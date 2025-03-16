Prince William & Kate went to Wales on Saturday for a Six Nations rugby game

For several months, we were told repeatedly that we should not expect the Princess of Wales to have any kind of normal schedule for the foreseeable future, that she was completely rethinking how she works and she will probably never make regular public appearances for months/years. I genuinely believed all of those briefings too, and I thought they were preparing everyone for Kate to go missing for months at a time again. Weirdly, all it took was the Duchess of Sussex rejoining Instagram, launching a Netflix show and announcing a new podcast to light a fire under the Middlebum. The first quarter of 2025 has resembled Kate’s old schedule. If anything, it feels like we’ve seen more of her than we did in the early months of her previous “working royal” years.
All of which to say, Kate had to work on a weekend! It’s happened before, the poor sausage is forced to go to some sporting event on a weekend. On Saturday, Kate and Prince William went to the Six Nations rugby game between England and Wales, and they also met with some injured players who are involved with the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust. This was Kate’s second trip to Wales just in March! She and William last attended a Six Nations game in 2023 – this is part of their dueling patronages, with Kate representing the Rugby Football Union and William representing the Welsh Rugby Union.
I don’t have any IDs on Kate’s ensemble, but I’d be willing to bet that the coat is bespoke McQueen, it just has that look. I did see Hello Magazine claiming that Kate was wearing black, but I think her coat and turtleneck are dark navy though? Her leather gloves were absolutely black. This is sort of Kate’s new uniform – light-knit turtleneck paired with a long, heavy coat.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images.
Hmmmmmm… Most people would consider going to a rugby game a leisure activity – same as going to Wimbledon or the BAFTA’s. This is not “work”.
Exactly, it’s entertainment if you are sitting in the stands.
I think their people are wising up to that finally and that’s why they threw in the first visit to the injured players and the trust.
Many many people would love to be able to afford to go to one of these games.
Exactly!!
William pointing and her jazz hands. They look manic.
And talking over the top of each other.
It’s so strange, like is it posed for the photo? Are they both talking at the same time, across each other, to different people? What is happening here?
Agreed—that top pix looks Photoshopped out the box.
All that taxpayer money spent on posh schools for him and he hasn’t learned that pointing is rude.
I expanded this photo and see no evidence of a scar anymore.
I still see it on the side shot. It is very light. But still there and you can see it cross through the end of the eyebrow.
To me it looks like there’s a slightly lighter streak/ weird “ray of light” in that photo. Right above where the scar and divot are. My guess is that her pictures get lightly edited (less edited than before the Frankenphoto) to obscure it.
If you try and zoom in, these pictures don’t stay sharp.
The pictures are from Getty so it could be Chris Jackson.
I still see that light streak. Often surgical scars leave a white patch because the pigment has gone/faded.
Weirdly, for the first time I see a little divot.
Ooo that thing is still there with that hateful overhead lighting in the header photo.
I tend to ignore these two so I have to ask, what’s the scar from?
That is the million dollar question. But it wasn’t visible until 2024.
*Something* happened late 2023/early 2024 related to her disappearance immediately after and all the subsequent fake photos, videos, surgery and cancer diagnosis and bullsh*t from KP and the tabloids.
The scar was surprisingly visible in the Commonwealth Day photos (where she also looked quite tired and gaunt, unlike here) so I assume that the Photoshopping is back with a vengeance. It’s St Patrick’s Day tomorrow so I would guess she’s had tweakments as well
It gets airbrushed out of most photos.
Yeah the Royal fashion bloggers think she’s wearing a custom McQueen coat in navy. I’m with Kaiser, I think we would have only see Kate for special occasions like Trooping if Meghan hadn’t have made all those announcements at the start of the year.
As Prince of Wales Willi is the patron of the Wales rugby team and Kate is the patron of the England rugby team. This was the first time in this years six nations that either of them attended a game. The Welsh rugby team was trashed by the English team.
My partner and I watched the game between Wales and England on TV. My partner, who is not into the royal family at all, pointed out to me that neither Willi nor Kate looked happy and sat a little bit apart when caught on camera, no PDA or banter between them.
Where are the body language experts when you need them?
Thx for the game details. Yeah, I’m surprised I haven’t seen any pictures from the game. Maybe to avoid pda analysis. Are these just the ones released from KP?
