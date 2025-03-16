WWD: Duchess Meghan’s WLM gave $10 million worth of value to fashion brands

In the past week, I’ve noticed several larger outlets publishing “second reviews” of the Duchess of Sussex’s With Love, Meghan. It’s almost like there was a feeding frenzy of bullsh-t around WLM initially, and several outlets have slowly started to walk it back because they realize that they looked absolutely unhinged. It’s one thing to have a TV reviewer say “this show might not be for everyone, but I’m sure some people will enjoy it” and it’s quite another to participate in the wall-to-wall character assassination of a woman who was simply doing a lifestyle show. In any case, the coverage of Meghan and WLM has softened a bit in recent days, and Women’s Wear Daily even ran this interesting piece about how everything Meghan touches or wears turns to gold:
Meghan Markle‘s As Ever is off to a good start. Set to debut its first collection in the spring, the lifestyle brand earned $10 million in media impact value from its sister project, the Netflix series “With Love, Meghan.” MIV is a proprietary metric that assigns an actual monetary value to marketing strategies across print, online and social media to calculate return on investment.
A new report from Launchmetrics also points out that Loro Piana earned $1 million in MIV thanks to Markle’s quiet luxury style. In one of the episodes, the wife of Prince Harry embraced high-low dressing in a Loro Piana sweater, which retails for around $1,325, paired with pleated pants courtesy of Zara. The Spanish fast fashion retailer also profited from the show’s exposure, earning $973,000 in MIV.
In another episode of “With Love, Meghan,” the Duchess of Sussex wore a cashmere boyfriend sweater by Jenni Kayne, earning the brand $497,000 in MIV, and a ship-print midi dress from Emilia Wickstead, one of her go-to brands, which earned $362,000 in MIV. The data was collected between March 4 and March 11.
Markle reintroduced her lifestyle brand As Ever on Feb. 18, promising to sell jams, herbal teas, cookware, home goods, linens and apparel. The label was initially launched in 2024 as American Riviera Orchard. However, the name ran into trademark issues — the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied Markle’s bid to use the name in a filing dated Aug. 31, 2024.
WWD is obviously focused more on the fashion side, but I’d be interested in learning about the MIV for Le Creuset, because it feels like EVERYONE is buying Le Creuset now because Meghan has a Le Creuset set (or at least a few pieces). Fun fact: Kamala Harris is also a huge fan of the French enameled ironware! As for fashion… the thing is, people have always known this about Meghan’s fashion. She doesn’t even have to identify what she’s wearing, people will hunt down the IDs and buy up everything in every size. This is why I hope that once the As Ever line is up and running and successful, Meghan expands everything to include some branded merch like t-shirts, aprons, baseball caps, etc. All she would have to do is wear an As Ever-branded apron in the show and it would sell out in minutes.
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
The numbers prove that the haters were not her target audience. They realize now that this show is very timely and people are craving beauty, peace and calm. Get on the right side of history, losers.
The naysayers are the ones who will ALWAYS have egg on their faces in their egregious miscalculation regarding everything H&M.
I, for one, began to realize how the Universe seems to be always on H&M’s side. From the day, as H said; they literally ran for their lives from the UK (Nov 2019) leaving everything behind and for 6wks thereafter, their enemies (both within & outside palace walls) didn’t know where they were.
I recall vividly that KP spox told rotaRats, who dutifully reported, that H&M were taking a break, wd spend Thanksgiving & christmas with M’s mom and then wd return to work in Jan 2020.
Then, recall their extremely timely outreach to Tyler; Tyler’s extremely timely intervention; H&M’s extremely timely good fortune in finding their forever home; the extremely timely deals that they struck, esp with Netflix; etc., etc., etc.
The enemies of H&M…..from chucktTheTURD to all his acolytes around the world….will forever remain on the backfoot in their futile efforts to destroy the Sussex branch of the BRF.
ChuckyTheStinkingTURD will die a bitter old fool knowing that in the final analysis, he & his cow FAILED to destroy Diana, her legacy and her one true son.
The Meghan Effect is real. Everything she touches turns to gold!
