Chef Richard Corrigan: ‘With Love, Meghan’ is ‘a bit pretentious’ & ‘cheap TV’

I cannot get over how many people are completely falling out over a Black woman with a cooking and entertaining show. With Love, Meghan is literally on a streamer – you have to go out of your way to locate it on Netflix, you have to choose to watch it! People are acting like WLM is being shoved down their throats, or that they’re being forced to watch it and forced to judge and mock the Duchess of Sussex. Throughout all of the ridiculous “controversies” around WLM in the past week, I keep thinking… have none of these people ever watched a cooking show before? None of them have watched Nigella Lawson or Ina Garten or Martha Stewart or any of the other cooks and chefs in this space? Meghan isn’t reinventing the wheel – these shows are always based on vibes, and millions of people like Meghan’s vibe. But that hasn’t stopped an army of haters from screaming, crying and throwing up. Speaking of, yet another British-based chef has stepped up to disparage and denigrate Meghan.

Celebrated chef Richard Corrigan has prepared food for the Royal Family, but he finds the Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix cookery and lifestyle show unpalatable. ‘I admit I watched With Love, Meghan – it’s a bit pretentious,’ the Irishman tells me. ‘I don’t like the pretence. California is all very Hollywood, it’s all very samey – Britain is not like that.’ Corrigan, 61, who runs Mayfair restaurants Bentley’s and Corrigan’s, says Prince Harry and Meghan have become a strain on King Charles, who is still being treated for cancer. The chef compares them to Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson, another American divorcee. Edward abdicated in 1936 so he and Mrs Simpson could be married. ‘I don’t think anyone likes people doing cheap TV. If you’re gonna leave [royal life], buy yourself a nice pad and entertain and enjoy yourself, but don’t become a burden,’ Corrigan says at the Murphia List 2025 at Number Six in Marylebone, celebrating Irish-born hospitality leaders ahead of St Patrick’s Day. He sympathises with the King’s position. ‘You can never be responsible for who your children marry, and you shouldn’t be – they have to make their way in the world.’ He adds: ‘The royals are a nice bunch – we all have odd ones in the family.’ This is not the first time that Corrigan has expressed his disappointment with the former actress’s behaviour. ‘I cooked for the Queen free of charge, of course,’ he said. ‘And I’ll cook for anyone, but let me just say, some people will have to pay. I’d let [Meghan] in the restaurant, for sure, but the Queen had the red carpet rolled out. Would Meghan? I don’t think so.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Do these people ever have a moment of self-reflection and think “should I really say this? Do I sound like a huge racist?” Oh, how gracious, he’d let Meghan into his restaurant, but he wouldn’t roll out a red carpet, how telling! I don’t understand any part of this statement: “I don’t think anyone likes people doing cheap TV. If you’re gonna leave [royal life], buy yourself a nice pad and entertain and enjoy yourself, but don’t become a burden.” How are Harry and Meghan a burden on the Windsors again? Because they support themselves and thrive far away from these ghastly people? And “cheap TV”??? The comparison to Wallis Simpson… these people are all f–king nutcases.