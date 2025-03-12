Bond: Princess Kate ‘got her mojo back’ at her Commonwealth Day appearance

Last year and in January of this year, we were told repeatedly that the Princess of Wales would simply not be “back to work as usual” for a long time, perhaps forever. Sources repeatedly described Kate’s new post-cancer philosophy as what amounted to “I do what I want,” meaning, she’ll show up a few times here and there, but otherwise, she’s just never going to be back to work in any meaningful way. What’s weird about all of that is… Kate has been seen a normal amount (for her) this year. She’s made some appearances on behalf of charities and patronages, she went to Wales with William, she visited the hospital where she was “treated for cancer,” she went to the Commonwealth Day service. If not for the lectures from palace courtiers about Kate’s work schedule, this has all resembled Kate’s previous first-quarter schedules (pre-2024). In any case, the narrative is already being reinforced: we should be happy with the crumbs of public appearances, safe in the knowledge that Kate “has got her mojo back.”

As the Princess of Wales announced earlier this year she is in remission, “It certainly seems to me that she has got her mojo back,” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK. “Catherine is looking fantastic and looks as if she is enjoying every engagement.” After being out of public duty so much last year, “we are seeing more of her than many of us expected so early in the year,” Bond added, making note that “the welcome she’s getting wherever she goes must make her realize that she is the star of the royal family.” Last year saw not only Kate’s cancer diagnosis but also King Charles’; while Kate’s cancer treatment has concluded, his continues. While William and Kate are still the Prince and Princess of Wales—and not on the throne, as they will eventually be—the couple are taking every chance they can get to be with kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, including skipping the BAFTAs last month in favor of a family vacation in the Caribbean. “She knows perfectly well that many parents don’t have the luxury of choosing to be with their young children all the time,” Bond recently told The Mirror. “And she, too, is returning to her royal role—but she is lucky enough to be able to do it on her own terms, and she is sticking to that.” Last year’s health battle realigned Kate’s priorities, as well as those of her husband, Bond said. “I don’t think anyone is ever the same after an experience with cancer,” she said. “William and Catherine must now cherish even more every single day that they spend together and with their children.”

[From InStyle]

“She knows perfectly well that many parents don’t have the luxury of choosing to be with their young children all the time” – no one has said that it’s all or nothing for William and Kate, that’s just the approach they’ve always taken to their kids’ schedules. As in, they get vacations from work every time their kids are off from school, and their kids have a lot of school breaks. As in, Will and Kate can’t work because of the school run, because they prioritize their family, etc. There are plenty of parents who work part-time or full-time and still have lots of time with their kids. Anyway, I don’t think Kate has her mojo back because that implies she had mojo at some point. These Commonwealth Day photos do not scream “mojo” to me.