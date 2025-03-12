Chef Richard Corrigan: ‘With Love, Meghan’ is ‘a bit pretentious’ & ‘cheap TV’

I cannot get over how many people are completely falling out over a Black woman with a cooking and entertaining show. With Love, Meghan is literally on a streamer – you have to go out of your way to locate it on Netflix, you have to choose to watch it! People are acting like WLM is being shoved down their throats, or that they’re being forced to watch it and forced to judge and mock the Duchess of Sussex. Throughout all of the ridiculous “controversies” around WLM in the past week, I keep thinking… have none of these people ever watched a cooking show before? None of them have watched Nigella Lawson or Ina Garten or Martha Stewart or any of the other cooks and chefs in this space? Meghan isn’t reinventing the wheel – these shows are always based on vibes, and millions of people like Meghan’s vibe. But that hasn’t stopped an army of haters from screaming, crying and throwing up. Speaking of, yet another British-based chef has stepped up to disparage and denigrate Meghan.
Celebrated chef Richard Corrigan has prepared food for the Royal Family, but he finds the Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix cookery and lifestyle show unpalatable.
‘I admit I watched With Love, Meghan – it’s a bit pretentious,’ the Irishman tells me. ‘I don’t like the pretence. California is all very Hollywood, it’s all very samey – Britain is not like that.’
Corrigan, 61, who runs Mayfair restaurants Bentley’s and Corrigan’s, says Prince Harry and Meghan have become a strain on King Charles, who is still being treated for cancer. The chef compares them to Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson, another American divorcee. Edward abdicated in 1936 so he and Mrs Simpson could be married.
‘I don’t think anyone likes people doing cheap TV. If you’re gonna leave [royal life], buy yourself a nice pad and entertain and enjoy yourself, but don’t become a burden,’ Corrigan says at the Murphia List 2025 at Number Six in Marylebone, celebrating Irish-born hospitality leaders ahead of St Patrick’s Day.
He sympathises with the King’s position. ‘You can never be responsible for who your children marry, and you shouldn’t be – they have to make their way in the world.’ He adds: ‘The royals are a nice bunch – we all have odd ones in the family.’
This is not the first time that Corrigan has expressed his disappointment with the former actress’s behaviour.
‘I cooked for the Queen free of charge, of course,’ he said. ‘And I’ll cook for anyone, but let me just say, some people will have to pay. I’d let [Meghan] in the restaurant, for sure, but the Queen had the red carpet rolled out. Would Meghan? I don’t think so.’
Do these people ever have a moment of self-reflection and think “should I really say this? Do I sound like a huge racist?” Oh, how gracious, he’d let Meghan into his restaurant, but he wouldn’t roll out a red carpet, how telling! I don’t understand any part of this statement: “I don’t think anyone likes people doing cheap TV. If you’re gonna leave [royal life], buy yourself a nice pad and entertain and enjoy yourself, but don’t become a burden.” How are Harry and Meghan a burden on the Windsors again? Because they support themselves and thrive far away from these ghastly people? And “cheap TV”??? The comparison to Wallis Simpson… these people are all f–king nutcases.
Charles a divorced man married a British divorcee and got to be king. Lazy will is the real burden on Charles.
I can’t believe believe the odd one isnt pedo Andrew… it’s not tampon queen mistress Camilla either… it’s not no-personality-robot-waity-katy either
You’re Irish FFS. What’s with brown-nosing the Windsors? You seriously think Meghan would even grace your restaurant?
If there’s a photo of you in California I’d 😂
Ireland isn’t claiming this guy anymore.
Maybe Corrigan should have been asked about the alleged workplace abusive behavior in his restaurant The Park Cafe that led to 14 of his staff walking out in a few weeks, abusive language and behavior as well as not paying them the agreed salary he’s a real prize bending over for the royal family.
🔥
Common thread here – the abusers of Meghan tend to have a history of abusing others.
The dm must go around hiring these losers to bash Meghan. The constant dredging up of Edward and Wallis show ignorance of history. It is not the same
I’m sure they have a ready list. It’s almost a tick a box. Who else can we have bash Meghan? Oh yes, this Irishman in London.
I’ve never heard of this guy or the other chef who claimed to turn down Netflix for consulting. Seems like the BM can’t find an actual successful big name chef to give an opinion. Honestly they all need to take a seat.
