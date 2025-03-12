Comedian Katherine Ryan is randomly & bizarrely attacking Duchess Meghan too

My theory: I think the British press is cold-calling various celebrities and chefs and asking them to either provide disparaging comments on the Duchess of Sussex and With Love, Meghan, or these celebrities and chefs are just being asked to sign off on/perform prewritten scripts. Because there’s a growing industry of “white chefs/celebrities commenting about WLM out of nowhere.” I guess the Daily Mail was sick of just getting the same old “royal commentators” to bloviate about Meghan, so this is their new thing. because why the f–k is some completely random, British-based comedian giving detailed commentary on why she hates Meghan and WLM and why does she sound like she’s reading off the Mail’s talking points?

Comedian Katherine Ryan has publicly laid into Meghan Markle, who she previously defended, in the wake of her much-derided Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

‘I liked Meghan Markle. I was rooting for Meghan Markle… though she is very Hollywood – even for me – and I don’t like that in people,’ admitted Katherine, 41. ‘I see now, and maybe it’s just the projects she’s choosing, it does feel like she has lied about whether she knew who Prince Harry was, and these details about her childhood change and don’t add up.’

Katherine defended the former actress in 2022, commenting on her position in the Royal Family: ‘I love Meghan Markle’s voice and her confidence to challenge the norm and what’s expected of her in that role.’

However, speaking yesterday on the latest episode of her podcast, Telling Everybody Everything, Katherine added: ‘She said on her new Netflix show that they ate TV dinners growing up. But then in an old interview, she was like, “we would eat farm fresh”. Her whole act just seems very manicured and very forced. I’ve known a lot of Hollywood people – they’re not bad people. I don’t think she’s a bad person, but I think she likes cosying up to celebrities and she wants the hundred million dollar deal and she likes the fact that she’s married to a prince. Of course. But I would rather someone lean into that and be like, oh my God, I used to be on Suits and now I’m married to a prince! I would rather that than this act of: Oh, I’m just so humble.’

Canadian-born Katherine, who lives in London with her three children and civil partner Bobby Kootstra, said she found Meghan’s ‘flower sprinkles’ particularly galling.

‘I have seen this, I have seen it from chefs – they like to put wild flowers on a meal. And I’m not about it. I also don’t think it constitutes an entire cooking show.’

She added: ‘People are hate-watching it though. Who knows what Netflix are doing? They are smart – whether they love something or hate something, whatever keeps them watching more episodes. If this was Netflix’s intention, to be like, let’s throw Meghan under the bus where even people who really liked her are turning… not against her, but… she just doesn’t seem to be the kind of gal I would want to be friends with. It’s too manicured, it’s too beige.’

Katherine adds of Meghan’s decision to change her surname to Sussex: ‘I think less of women who change their name anyway, to match their husband’s name – unless you have had a chat about it and unless you have approached that decision with equality. Let’s be honest about why you’re choosing Sussex. It’s a way to hang on to the Duchess of Sussex.’