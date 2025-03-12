Donald Trump & Elon Musk turned the White House into a pathetic Tesla dealership

All around the US and Europe, people have been protesting Tesla dealerships, all because of Elon Musk’s catastrophic meddling into geopolitics. Some people have gone further than protesting – there are multiple cases of vandalism and arson in and around Tesla dealerships, mostly in Europe. Here in America, police have been called in to “guard” Tesla dealerships, which is… a significant waste of police resources. Tesla owners are also afraid to drive their cars openly, and apparently those owners have been trying to offload their Teslas at a steady clip. With the stock market crashing this week, one of the biggest selloffs has been Tesla’s stock – between the cratering Tesla stock price and the billions in canceled contracts, Musk’s net worth has taken a significant hit since he became co-president of the US.

So Musk decided to fight back. First, he threw a series of tantrums online, peddling conspiracies about all of the backlash to his companies and the Tesla stock selloff. Then Musk organized a grotesque photocall outside of the White House. He brought in several Tesla models and parked them right outside the White House. Then Donald Trump came out and acted like a car salesman, trying to pitch Teslas to the American people. Musk even wrote down a sales pitch for Trump to read out. What a depressing day for America – two horrid men who are too incompetent and untrustworthy to be used car salesmen. “Wow, everything’s computer” is unfortunately going to become a meme though. This is all so crass and tacky.

13 Responses to “Donald Trump & Elon Musk turned the White House into a pathetic Tesla dealership”

  1. Tn Democrat says:
    March 12, 2025 at 7:44 am

    BOYCOTT Tesla, Amazon, Wal-Mart, Hobby Lobby and every single company, big or small, that has supported this moronic orange clown and his racist, homophobic sexist agenda. How much did muskrat pay agent orange for this plug? Gawd. Mango can violate the law openly with product endorsements and open bribery without 1 word of outrage in the media while every Democrat elected in my lifetime has constant critism heaped on them. The free press has fallen.

  2. Kate says:
    March 12, 2025 at 7:56 am

    So many people in my town have Teslas and many have purchased bumper stickers that say “I bought it before I knew Elon was crazy.”

  3. Blogger says:
    March 12, 2025 at 7:57 am

    Presumably Elon is going to jail after Trump’s term?

  4. Julie says:
    March 12, 2025 at 8:03 am

    The WH belongs to the Americans and this was beyond vulgar. My opinion of trump used to be that he is insane. However, I now believe the problem is progressive cognitive disability and he should be evaluated by an expert. He is not fit to be president.

    • Lightpurple says:
      March 12, 2025 at 8:27 am

      It’s also a flagrant violation of federal ethics laws. It’s one thing for a president to showcase a new American innovation, especially if there are no competitors yet, a completely different thing to promote a specific product over competitors.

      Also, Musk holding a federal position while running companies, especially companies that get federal contracts, is grossly unethical and illegal.

  5. JoanCallamezzo says:
    March 12, 2025 at 8:06 am

    People are also disguising their Teslas to look like other brands it’s wild. The Tesla boycott and protests are working! Phony Stark is freaking out, he lost $110 billion dollars in the past four weeks, keep it up! First Elon falls then hopefully Trump, the Republican Party, then Russia. Billionaires need us we don’t need them. Vote with your consumer dollars to bring them to heel. That display in front of Our House yesterday was appalling (Hatch Act?) but it shows you how desperate those two narcissistic sociopaths are.

  6. Mireille says:
    March 12, 2025 at 8:07 am

    We’re waging war against our allies, there’s a measles outbreak that’s spreading with the threat of more potential viruses to come, planes are not safe, the DOE lost of half of its staff adding to unemployment, retirement accounts are tanking, inflation is skyrocketing, and we’re heading for a recession. And the two trolls plotting to decimate Medicaid, Medicare, and steal your SS wants you to buy a car…because Elon’s hurting for cash. I truly hate my country right now.

    • orangeowl says:
      March 12, 2025 at 8:28 am

      Right? Every time I think I can’t be more disgusted at Trump, I am. I felt a level of rage yesterday that is probably extremely unhealthy.

  7. Disengaged says:
    March 12, 2025 at 8:08 am

    They forget Trump’s base and Tesla’s are fundamentally incompatible. Trump’s base doesn’t have the capital to buy and don’t live in areas with charging stations everywhere.

  8. FancyPants says:
    March 12, 2025 at 8:10 am

    Exactly which MAGAts do they think are going to trade in their Ford 950 for a Tesla? Elon still has no idea that his real customer base is the very people he insults constantly, and a Trump endorsement is the last thing that would redeem him with them.

  9. Aimee says:
    March 12, 2025 at 8:16 am

    Trump’s “base” couldn’t afford one tire on these cars.