I saw some photos from the game and William looks absolutely miserable! Kate, on the contrary, looks “satisfied “? But as always, there’s also a photo of the 2 of them with a festive glance 😂. As far as the photos above from their visit, I think that they are heavily photoshopped because they both look good here while they look haggard in the photos from the match …
We only watched the broadcasting of the rugby match between Wales and England. The broadcasting is focused on the rugby and does not show anything what the royals do before or after the match. When Presidents or member of the royal family attend they go onto the field to greet all the players and referees before the match, then take their seats and then ever so often you see a camera shot from them as they do with other spectators. It struck me that even my partner noticed their demeanor. Willi was definitely not as animated as he is at Aston Villa’s matches.
This was the first time either Willi or Kate attended a six nation match this year and the tournament finished yesterday. Anne is the patron of the Scottish rugby team. I am not sure if she attended all of the Scottish matches but definitely the home matches and she traveled yesterday to France for the match France against Scotland. France won the match and won the tournament. France was the dominant team throughout the whole tournament.
Wales had a very bad tournament, lost all of their matches and finished last while England finished second. Yesterdays match finished Wales 14:68 England which is a big score for England against Wales.
It look that Willi and Kate combined a few engagements. They saw injured players before the match and somebody winning an Earthshot price.
I think she was there to keep him sober. He was visibly drunk at the Ashton Villa game.
The body language ‘experts’ are keeping quiet, they know who their paymasters are.
Went onto the Daily Fail (I’m trying to cut down on giving them clicks) and the pictures of the two of them were striking in all the wrong ways. In almost every pic she’s smiling manically at someone to her other side (not him) and he’s looking away. I get that he’d look glum that his side is losing, but the DF couldn’t put a single photo of them connecting?
@Monika – My husband watched the game on TV but I didn’t. In the photos I’ve seen of W&K sitting in the stands during the game, Bulliam looked absolutely furious when Wales lost. It was scary to be honest. Kate looked like she was giving him a wide berth.
@Deborah1 do you think Will is a poor loser??
Six years and they’re still patrons?!
Do these folks have 1800 find a black person for the day on speed dial?
Also , I think it’s Republic movement that is making these two especially Katie mcbuttons come out and be seen pretending to work. Carole and Kate didn’t scheme and plot this long to be queen of the land to have it all taken away before they get that big chair . Even if they is no chance of that happening in their lifetime, they will not mess it up. I do believe Meghan being out and about has also added to it but Kate and her mama love being Royal and Royal adjacent so much more
I was just about to say, they made sure to get their token photo with a POC. They’re so predictable and so gross.
They got them from the “Black Actors’ School,” of course! 🤣🤣🤣https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HoqmCwp95Q8
She had the opportunity to be surrounded by athletic men and “her” team had a good chance to beat “his” team so she could rub that in. That would likely be enough to get her out.
She sure loves showing up for the guys, doesn’t she. Rugby, tennis etc.
She does seem to do that wonder why lol.
Compare the pics of them watching the game to him watching Aston Villa.
Its very clear where he is happiest.
I knew William’s looks had taken a nose dive as he’s gotten older, but I never noticed how much his nose looks like it’s taking a literal dive off his face. Since your nose and ears are the only facial features that continue to grow into old age, by the time he’s 75 he’s going to have to move his nose out of the way to wipe his lips on a napkin. When your facial features are running away from your face, you know his insides are just as ugly as his outsides.
It’s not that they “grow”, but the support collagen breaks down and gravity takes its toll to cause “sag”. Literally. This is why noses and ears seem to elongate. I used to have such tiny ears, and now I’ve been starting to feel I have a potato in the middle of my face! 😱
Oh, dear! I’ve felt that way since high school. This does not bode well for me!! 😬
I always say Chuck looks like a Gringott’s Goblin and Will is following right behind. That unfortunate Windsor nose …
He looks like they slapped a suit coat on someone who has been sleeping rough, and she looks like her usual combination of matronly and childish. That hair is the opposite of sophisticated and stylish.
Do these obligatory photos of the Royal Racist and Slumlord Willy with Black folks actually fool anybody in the UK? Because plenty of Black Americans aren’t buying it.
The “Black Actors School” most definitely has a Kensington-based branch. 🤣😉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HoqmCwp95Q8
His yuck beard and her horrible hair…
Rapunzel.
Just cut your hair. For the love of god! She’d look so good with a bob.
