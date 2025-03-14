Kim Kardashian: Kris Humphries only paid for a fifth of my engagement ring

One of my (many) unpopular gossip opinions is that Kim Kardashian’s 72-day marriage and divorce to Kris Humphries was funny and relatable, and it even made her slightly sympathetic. It was so obvious (to me) what happened there: Kim freaked out about turning 30 years old and decided to run off and marry the first guy she came across, then she tried to convince herself that she wanted Kris Humphries and everything he wanted, and then it all fell apart quickly after the wedding. Like, minus the reality show and the wedding special, I always thought a lot of women could relate to the birthday freakout and the “briefly convincing themselves that a douchebag they barely know was the One.” Well, Kim has one more regret about the Humphries marriage: she let him have the Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring, even though he only paid for a fifth of it.

Kim Kardashian might have one lingering regret from her swift divorce from Kris Humphries. The SKIMS founder was famously married to the former NBA player for just 72 days in 2011, and on the March 13 episode of The Kardashians, she reflected on the engagement ring he gave her — or, more accurately, she got herself.

As she mused to her sister Khloé Kardashian, Kim, 44, said, “I wonder what my next ring shape will be — on my last and final hoorah,” before taking a trip down memory lane to revisit each of her three engagement rings.

“Number one was a cushion cut, 14-karat,” she said, referring to her four-year marriage to Damon Thomas. Her second engagement ring, which Humphries proposed to her with, was an 18-karat emerald cut from Lorraine Schwartz, she said.

“I didn’t keep that,” she revealed. “I was pregnant with [daughter] North [West], still married to him and in order to divorce him, he said I had to give him the ring in my divorce,” she explained of Humphries. The demand was made worse when Kim noted that she was the one who bought the ring. “He contributed a fifth,” she clarified.

“Jesus,” her hairstylist and friend Chris Appleton said after hearing the story, which he called “savage.”

Schwartz — who was with Kim and Khloé as well on their trip to Mumbai for the July 2024 Ambani wedding, which the episode documented — told Kim it was for the “best” that she got rid of the ring. “But I would’ve loved a collection,” she admitted.

[From People]

Like many jewelry lovers, Kim worships Elizabeth Taylor, who was famously married eight times (to seven men, Richard Burton got a repeat). Something I learned from Taylor’s My Love Affair with Jewelry is that Liz didn’t keep most of her engagement rings either, although she kept the biggest, the Krupp diamond (she sold the ring she got from Mike Todd though). While it would be nice to have a huge collection of rings for all of one’s husbands, it’s probably not that realistic, I’m just saying. As for Kris Humphries demanding the ring… what a loser. I mean, granted, Kim probably followed the “etiquette” around returning the ring (given she was the one who ended the marriage), but Kris really had some audacity to demand the ring in exchange for granting the divorce.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

22 Responses to “Kim Kardashian: Kris Humphries only paid for a fifth of my engagement ring”

  1. Eleonor says:
    March 14, 2025 at 11:13 am

    Kim was such a cutie…

    Reply
  2. Roger That says:
    March 14, 2025 at 11:20 am

    Aw remember her old face? Men are shameless toooo!!

    Reply
  3. Sue says:
    March 14, 2025 at 11:22 am

    I lived in D.C. when Kris Humphries played for the Wizards. I was out at a bar watching football one Sunday and there he was, sitting two seats down from me. A drunk girl who I didn’t know started screaming at me about KIM KARDASHIAN’S EX and he promptly paid his bill and left. I used to feel bad for him for that incident but having revisited how he treated Kim and now knowing he demanded the ring to grant the divorce, I’m glad for Random Drunk Girl embarrassing him out of the bar.

    Reply
  4. Libra says:
    March 14, 2025 at 11:30 am

    What purpose is a used engagement ring to an ex husband? Surely not to regift to a new lady? (Asking because all these years later I still wonder what became of my ring;, my fiance was breaking up with me and I was in shock and stunned and didn’t notice he was slipping the ring off my hand. )

    Reply
    • Ms single malt says:
      March 14, 2025 at 11:58 am

      He sold the ring.

