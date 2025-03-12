Donald Trump & Elon Musk turned the White House into a pathetic Tesla dealership

All around the US and Europe, people have been protesting Tesla dealerships, all because of Elon Musk’s catastrophic meddling into geopolitics. Some people have gone further than protesting – there are multiple cases of vandalism and arson in and around Tesla dealerships, mostly in Europe. Here in America, police have been called in to “guard” Tesla dealerships, which is… a significant waste of police resources. Tesla owners are also afraid to drive their cars openly, and apparently those owners have been trying to offload their Teslas at a steady clip. With the stock market crashing this week, one of the biggest selloffs has been Tesla’s stock – between the cratering Tesla stock price and the billions in canceled contracts, Musk’s net worth has taken a significant hit since he became co-president of the US.

So Musk decided to fight back. First, he threw a series of tantrums online, peddling conspiracies about all of the backlash to his companies and the Tesla stock selloff. Then Musk organized a grotesque photocall outside of the White House. He brought in several Tesla models and parked them right outside the White House. Then Donald Trump came out and acted like a car salesman, trying to pitch Teslas to the American people. Musk even wrote down a sales pitch for Trump to read out. What a depressing day for America – two horrid men who are too incompetent and untrustworthy to be used car salesmen. “Wow, everything’s computer” is unfortunately going to become a meme though. This is all so crass and tacky.

Trump: I’m not allowed to drive because I haven’t driven a car in a long time. I love to drive cars. But I’m going to have it at The White House and I’m going to let my staff use it. I’m not allowed to use it pic.twitter.com/75aKIJa6yR — Acyn (@Acyn) March 11, 2025