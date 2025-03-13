An American woman named Megan went to an English B&B, fell in love with host’s son



In a story straight out of a Hallmark movie, an American woman fell in love with an innkeeper’s son when she she visited the English countryside for a mental health break. Megan (no last name given) was living and working in London when she heard about the devastating fires in her hometown of Pasadena, California. She needed a trip to the country to decompress and took a brief vacation from her job. Megan ended up in a meet cute situation with the B&B owner’s son and now she has a new boyfriend. People has this story along with more photos.

Megan’s latest story began as she sought a mental break from watching the devastating Eaton fire in Pasadena, Calif., ravage her hometown. Despite being physically distant — working in London at the time — the emotional toll was immense. Her workplace recognized her distress and encouraged her to take a break. “I wasn’t a big city girl,” Megan explains exclusively to PEOPLE, “and whenever I’m wanting to recharge and rejuvenate myself, I feel like I always want to go into nature and somewhere slightly more secluded.” Megan ultimately chose an Airbnb in a rural area, which she was initially drawn to by the host’s background as a therapist. Upon arrival, Megan was greeted by the host’s son, who offered to drive her from the train station. Initially, she thought of the situation as something out of a Hallmark movie, but her guard was up. However, during their car ride, the two had a natural banter, which made their interaction easy and enjoyable. While he simply dropped her off, he mentioned that everything she may need including dinner was a drive away — and he offered to help. At first Megan declined, but as the evening approached, she grew hungry with no way of getting to the city. The host’s son offered once more to take her to dinner, to which she accepted. “I was like, ‘I don’t want to impose,’ but he was persistent,” Megan recalls. It was during this dinner that they began to open up about more vulnerable topics, finding a deeper connection in their shared experiences and outlook on life… Megan’s family [was] cautiously optimistic, having witnessed her go through a previous heartbreak. They advised her to be careful but were supportive as they learned more about her new partner. The following weekend, Megan returned to the countryside, this time not as an Airbnb guest. There, she and her new paramour spent their time deepening their connection and exploring the surrounding area. Now, Megan and her partner are officially in a relationship, living just an hour apart. They see each other regularly and are focused on letting their relationship grow naturally, she says. Their story has also gone viral on TikTok, where it’s been viewed nearly 2 million times.

[From People]

Her name is Megan! This is super cute and I am rooting for these people. The Eaton fire was a little over two months ago, on January 7, 2025. I have a rule that I don’t post anything to social media with a new boyfriend until we hit the six month mark. That includes when I’m trying to make the last boyfriend jealous. (Not that Megan is doing that, but I’ve had the urge and it keeps me honest.) I know young people post way more, but when things start out amazing and you get coupled up fast, that’s when you have to pace yourself. I hope I’m wrong though and that Megan and her new man go the distance.

Megan could probably quit her job and become an influencer now that she’s gone viral. And she could sell her story too, although I’m pretty sure I’ve seen several variations of this same plot on Hallmark, Lifetime and Netflix. In the Hallmark version she would be shamed for her career in the city and would end up working at the Inn. In the Netflix version she would own it. Hopefully Lindsay Lohan won’t get to star.

Her story is cute! She has the same taste in music and does the same type of meditations as this man.