Tiger Woods is apparently dating Don Trump Jr’s ex-wife Vanessa Trump??

About a month ago, Tiger Woods went to the Trump White House and he was honored as part of the White House’s celebration of Black History Month. People were like… Donald Trump did something to celebrate Black History Month? And why did Tiger Woods agree to appear with these horrible people? Tiger’s appearance at the Trump White House was brought up again recently when Tiger ruptured his Achilles tendon – there were some people suggesting that the injury was instant karma for cozying up to white supremacists. Well, funny story. Tiger Woods is actually dating someone sort of in the Trump family. He’s apparently dating Don Trump Jr’s ex-wife Vanessa Trump.
Tiger Woods has found new love with Vanessa Trump. A source close to the Trump family confirms to PEOPLE that Woods, 49, and Trump, 47, have been quietly dating for several months.
According to the insider, her ex-husband Donald Trump Jr. is “cool” with the pair being an item. The Daily Mail was first to report the news. Vanessa and Donald Jr. were married for 12 years before she filed for divorce in 2018.
Woods and Trump share plenty in common. Beyond both spending a majority of their time in Florida, Trump’s daughter, Kai Trump, who she shares with her ex-husband, is a top golfer. In August, Kai, 17, committed to play for the University of Miami, Golfweek reported, and will join the team in the fall.
On Feb. 16, Woods, Vanessa and Kai were spotted arriving at a tournament in Florida together. And on Feb. 20, the golf legend was honored at the White House by President Donald Trump during a reception honoring Black History Month.
This is just so random. It reminds me of the one time Serena Williams was asked how she knows Trump, and she basically shrugged and said “Florida.” Like, I guess everyone in the West Palm Beach area just sort of knows each other and they socialize with each other and they date each other. I always thought Vanessa was too much of a “normal woman” to be attached to the Trumps – she doesn’t look plastic, she doesn’t have a cocaine problem, she’s not ranting about DEI. She just keeps quiet and ends up dating Tiger Woods??
Yeaahhhh, google Vanessa’s dating history- Tiger is probably her least problematic partner.
Damn, Tiger looks rough.
I think he’s just getting older.
Yes he does! 😲
Why does it matter that Don Jr. is “cool” with the relationship? That was a random, sexist observation. Especially since Don is problematic himself.
Was wondering the exact same thing. 🤔
I honestly wondered too what he thought of it. I mean, this family isn’t know for being emotionally regulated or progressive. It’s not unreasonable to think there could be racist, “alpha male” feelings about his ex-wife being with a lauded Black man (even if they do “like” him) and that those feelings could erupt in a real way.
Yesterday Gwen Stefani, today Tiger Woods. Next to walk through the MAGA door and reveal their true selves?
Except we’ve known about Tiger’s friendship with the orange man for years.
🤢🤮 to involvement with anyone who has been with sleazy slimy Don Jr. but also 🤢🤮 to getting with renowned cheater Tiger Woods who now looks like he is 73 years old for some reason
I wonder how many people he’s cheated on her with already?
They seem like a great match.
She cheated on Junior with one of her Secret Service detail and Junior cheated on her with quite a few. Fidelity isn’t a strong point for these people