She does have a golden touch!! Noticed in the last paragraph of Women’s Wear Daily they just referred to her as Markle just Markle. They got their digs in where they could.
Yeah, and couldn’t help but mention the whole trademark name issue. Just HAD to get it in there.
She’s moving products, merchandise around, fashion houses should be glad that she’s wearing their clothes with no fanfare.
It’s like another example of attitudes The Joke by Brandi Carlile
“Let ’em laugh while they can
Let ’em spin, let ’em scatter in the wind
I have been to the movies, I’ve seen how it ends
And the joke’s on them”
Basically, haters going to hate, but they’re nothing and joke’s on them longterm.
The people they’re targeting are just going to keep going, working hard, being themselves and they won’t just survive, but thrive, with love, light, integrity and style.
Now they’ll wanna be associated with her all of a sudden lol
Im just happy that I already got the Le Creuset braiser and the dutch over in the same color Meringue, because I remember it costing me an arm and a leg, but I looooooooove them so so much
I hope the UK brands (including RF) and media are secretly crying about losing her potential to create value for them. They are so, so dumb.
And these idiots thought that making Meghan and Harry their scapegoat and cash cows was a sustainable business model.
I already want that baseball hat she wore to announce the second season.. “Lettuce romaine calm” so I definitely agree that she would do very well selling hats, shirts and aprons.
Yes, but I wish it said, “Lettuce romaine clam,” so everything is a food…
She will do well selling ANYTHING. It’s not for nothing that “What Meghan Wore” exists…and I check it regularly (thanks Celebitchies and WMW for pointing me to the aprons!!)
I have several POSSE and La Ligne pieces in my closet now thanks to Meghan, and I always email to say, “I saw this on Meghan and I bought it because of her!” I’m not buying Cartier diamonds anytime soon LOL but she does plenty of affordable things… I especially hope she keeps wearing hats because I’m a hat girl and can’t wait to add to my collection 🙂
I bet WMW’s affiliate links are going through the roof.
The interest in her is not waning. Now this is what you call popularity and influence.
I loved it too and found this print (they also have totes and garden aprons)!
https://www.naturesupplyco.com/products/lettuce-romaine-calm-shirt
In the inimitable words of Pulitzer winner Kendrick Lamar “you can’t fake influence”! So happy for Meghan. I love her aesthetic and style.
Same – I especially love the striped jumper/sweater by Loro Piana, and the floral Ralph L dress (oh and the divine poka dot dress).
I’m still fantasizing about the navy-blue sweater she wore in Canada at Invictus. That was a classic.
I think some of these publications realized that they were the ones who were out of touch, given its popularity on social media and it’s viewing numbers in multiple countries. They were probably worried that a lot of people would be giving them the side eye about their impartiality in the future. Especially publications that seem to want to still try and get in the record responses from the Sussexes at times.
And I do hope As Ever has an expanded line so she can directly benefit from the Meghan Effect finally. I’m sure she doesn’t mind small businesses getting boosts because she’s wearing their hats, or jewelry, since she’s pretty intentional in her fashion. That said I held off on buying a lot of stuff after the show to see if she would release her own version of these houseware items like aprons, donut pans, coupe glasses, etc.
People (specifically BW) were calling out these publications out on Threads left and right and just calling them out for being racist. I’ve spent a lot of time on Threads seeing people posting their cookware and gardens and parties that they are throwing to show their support. It was making them look bad and making them look like they were just publishing stories as just click bait. I’m sure the sales of Le Creuset are through the roof. I for one went and bought some lettuce and tomato plants and a pop up greenhouse. My parents used to plant a garden every year and I want to start that up again.
I think some publications doing second reviews don’t want to be painted as racist. I think people going and buying Le crueset or showing off their collection is phenomenal. I hope Meghan knows that a lot of people support her and love the show. The critics are just louder and white supremacist.
A hasty second review doesn’t make them look less racist though. It just makes them look like they have egg on their face. And yes I would love to hear how much le crueset’s sales went up. I even want one😂
I saw the LeCreuset braised in Home Goods yesterday and was so tempted to buy it!