KKKhate won’t. Not until Duchess Meghan cuts her own luscious locks. If KM has to wrangle a few more wiglet gophers to have longer hair than the Black princess, she will.
Kate and TOB going back to their respective old ” work” schedules is still only a few engagements a week. If this is Kate having had a fire lit under her bum by Meghan’s success, it’s not very impressive.
If that. She seems to be getting out about once a week, nothing this week until this. Sometimes they manage to combine several events in one, like here, but even that seemed like “no, we’re not just here for the fun and games!”
The contrast between the luminous happiness of WLM with Meghan and her friends, the beauty she and they create and these two is quite remarkable.
Old clothes ( his never look particularly clean or of good quality, hers just flat out boring ), little joy within themselves or with each other…. Truly sad to see them on many levels. I guess it IS work to them because they are WORKING to be relevant , fueled by jealousy.
The top photo of them made the front page of The Sunday Times and The Sunday Telegraph whereas Kate got her photo alone on front page of three other newspapers, so she is outshining him and that is not allowed!!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c5y0gyl7xxeo
Both of them imo are so bland it does not matter who gets on the cover. At least they are probably being pushed more to work but sporting events are not work.
Fresh forehead botox indeed. Did the press manage to get a photo of them actually looking at each other?
If you go to the Daily Fail (something I’m trying to cut back on), it’s striking how much they’re NOT looking at each other in any of the pics. They’re both sitting in the stands and she’s gurning manically at somebody to her side while he looks away. At least as of last night, maybe they’ve changed up the pics in the past 12 hours but I wouldn’t know.
@Me At Home Will is totally Ben Affleck and so pissed off around her and has no poker face. Kate always has an eye to the cameras and usually looks at him in public so the photographers can get a “festive glance!” Those around them for any length of time will be aware that they are ignoring each other and not speaking. Are they really going to carry on for the next forty years ignoring each other in public and have no one in the tabs ask what is going on?
@Lady Digby: sorta like American reporters not asking trump why musk & his kid are living in the White House.
Meghan clearly had a lot to do with Kate suddenly getting out there (if “out there” can be defined as once a week). I’d bet the horrible PR from Kate getting papped skiing right at the peak of “you shouldn’t expect her to work, you monsters,” and then them both skipping BAFTAs for Mustique (or wherever William went) worked like cattle prods, too. The tabloids are clearly annoyed with them and I bet the British public is too.
@Me at home skipping BAFTAS for Mustique seems to have really annoyed the tabs. Have they just lost patience with them after playing ball with them last year ? I mean they always put themselves first and public duties last so what is different now? Do they feel they have been let down in some way? Are they annoyed with Meg and Harry being so active and they want to boast about having retained the best and the brightest in W and K who are just not delivering?
Kate’s current combo of turtleneck and winter coat is very nice on her. She seems to want to cover her neck. Will she continue to hide her neck in the summer?
That was my thought, too, then I remembered she didn’t bother to hide her neck at Wimbledon last year.
What really chaps my hide is these two layabouts got to chalk up three ‘work’ events with this day trip: visiting the charity, something Earthsh*t–which near as I can tell was standing in the middle of the rugby stadium looking at takeout boxes that William has seen before & Kate was marveling at, as though she hadn’t seen them before & she probably hadn’t but WHY NOT?–, and the rugby game. I’d like to know how, exactly, the viewing of those takeout boxes count as ‘work’?? And why there, why that day? This irks more than the counting of phone calls in their yearly totals, I swear.
Downing Street considers U-turn on cuts to benefits for disabled people given the backlash. I emailed the UK Chancellor last week and suggested she consider scrutinising how RF are financed and cutting their benefits instead.Both W and K are blatantly enjoying themselves whilst pretending to “work!”
I really like the thought that English people thought they had won the tournament for an entire afternoon only for France to absolutely steal the cup from their hands the same evening. I don’t think Scotland would have recovered as a nation if they had beaten us and thus handed the victory to England.
According to what Kate wore, the coat is a past season bespoke McQueen. She also had a $4000 purse with her and her bespoke Gianvito Rossi boots. Easily $10,000 – to attend a rugby match. That’s our thrifty Kate!
Maybe it was in response to all the rumors that her clothing budget had been cut….shes trying to combat that. I expect tomorrow her to be up dressed to combat those rumors as well.
Did Willie fume on the rugby forums afterwards? EMWTK. 😂