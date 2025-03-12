“Cate Blanchett wore a terrible Louis Vuitton look in London” links

Cate Blanchett wore Louis Vuitton to the London premiere of Black Bag. I’m not feeling this look whatsoever. It’s like she’s lost her style mojo? [RCFA]

Tiger Woods ruptured his Achilles tendon & he’s already had a “successful” surgery on it. He will miss the Masters. [Just Jared]

Riley Keough & so many celebs went to the Chanel show. [LaineyGossip]

Chappell Roan’s makeup is so bad, omg. [Socialite Life]

Gene Hackman & the “celebrity death industrial complex.” [Pajiba]

Nicole Kidman went to SXSW. [Go Fug Yourself]

Lady Gaga has learned a lot from Taylor Swift. [OMG Blog]

Rick Astley sang some AC/DC. [Seriously OMG]

The Duggars “reunited” in Hawaii. Poor Hawaii. [Starcasm]

They’re turning Sudiksha Konanki, the student mysteriously missing in the Dominican Republic, into the next Natalee Holloway. [Hollywood Life]

Can you name all 21 EGOTers? [Buzzfeed]