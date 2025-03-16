Prince William & Kate went to Wales on Saturday for a Six Nations rugby game

For several months, we were told repeatedly that we should not expect the Princess of Wales to have any kind of normal schedule for the foreseeable future, that she was completely rethinking how she works and she will probably never make regular public appearances for months/years. I genuinely believed all of those briefings too, and I thought they were preparing everyone for Kate to go missing for months at a time again. Weirdly, all it took was the Duchess of Sussex rejoining Instagram, launching a Netflix show and announcing a new podcast to light a fire under the Middlebum. The first quarter of 2025 has resembled Kate’s old schedule. If anything, it feels like we’ve seen more of her than we did in the early months of her previous “working royal” years.

All of which to say, Kate had to work on a weekend! It’s happened before, the poor sausage is forced to go to some sporting event on a weekend. On Saturday, Kate and Prince William went to the Six Nations rugby game between England and Wales, and they also met with some injured players who are involved with the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust. This was Kate’s second trip to Wales just in March! She and William last attended a Six Nations game in 2023 – this is part of their dueling patronages, with Kate representing the Rugby Football Union and William representing the Welsh Rugby Union.

I don’t have any IDs on Kate’s ensemble, but I’d be willing to bet that the coat is bespoke McQueen, it just has that look. I did see Hello Magazine claiming that Kate was wearing black, but I think her coat and turtleneck are dark navy though? Her leather gloves were absolutely black. This is sort of Kate’s new uniform – light-knit turtleneck paired with a long, heavy coat.