About 10 years ago I went to Tuesday Mornings and found a very large Dutch oven (the big one) for 99 dollars!! At the time it cost about 200-400 dollars! It’s blue and I call it big blue. I love it!! Even on regular sales they are still expensive but they will last forever. 100 years from now people will do digs and find these pots and be able to clean them up and use them lol.
And here is the true reason Kate is refusing to identify the things she wears and wearing older clothes that she has had for a while.
Yep. And it’s always been that way. She would wear something and her “fans” would crow about how it’s sold out…but it would be something from several years prior so the sold outness really had nothing to do with her. It’s the same with the “fans” whenever they tried to copy the Sussex Squad and do some sort of fundraisier. It falls flat on its face because she doesn’t really have many fans, she just has bots and racist followers who weaponize hate against Meghan.
I do love when the truth shines through! Meghan has the magic touch and I imagine thar every brand from cookware to clothing to jewelry designers will be begging her to wear or use their items on WLM. Personally I can’t wait to buy some of her own branded items. As for Kate, I can honestly say that her “brand” does nothing for me. Guess I’m just not into buttons.
I was a bit disappointed that a lot of what Meghan wore was either no longer available/last seasons or just too pricey for me however, I’ve been buying the home ware items and really enjoying them!!
There’s nothing wrong with buying/wearing “last season” clothing. It’s a great way to accumulate classic (timeless), stylish pieces which will last forever and can be worn without regard to the season. That’s the way to look fashionably unique and not like a clone.
I agree and have no problem with purchasing last seasons pieces, I meant that in this case it means no longer available.
Meghan’s clothes being last season or not available means those items were not new and came from her closet.
I’m seeing predominantly pro Meghan posts on TikTok and Threads and a huge pushback on negative comments under posts on Instagram and Facebook. People who had previously been unaware of the targeted smear campaign are now seeing it in real time.
I particularly enjoyed the clap back from the YouTube streamer – Kady?? – who the Daily Fail tried to weaponise regarding the title of Meghan’s new podcast being very similar to hers; the woman was horrified by all the negative criticism directed at Meghan and wanted nothing to do with it (unlike a certain clothing brand in New York).
Keeping my fingers crossed that, perhaps, the tide is slowly turning as more and more non royal watchers and decent people become aware of the truth and speak out.
That is so ridiculous anyway. If you search online you can come up with all types of podcasts, TV shows, and movies that start with “confessions of”. Yet Meghan is the only one being attacked for the usage. I’m sure if I’d look there would be a long list of books also.
Correct. The book “Confessions of a Shopaholic” by Sophie Kinsella was a NYT Bestseller before SM & youtuber was a thing. I’m sure even Ms Kinsella wouldn’t claim she own or say she’s the first one using “confessions of”.
Those haters just can’t overlook the “Meghan Effect” so they’re double-down on criticize & smear her. BTW, since WLM was filmed in the summer of 2024, the possibility of her clothes were past season in Season 2 is a given. For people who want to buy Meghan’s clothes, try 2nd hand stores, other items from the same designer, or other brands with similar styles. I bet a lot of fast fashion brands will add texture knit top in their products.
Where I live titles cannot be copyrighted. I assume that’s likely a general world wide thing. You can’t steal a title. Just look at how many books have the same title as another.
Confessions of… Isn’t unique to anyone. They know this and just want people to talk about it.
Did that black patterned coat she wore in NY to meet up with old Tig fans ever get ID’d? I would looooove that coat 😍
I love how she intentionally chooses companies that align with her values, knowing that she’s about to give them an international boost. Meghan Sussex is a queen! 🙌🏽
Yes, here you go: https://www.olivela.com/products/wool-tweed-double-breasted-coat-black-white
Oh thank you – the coat is exactly my line ❣️
I hope those Aprons and oven mitts and pot stickers and bowls from the show are part of her line because they are absolutely beautiful In my opinion and I would buy them I’m a heartbeat. Also , these companies need to either cut Meghan a check or partner with her . Like her own line with le crueset or they renaming the white pots after her cutting her in on the profits .
Yep, I’d love to see a Meghan/La Creuset line. I already have a LC teakettle and casserole dish, but I bet her color selection alone would be killer.
