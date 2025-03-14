Kim Kardashian: Kris Humphries only paid for a fifth of my engagement ring

One of my (many) unpopular gossip opinions is that Kim Kardashian’s 72-day marriage and divorce to Kris Humphries was funny and relatable, and it even made her slightly sympathetic. It was so obvious (to me) what happened there: Kim freaked out about turning 30 years old and decided to run off and marry the first guy she came across, then she tried to convince herself that she wanted Kris Humphries and everything he wanted, and then it all fell apart quickly after the wedding. Like, minus the reality show and the wedding special, I always thought a lot of women could relate to the birthday freakout and the “briefly convincing themselves that a douchebag they barely know was the One.” Well, Kim has one more regret about the Humphries marriage: she let him have the Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring, even though he only paid for a fifth of it.

Kim Kardashian might have one lingering regret from her swift divorce from Kris Humphries. The SKIMS founder was famously married to the former NBA player for just 72 days in 2011, and on the March 13 episode of The Kardashians, she reflected on the engagement ring he gave her — or, more accurately, she got herself. As she mused to her sister Khloé Kardashian, Kim, 44, said, “I wonder what my next ring shape will be — on my last and final hoorah,” before taking a trip down memory lane to revisit each of her three engagement rings. “Number one was a cushion cut, 14-karat,” she said, referring to her four-year marriage to Damon Thomas. Her second engagement ring, which Humphries proposed to her with, was an 18-karat emerald cut from Lorraine Schwartz, she said. “I didn’t keep that,” she revealed. “I was pregnant with [daughter] North [West], still married to him and in order to divorce him, he said I had to give him the ring in my divorce,” she explained of Humphries. The demand was made worse when Kim noted that she was the one who bought the ring. “He contributed a fifth,” she clarified. “Jesus,” her hairstylist and friend Chris Appleton said after hearing the story, which he called “savage.” Schwartz — who was with Kim and Khloé as well on their trip to Mumbai for the July 2024 Ambani wedding, which the episode documented — told Kim it was for the “best” that she got rid of the ring. “But I would’ve loved a collection,” she admitted.

[From People]

Like many jewelry lovers, Kim worships Elizabeth Taylor, who was famously married eight times (to seven men, Richard Burton got a repeat). Something I learned from Taylor’s My Love Affair with Jewelry is that Liz didn’t keep most of her engagement rings either, although she kept the biggest, the Krupp diamond (she sold the ring she got from Mike Todd though). While it would be nice to have a huge collection of rings for all of one’s husbands, it’s probably not that realistic, I’m just saying. As for Kris Humphries demanding the ring… what a loser. I mean, granted, Kim probably followed the “etiquette” around returning the ring (given she was the one who ended the marriage), but Kris really had some audacity to demand the ring in exchange for granting the divorce.