn’t need to censor it either !
Serena Williams did a 2 lovely support posts on instagram so I don’t know what Amanda is talking about. WLM is in the weekly global top 10. I can’t remember the last time a lifestyle brand got onto that list. Meghan is not going to write a memoir that talking point is so tired.
I was just about to say this. Also, are these people not on Threads? Because all I’m seeing is people saying they love the show and posting pictures of their one pot spaghetti, gardening, making bread. I posted that I purches beeswax and used my wax warmer to melt it and added essential oils and I got a lot of likes and “oh good idea”
The truth of the matter is is that they are angry because they are thriving outside of the RF and that makes them look irrelevant because that was not supposed to happen. She continues to live rent free in their heads. They hate that they don’t have access to her that she is in control of her narrative. Theuy want her to mention RF so they can scream at her. She has moved beyond them. It’s been 5 years. Let it go but they can’t.
Did they miss Serena at Meghan’s house playing with lili? Not sure what Amal has to do with anything. Since when is she even on social media? A lot of celebs were there as ‘friends’ of the Windsor’s too
Meghan has friends who are busy “working” and changing the world.
They’re not bone idle and have time to bitch and gossip to the tabloids because they don’t want to do their taxpayer funded work.
I’m sorry is that a new requirement of friendship? That I must promote your endeavors like I’m part of your marketing team? It’s nice if people do but it’s the same vein as people being mad if someone doesn’t post about a person that they worked with who died or is going through something, people don’t have to live out their friendships in public for your consumption.
I went on @Threads yesterday because one of my favorite YouTubers said that there celebrating 🍾 “With Love Meghan” over there…and I have to say this…EVERY THREAD THAT SHOWED IN MY FEED WAS A 😍 ENTRY ABOUT “With Love Meghan”❣️. If I didn’t KNOW better it looks like Meghan Sussex PURCHASED @Threads to be her personal social media engine! People showcasing receipes…fancy cookware…walking in lovely gardens…sipping tea…making candles…REGULAR FOLKS JUST ELEVATING THEIR LIVES & LOVING ON THEMSELVES ❣️
In these dark times…scrolling through all that glory had me in HEAVEN😍🙏🏾✨️
I know threads is meta but I love it there too. so much support Meghan Sussex, and all my sewing pals are there, along with news from sources I actually trust. And Misan Harriman, Stephen King and other lovely people.
It is so obvious from WLM that Meghan has healed and put those ghastly folks behind her. For me this show is cathartic for Meghan and the nail in the coffin for the Windsors. She has reclaimed what brings her great joy, hosting, entertaining family and friends. The beauty for this show is the millions of folks who will./have been able to see this beautiful woman in her element and to see how effervescent, nerdy and comforting she is. Big loss for Harry’s birth family.
If that were the case, why were the Windsors’ attack dogs out in force – again?
Also, Duchess of Drivel? Really Mandy? Have you read what you’ve written?
So why was knauf dragged out then
Good question. I’m like nah, they’re lying. Obviously they don’t want Meghan to write a memoir but bullshit they want Meghan’s show to succeed.
If Meghan was the problem they wouldn’t be worried about what she would write because if it was anything the defamatory there’s no way in hell they wouldn’t sue her, they would relish the opportunity.
They’re worried because she wasn’t supposed to succeed with them pointing both barrels at her, and she is. She isn’t struggling with shaking off tradition and hierarchy, the way Harry still clearly struggles to. If she wants to say it she will.
They KNOW she’s gone easy on them, and I mean the media and BRF and they know they would never hold back if they had Intel on her like that. They can’t comprehend decency because they don’t have it
Innocent, welcoming people wouldn’t have to worry about someone writing a memoir.
I for one look forward to a memoir with an appendix filled with evidence of how she was treated.
But she’s too classy.
Exactly, and I don’t think time will ever pass for the interest in her story to be published if she chooses to write it. Even decades from now I would definitely be interested and read it.
Then why haven’t they called off their dogs?
If the Royal Family really treated Meghan well as they said they did they wouldn’t be worried about a memoir.
“Actually, people around the world are buying Le Creuset and being inspired by Meghan’s cooking and entertaining tips.”
Le Creuset has been trending here, on and off, for the past few days and is, as of the past few hours, above all politically-related ## on #1, despite the government here being busy in coalition talks and trying to find ways to stop the far-right fascists from blocking vital financial decisions.
The power of the tiny ray of sunshine that is Meghan Sussex, pursuing joy instead of perfection, while inspiring all four corners of the globe to try her recipes and/or use her deco ideas to create a more cosy and welcoming living space.
Left-Behinds what? Wailses-Parker Bowleses who?
🤭