No, not Meghan le cresset, because of the other ghastly Meghans. It should be; ‘ Sussex ‘ Le Creuset
You’re right. Sounds much better. I stand corrected…🙂
I finally found time to watch the show and I love it! And I love her so much.
Why were people saying that sue didn’t include the recipes?!? In the first episode I watched, she told us how much of everything to put in the dish—I think it was the pasta.
She seems so authentic. Relaxed, generous, thoughtful, grateful, warm, encouraging. I loved how she interacted with her guests. I will watch show just to learn how to be a kinder person.
My mind immediately went to the same place – the sales impact on all of the kitchen & recipe accoutrements – pots, pans, cutting boards, stuff to grow herbs, knives, jars, you name it. I went to the library to get the hospitality book she recommended in an interview with Godmothers and there were over 100 holds on it! I spent days looking for that same metal-handled glass teapot (no luck) and finally bought one of those blooming tea teapots w/ flower tea. As a trend I was over blooming tea years ago but I don’t know, it’s so comfortably charming that she can like something that isn’t on trend anymore and make you re-see it as a classic? I felt that way initially about all of her tiny delicate jewelry because as a trend it was over but she established it as a classic.
Over time saying that Meghan’s show was renewed and people hate it so much it only was in the top ten of the most streamed shows, she spends too much on clothes that people rush to buy in droves afterwards, and products she showcases sell out (because people who despise her want to prove they don’t work something something??) isn’t sustainable. Even to dumb people.
Le Creuset: “Hi Mindy! We would love to send you a full set of our colorful, versatile, long-lasting cookware. We’ve got you covered with the wok, griddle, etc. as well. Now the real question is: Which color(s) would you like?”
Hate is a negative attitude.
Hate to prop up leftover royals is just dumb, on top of being negative.
What Meghan Wore and Meghan’s Mirror are working overtime to id pots, pans, etc.
Meghan is worth her weight in gold, and it seems like brands are finally waking up to this.
Le Creuset is in the trends again over here, after not trending between Friday night and early Sunday morning.
That despite us having to deal with a government crises and prolonged coalition talks. And football (soccer), xenophobes, science deniers — just like many other countries.
It’s also great to see that the general public beyond the Squad bubble is starting to see what Meghan (and Harry) has had to deal with from the (British) media. Let’s hope for the best — that WLM and the podcast can change the public’s perception of the Sussexes and that the pushback against the unfounded hate will get louder.
Agreed @Nanea the unremittingly vicious review bombing of an innocuous show was completely abhorrent and unjustified. Certain folk act like Meghan ordered the killing of the first born and therefore everything she says or does must be torn down and trashed. Cmon Trump is on the rampage harming everyone and everything he touches and yet folk are foaming at the mouth about a lifestyle show??
White supremacy, patriarchy and misogynoir are formidable drugs.
I think her new CCO (Chief Communications Officer) is doing her job, reaching out to different publications that get picked up everywhere (like WWD) and building new relationships with journalists that make sense now that Meghan has a clearer brand identity (lifestyle entrepreneur). So far so good!
And for the record I’ve always hated Le Creuset, I think it’s overpriced ceramic cookware with a French name so everyone thinks it’s great quality or exclusive when it’s neither. I’m ride or die All Clad stainless, mine are nearing 30 years old and are perfectly seasoned…. worth every penny
The Le Creuset everyone is going crazy about is the cast iron range that’s coated in gorgeous enamel colours, not the ceramic range. I’ve got 2 of their cast iron casseroles, a fry pan and a skillet in the classic red. I have some stainless steel pots too. Have had both of them for 25 years and love them. It depends on what I’m cooking, but I prefer the Le Creuset 7 times out of 10.
Exactly it’s cast iron and will literally last a lifetime. Personally I’m a STAUB gal, but similar quality and price range.
I have had a cast-iron, enamelled frying pot from Le Creuset for a very long time and it is the best frying pot I have ever had. I think you are referring to this series and not the ceramic, which is also available for other purposes. Where did you get the idea that it was ceramic?