      Reply
    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      March 14, 2025 at 12:21 pm

      They were married 72 days lol she put in 80% for the ring she wanted because her family had the money, but the dude still put in 200K. Im not a dude and i’m not rich, so in that situation I would want that 200K back, that’s a big loss for 72 days, unless it was presented to him as an investment…. Then I would understand why he asked he for that money back. There’s a some fine line stuff kim is not revealing in that marriage contract : rich people, they dont do and marry like us peasants…

      Reply
      • MMRB says:
        March 14, 2025 at 12:34 pm

        There’s actually a new show called the The Kardashians – on Disney Star (?) or Prime (?) which features one of her fame creators (I dont have the will to go and look it up at this moment) thats basically a making of the Kardashians story and they specifically speak about all things they did to maintain the spotlight, and this marriage and divorce was one of them. It was all a publicity stunt.

  5. Susan Collins says:
    March 14, 2025 at 11:31 am

    And she married him anyway.

    Reply
    • Kadie says:
      March 14, 2025 at 12:45 pm

      exactly! And how much money did the family and E make off the 2 part wedding special? But he’s the bad guy for going through with a wedding for a marriage that SHE didn’t want? And then she and the family spent how many “episodes” and an Oprah interview justifying the wedding money grab? That golden calf fed many, handsomely, so why are we revisiting this NOW? Sounds like the KUWTK vig is in jeopardy.

      Reply
  6. Rapunzel says:
    March 14, 2025 at 11:34 am

    Etiquette says you give back the engagement ring if you call off the wedding. Once you are married, you’ve fulfilled the obligation of the ring and don’t need to give it back. But if it’s say your ex”s family heirloom, it would be polite to return it, unless you were married for decades/have kids.

    Kim was in no way obligated by etiquette to give Kris H the ring back, especially since he didn’t 100% or even 50% pay for it. But, being such a short marriage, I can see why she’d do it to get rid of him.

    Reply
  7. Alicky says:
    March 14, 2025 at 11:40 am

    Neither party comes out smelling like a rose in this story. He’s a putz for asking for the ring, and she was awful to marry someone as a plot point in her show.

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      March 14, 2025 at 12:00 pm

      This.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      March 14, 2025 at 12:23 pm

      Also, if she was so put out over paying for it herself, why not just get a ring that he could afford on his own? He paid for a fifth of it – so why not get a ring that cost that same amount?

      She wanted a certain ring, a certain size cut etc, and so she paid for it. I view that as entirely her choice.

      Reply
  8. mightymolly says:
    March 14, 2025 at 11:42 am

    During that time, the tv at my gym was persistently set to news about that wedding, and I was assaulted with scroll bar headlines like “American royalty.” And it fell apart in 72 days. I’m trying for the sympathy and not quite finding it.

    Reply
  9. Tuesday says:
    March 14, 2025 at 11:53 am

    She doesn’t say she paid the rest. I think E! footed the bill for most of that entire scene.

    Reply
  10. LightPurple says:
    March 14, 2025 at 11:57 am

    If the marriage was not legally dissolved when it was, her daughter North would legally be Humphries’ daughter. The ring was the price of her adultery.

    Reply
    • wendy says:
      March 14, 2025 at 12:09 pm

      This right here — she was PREGNANT with someone else’s child — and as Tuesday above said — I doubt that came out of her pocket.

      Funny how we forgot how they manipulated the footage to make him look like an asshole and give Kim an out for turning his life upside down for ratings.

      I’m glad he demanded the ring — it was his severance pay.

      Reply
  11. ThatGirlThere says:
    March 14, 2025 at 12:02 pm

    She paid for her own ring and married him. Then cheated on him and got pregnant with another man’s baby. There are only losers here.

    Reply
  12. Normades says:
    March 14, 2025 at 12:04 pm

    Personally I think Kayne was already in the mix and she saw she could do way better (Kayne then is not the same Kayne now and he had big connections).

    Reply
  13. Thinking says:
    March 14, 2025 at 12:16 pm

    I’m ok with him asking for it haha.

    Reply
  14. Lolo says:
    March 14, 2025 at 12:30 pm

    I’ve always felt her best face was around the time she was with Kris Humphries, wish she would have stopped there.

    Reply
  15. MsIam says:
    March 14, 2025 at 1:08 pm

    Kris Humphries lucked out in my opinion. That family is toxic.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment