“Cate Blanchett wore a terrible Louis Vuitton look in London” links

Cate Blanchett wore Louis Vuitton to the London premiere of Black Bag. I’m not feeling this look whatsoever. It’s like she’s lost her style mojo? [RCFA]
Tiger Woods ruptured his Achilles tendon & he’s already had a “successful” surgery on it. He will miss the Masters. [Just Jared]
Riley Keough & so many celebs went to the Chanel show. [LaineyGossip]
Chappell Roan’s makeup is so bad, omg. [Socialite Life]
Gene Hackman & the “celebrity death industrial complex.” [Pajiba]
Nicole Kidman went to SXSW. [Go Fug Yourself]
Lady Gaga has learned a lot from Taylor Swift. [OMG Blog]
Rick Astley sang some AC/DC. [Seriously OMG]
The Duggars “reunited” in Hawaii. Poor Hawaii. [Starcasm]
They’re turning Sudiksha Konanki, the student mysteriously missing in the Dominican Republic, into the next Natalee Holloway. [Hollywood Life]
Can you name all 21 EGOTers? [Buzzfeed]
Sorry, I’m not seeing that as terrible. More like great, edgy and spot on theme wise with the movie. And Cate could wear a paper bag and make it look great.
After Taylor Hawkins died, Rick Astley did a wonderful Foo cover. I said then and firmly still believe he should do a cover album of alternative/hard rock songs.
After that Glasto gig, I checked out all kinds of RA videos on YT, and read Never.
And I agree with you — he’s so much more than a Rick Roll.
That is a horrible look. Kate always looks tall and svelte. She looks short and weighed down, and the dragon backs as sleeves are not doing anything good
The knee length or over-the-knee boots ruined the outfit for Cate. If she wore heels or ankle boots, the dress & styling would’ve fit into her usual “cool” vibe.
She looks like she needs maracas to go with those ghastly sleeves. The tweed part is really cool with a good shape. This would have looked great without those tacky red satin sleeves. Sometimes these designers need to edit more.
I too feel as if they are trying to turn sudiksha into a Famous Case. They tried to pump the story over the weekend. I read, i believe it was on monday 3/10/25, that she drown while swimming with one of her friends. I wake up this morning 3/12/2025 and a celeb gossip site is now showing pictures about a “man of interest”. If this was simply an accident i feel sorry for ANY “weirdo” or “lowly worker ” that even looked her way. Just like natalee holliwell.
Its not even a tough case. They said while the friends was walking 2 decided to swim and the others went back to the hotel. It was around 3am.
I had also heard that Sudiksha Konanki drowned. But – did the man who was with her report that she drowned? If I were swimming with someone and they disappeared, I would call for help. Is that what happened?
Luckily she wasn’t on the embarrassing Earthshot this year. I hope it’s not lack of time, but common sense and she opened her eyes.
Cate Blanchett’s Louis Vuitton outfit looks like a fancy bug. Nicole Kidman’s Fendi dress at SXSW looks like a fancy bee. Am I seeing a trend for Spring 2025? 😂