I’m an All-Clad gal as well, but those Le Creuset pans are something else entirely. They are enameled cast iron, which holds heat amazingly. That said, I’ve never been able to justify spending the money. I had an America’s Test Kitchen “best buy” version that was less than 1/4 the price. Worked just fine. The enameling cracked during a move and I’ve never replaced it. My knees are in rough shape, so I wouldn’t get one now because of the weight. I do have a little 2 quart Staub that I love. It’s great for slow cooked meals for one.
STAUB is great for knives too, I’ve got their paring knives and give them as gifts regularly..I love my Wusthof Classic set that I’ve had for nearly 30 years (I get them sharpened professionally from time to time) but am eyeing Meghan’s Asian knives she used in the show, my nephew swears by them….
tl;dr WLM is all about the gorgeous things food-related that I can actually buy, thank you Meghan and thank you to Town & Country for doing an article specifically on this…oh my poor credit card!
It seems like there is really only one major demographic that hates Meghan, and that’s British white women (who are, I presume, the main readership of British tabloids). In America, the haters are primarily a smattering of white American pick-me girls and a few white supremacist cranks who are very loud on social media but not large in number. Most Americans who see WLM will be shocked by the vitriol coming from British WW because it’s so irrational and misplaced. Try as they might, British WW’s hatred is not going to translate to the American market.
Indeed, this American with British relatives finds the tabloid vitriol and racism shocking.
Fox News and right wingers in USA are trying to create a hate machine about H&M from time to time, but I don’t see it is working, because H&M aren’t very outside and they have more important targets to hit like AOC. So, the white people in USA aren’t consuming a lot of hate content about them, if they aren’t actively looking for it, like the ones who are obsessed with BRF because it represents the white supremacy to them.
In UK, the hate content is everywhere from BBC to calm morning shows. You can’t escape it. They even set Meghan discussion points in political shows and find a few black women to talk sh*t about her, so they don’t seem racist. They aren’t allowed to discuss Andrew like that, so you know it is coming directly from the Palace.
I’ve seen a LOT of hate coming from the US. There was no hate for GOOP or DRAPER JAMES or The HONEST CO etc etc. If people don’t like it, don’t support it. I don’t care for most celebrity lifestyle/makeup/clothing brands but it takes up NO time in my day. But it REALLY bothers people that MS (Meghan Sussex!) is successful. It eats away at them. The best revenge is really living well, and MS is doing it in Loro Piana.
I actually don’t see as much hate( of HM ) coming from the US compared to the UK. Much of SM coming from North America have been positive, there’s a few that’s been negative. But Most of the negativity I see comes from the BM and its commenters from across the pond. I live in CA, and our local media leaves them alone. When they were helping out 1st responders and victims during the fires , Californians also appreciated them.
Yes, a lot of the hate is coming from right wing crap in the US – even my 80 year old mother reads something and says harsh things to me about Meghan and Harry when she doesn’t know them from a hole in the wall (and she couldn’t pick Kate out of a police lineup)…It’s everywhere.
You have a very good point about GOOP, Draper James, The Honest Co and I’d add Jessica Simpson and Sarah Jessica Parker shoes/”fashion” to the list…if lifestyle comes from a white girl, it’s A-OK apparently…
The CCO sure is earning her pay to counteract all this!
I’ve blocked a lot of the US right wing in the U.S. , so I don’t see it as much. The McCain and Justine hate for M hasn’t really worked either in the U.S. as M has been marketing gold in everything she touches here and there were some backlash for both of these women . In comparison to the BM , they’ve been trying to do a character assassination of M daily for like years.
Of course they’re all walking it back. She sells and influences and people/businesses/publications have seen that being kind gets them much better publicity/selling power than hating. Hating sells nothing but negativity and the haters / bots don’t buy anything anyways.
We have said this often here but her own skin care and make up range is something for the future. She looks absolutely gorgeous with a glowing complexion.
That might have to wait a decade or more, the skin care and make up markets are well past the saturation point with celebrity brands right now.
Good for M! After a while people stops listening to negativity. Even in real life who really wants to hang out with people who are always kill joy.
Meghan for the win . Why did they even imagine they could cut her down to promote empty headed Kate and sour puss Charles . She is creative and charming and isn’t sponging on taxpayer money ..be happy for her, she is a fabulous role model too .