The big name chefs have deals in Hollywood. It would be financially suicidal for them to criticise her when she’s linked to Netflix.
OMG whatever will Meghan do??? “Pleas let me come to your restaurant and eat your unseasoned food”
FFS she’s not a chef and she is not trying to be one. Again,these people are so elitist. Clout chasing. Happy now sir to get your 15 minutes of fame.
He badmouthed Meghan because of his desire for royal patronage. Shame on him. And shame on the senior royals for not telling the tabloids and others like this guy that there is no need to denigrate Harry and Meghan
These people are exhausting. I have never heard of this man and no one cares what he has the say.
P.S. About half way thru the show and it’s very relaxing and enjoyable to me.
“You can never be responsible for who your children marry.” I guess, QE is responsible though since she approved the marriage. While kissing up he might want to consider that fact. It also means QE isn’t responsible for the fact that Cam is now QC and not Di or that Charles totally screwed up his first marriage, as did Anne. Then there’s Fergie and Andrew. So, I guess, all families do have their screw-ups like he says.
It’s interesting that these people don’t seem to get that the new audience that the show has created for Meghan are getting a front row seat to the media’s obsession and ridiculous standards. Half of the comments that I’ve seen, are oh my goodness why are they crashing out like this is just a TV show? You don’t have to watch it!
Because we’re so in it I think we forget that a lot of people don’t pay attention to celebrity stuff, and even less to Royal stuff unless it intersects with something else that they’re interested in and this show does for a lot of people.
They may have forgotten about the Oprah interview and all that other stuff, but they’re seeing firsthand now that a woman that is doing something that has an entire network dedicated to it because it’s so prevalent is just getting hammered by the press of a country that she hasn’t lived in in 5 years, and by the press in the country that she’s from that never reviews this type of stuff. About doing stuff that other people have for years but for some reason her doing it breaks the Geneva convention.
It’s like the British media, and the British media installed accoltyes an American Media at deadline, Hollywood reporter, VF took an anti PR class. They keep moving the goalposts and it’s getting increasingly unhinged in why Meghan shouldn’t be “‘allowed” to do this show
Nah, he’s not one of ours 🇮🇪🇮🇪
Most definitely not in spirit.
Charles did not have cancer when he put a burden on harry and Meghan leaving them with no security and evicting them. Charles is a petty man. The chef should cook and stop the cheap shots at Meghan.
All these people conveniently forget that Charles and the Queen totally cut off Harry and Meghan, from security to a place to live to work. Period. How exactly are they supposed to “buy a pad and enjoy life” without income? The fact that H&M are doing Netflix shows is on the Royals.
He’s just DYING to say “uppity”, isn’t he?
Yup. And he can say goodbye to any Netflix deals with that “cheap TV” shot or Americans patronising his London resto.
Tourism Ireland really chose the wrong ‘un with this brand ambassador.
🥱
Who?
The sainted Charles married the other woman and cast aside the first wife. This chef is off the wall with all the fawning over Charles whose relationship with Camilla caused much controversy
Another loser who is mad Netflix didn’t call him up to do a show. Meghan’s influence on the foodie life has gone global thanks to WLM, encourarging people to bring joy into family life, and these chefs who have been in the trenches are mad they are ignored.
Never have I ever “have none of these people ever watched a cooking show before? None of them have watched Nigella Lawson or Ina Garten or Martha Stewart or any of the other cooks and chefs in this space?”. I have never watched any of these shows or any of these women. But I have watched WLM…..TWICE! Because the sound of her voice is soothing. Because she’s a loving, lovely nerd. Their racism shines through. In truth, it’s H they are mad at, and she takes the hits, over and over. I bet she’d have ended up w/a very similar show, it’s obvious to any to knew The Tig it would evolve because it was very fun and successful. WLM is The Tig, just in a different format. And though I don’t do any of the things she does, I did buy more fruit and avocados too. And for the FIRST TIME IN MY LIFE, I considered ‘plating’ my dinner. I didn’t, but I did consider it. She’s everything I’m not. I’m gifted in other ways…can’t quite think of any at the moment, but I’m sure I am. LOL XOXO
“Britain is not like that” says it all. They are mad that Meghan is not pondering to British taste and included British chefs in the program. British people criticizing Meghan feel rejected by her.
By the way Meghan and Harry have to earn a living. They do not scrounge of tax payers money.