Donatella Versace, ousted from Versace, is now banned from using her family name

Earlier this month, Donatella Versace was in LA for Oscar weekend. She dressed several people for the Oscars and the Oscar parties, and Donatella also attended the Elton John Oscar party and the Vanity Fair party (she even did a costume change in between parties). Then, just last week, it was announced: Donatella was stepping away (or being forced out) of Versace, the brand her brother Gianni Versace built and the brand Donatella has been running as chief creative officer for nearly three decades. While the cover story was that Donatella was stepping away before she got pushed out, Page Six has more information about what the hell happened behind the scenes.
[As Donatella partied on Oscar night], plans, it seems, were afoot to oust Donatella from her longtime role as chief creative officer of Versace — the company founded by her brother Gianni — after she clashed with John D. Idol, the company’s chief executive, amid plummeting sales.
“Donatella is the only thing that drew anyone to Versace,” said a former employee. “They are trying to scapegoat her for all the issues, when anybody on the inside knows this came down to poor management.”
It all culminated in the announcement this week that Donatella would step down as lead designer to become chief brand ambassador, while Miu Miu’s Dario Vitale is joining as creative director on April 1.
Donatella, fashion industry sources told Page Six, is now banned from using her family name for any other brands she may launch. Under the contract she signed when Versace was sold to Idol’s Capri Holdings in 2018, she also cannot design clothes for another company.
Things started to go downhill when Emmanuel Gintzburger was brought in as the CEO of Versace shortly after the $2 billion deal went through, Page Six is told, as Donatella felt that she was being deliberately pushed out of the company that bears her family name.
“The writing was on the wall from day one that [Capri] wanted to clip her wings,” said the former employee. The mom-of-two had no problem working with the company to search for a successor, we’re told, and is the one who put Vitale’s name in the running — but “Donatella was starting to be undermined. Her creative direction was not being properly respected either. She went into this partnership with high hopes and she was doing what she thought best. She had no issue with a succession plan, but [Capri execs] had no respect for her as a human being, let alone as a Versace and as a visionary. She wanted to protect her family and her legacy. They didn’t give a s–t.”
In the end, Donatella was at Capri’s “mercy … they held all the cards,” said the former employee. “She can no longer use her last name. She can’t even design clothing. Period.”
I’m fascinated by the business side to this, because Gianni didn’t even leave Donatella the bulk of his estate or the bulk of the Versace brand, he only left Donatella 20%. 50% of his estate went to Donatella’s daughter Allegra, and Donatella basically acted as caretaker (to her daughter’s interest) and Gianni’s spiritual and creative heir since 1997. But holy sh-t, she got screwed over in a huge way. I can’t believe she even signed that deal with Capri Holdings in 2018 – to sign away her right to use her NAME or design for any other label? Jesus. And how short-sighted for the new owners too – Donatella really IS the brand and an icon in her own right. Without her, Versace is just another Italian label with significant branding issues and a scattered vision.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Non-compete clauses that are overly restrictive aren’t usually enforceable. Is there no geographic or time limit on this? I wouldn’t think a never-again anywhere limit would stand up.
Donnatella might not be able to use her last name, but who needs to say her last name to know we’re talking about Donnatella? She’s Donnatella. Also she might not be able to design for certain time, but there are so many creative facets to fashion design, she doesnt have to be THE designer of a business. They can give her any professional title that cannot be designer. She’ll be fine
Most of the noncompete clauses people I know have had to sign last for a year, and they sign NDAs so they can’t give away company secrets. Never designing again seems really extreme–is that legal?
It sounds like she can design but not use her last name for the line. She could design and Donatella as her brand name. We would also know it’s her.
I love her. Full stop. Can she do shoes and bags? Under “DV?”
I didn’t realize this was all going on. I do feel for Donatella. She took a major role after her brother was murdered, and she spent years battling (and overcoming) addiction to various drugs. I can’t believe this is how it ends for her. Where’s Allegra in all of this given she has (or had, I’ve haven’t kept up) such a huge stake in the business?
Allegra has long battled anorexia and may not have been in a position to take over control. That may have been part of the reasoning to sell in 2018 to Capri.
Sad day for fashion.
Versace is fashion.
It’s so wild that she can’t use her own name. Bewildered.
Versace Forever.
I can’t believe she signed that contract
It was a $2 billion deal. Donatella probably assumed they recognized she is the brand and they would never move against her. Can Versace be Versace without her? I don’t think so. Their Target capsule collection feels inevitable now.
Whoever signed that deal in 2018 obviously did it for the money. I wonder if she’s trying to turn it around for sympathy now.
she owned 20% – it sounds like it wasn’t really up to her.
Capri Holdings is Michael Kors, isn’t it? Yikes, for Donatella. Seems like Vitale has been with Miu Miu forever – I wonder how that aesthetic translates to the Versace brand.
I honestly believed she was just stepping down.
The “mom of two” insertion is such a weird and random way for Page 6 to describe Donatella when this is all about her career:
The mom-of-two had no problem working with the company to search for a successor, we’re told, and is the one who put Vitale’s name in the running — but “Donatella was starting to be undermined.
I came here to say this, too. “The mom-of-two had no problem working with the company to search for a successor . . .” Would they have described a man that way?
They ALWAYS describe women as ‘mom of two’ or ‘the grandmother’ & NEVER describe men this way. Never.
I am not surprised. When companies get purchased by these mega groups they usually out all past management within 5 yrs or so. I work in fashion , know the Capri Holdings peeps ( they own Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo ) too and last year they were stopped from merging with Tapestry , the company that owns Coach and Kate Spade. Anyhow , not surprised about the drama but for her not to design clothing forever? That’s not usually how contracts with creatives work. It’s a ban for a limited time and some restrictions to secure their ( Capri) investment… they paid a lot for this brand.
Crazy times in fashion. She is the brand to be honest.
This happened to Betsey Johnson, too. I don’t understand why Donatella would sign such a deal, unless she didn’t? This is Page Six, after all. A ‘no design forever’ clause makes zero sense.
This happened to Halston back in the day. Halston sold his company, including the rights to his own name, for a huge sum of money. That company did the Halson for JC Penney deal, which flopped at the time and tanked the brand–this was long before hi-low collabs were a thing. Then the Halson brand kept getting sold to one company after another, with all kinds of drivel being put out in his name, and his archives utterly destroyed. His was the cautionary tale about selling the rights to your name, even for huge deals. All the while he wasn’t able to design under his own name (he was a wreck from drug addiction and then AIDS, but he had to watch the destruction of the brand he worked so hard to build at his most vulnerable time).
If Donatella only owned 20% of the company, then she may not have been able to prevent the sale. But it’s a terrible deal for her, and ultimately, for the brand. I wonder where her daughter is in all of this. Maybe Allegra just saw the money, but (without knowing anything about her, obviously), it’s shocking that she wouldn’t care about her uncle’s legacy.
I don’t see how after years they force her out and she can’t work anywhere else. That would seem totally unenforceable. I could see a non compete of a brief period of time and not being able to use the name Versace. But if she launched Donatella or Atelier (unless they keep using that) people would know who it was.
On a side note, her hair in the header post looks so much better than usual. And her dress is gorgeous. She’s got a great figure—for her age especially.
I dunno. I look at that photo & see how Allegra may have ended up with her anorexia. Mom’s got problems, too.
She is DONATELLA. Just like with Meghan, Cher and Oprah, we know who she is, she doesn’t need a family name. Everyone knows Donatella is Donatella Versace.
She might not be legally able to have the title of CHIEF DESIGNER for any other brand, but I bet my ass she can legally CONSULT for others, collaborate, and even launch her own House.