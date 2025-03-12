“Cate Blanchett wore a terrible Louis Vuitton look in London” links
  • March 12, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Cate Blanchett wore Louis Vuitton to the London premiere of Black Bag. I’m not feeling this look whatsoever. It’s like she’s lost her style mojo? [RCFA]
Tiger Woods ruptured his Achilles tendon & he’s already had a “successful” surgery on it. He will miss the Masters. [Just Jared]
Riley Keough & so many celebs went to the Chanel show. [LaineyGossip]
Chappell Roan’s makeup is so bad, omg. [Socialite Life]
Gene Hackman & the “celebrity death industrial complex.” [Pajiba]
Nicole Kidman went to SXSW. [Go Fug Yourself]
Lady Gaga has learned a lot from Taylor Swift. [OMG Blog]
Rick Astley sang some AC/DC. [Seriously OMG]
The Duggars “reunited” in Hawaii. Poor Hawaii. [Starcasm]
They’re turning Sudiksha Konanki, the student mysteriously missing in the Dominican Republic, into the next Natalee Holloway. [Hollywood Life]
Can you name all 21 EGOTers? [Buzzfeed]

10 Responses to ““Cate Blanchett wore a terrible Louis Vuitton look in London” links”

  1. Zavski says:
    March 12, 2025 at 12:35 pm

    Sorry, I’m not seeing that as terrible. More like great, edgy and spot on theme wise with the movie. And Cate could wear a paper bag and make it look great.

  2. HeatherC says:
    March 12, 2025 at 12:48 pm

    After Taylor Hawkins died, Rick Astley did a wonderful Foo cover. I said then and firmly still believe he should do a cover album of alternative/hard rock songs.

    • Nanea says:
      March 12, 2025 at 1:23 pm

      After that Glasto gig, I checked out all kinds of RA videos on YT, and read Never.

      And I agree with you — he’s so much more than a Rick Roll.

  3. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    March 12, 2025 at 1:00 pm

    That is a horrible look. Kate always looks tall and svelte. She looks short and weighed down, and the dragon backs as sleeves are not doing anything good

  4. Square2 says:
    March 12, 2025 at 1:24 pm

    The knee length or over-the-knee boots ruined the outfit for Cate. If she wore heels or ankle boots, the dress & styling would’ve fit into her usual “cool” vibe.

  5. L4Frimaire says:
    March 12, 2025 at 1:25 pm

    She looks like she needs maracas 🪇 to go with those ghastly sleeves. The tweed part is really cool with a good shape. This would have looked great without those tacky red satin sleeves. Sometimes these designers need to edit more.

  6. Donny says:
    March 12, 2025 at 1:57 pm

    I too feel as if they are trying to turn sudiksha into a Famous Case. They tried to pump the story over the weekend. I read, i believe it was on monday 3/10/25, that she drown while swimming with one of her friends. I wake up this morning 3/12/2025 and a celeb gossip site is now showing pictures about a “man of interest”. If this was simply an accident i feel sorry for ANY “weirdo” or “lowly worker ” that even looked her way. Just like natalee holliwell.

    Its not even a tough case. They said while the friends was walking 2 decided to swim and the others went back to the hotel. It was around 3am.

    • megs283 says:
      March 12, 2025 at 6:11 pm

      I had also heard that Sudiksha Konanki drowned. But – did the man who was with her report that she drowned? If I were swimming with someone and they disappeared, I would call for help. Is that what happened?

  7. AR says:
    March 12, 2025 at 2:29 pm

    Luckily she wasn’t on the embarrassing Earthshot this year. I hope it’s not lack of time, but common sense and she opened her eyes.

    Reply
  8. Anare says:
    March 12, 2025 at 9:48 pm

    Cate Blanchett’s Louis Vuitton outfit looks like a fancy bug. Nicole Kidman’s Fendi dress at SXSW looks like a fancy bee. Am I seeing a trend for Spring 2025? 😂

