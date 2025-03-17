Justin Theroux & Nicole Brydon Bloom got married in Tulum, Mexico this weekend

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom confirmed their engagement last August, soon after they had walked several red carpets together, looking particularly loved-up. Justin is 53 years old, and Nicole is 30, in case you’re wondering about the age gap. After his faux-marriage to Jennifer Aniston was wrapped up, Justin moved back to New York full-time, and he was having fun on the dating scene for several years before he met Nicole. Well, Justin and Nicole finally went through with it – they got married in Tulum, Mexico over the weekend. TMZ has some exclusive paparazzi photos here.

Congratulations are in order for Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom! The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor, 53, and the Gilded Age actress, 30, have tied the knot, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. In photos obtained by TMZ, the newlyweds can be seen dancing and embracing on a beach. Theroux sports a classic tuxedo with a cream jacket, black pants and black bowtie, while Bloom wears a flowy white dress with an open back. Reps for both Theroux and Bloom did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. The couple originally sparked romance rumors in February 2023 when they were spotted at a Netflix event together.

If you’re following coverage about this, play a little game and note how many outlets skim over the question about whether this is technically Justin’s first marriage. It is his first legal marriage! I’m just saying. Anyway, congrats to them. I have my own thoughts about this particular age gap, but hey, maybe it will work out long-term. They have certainly always seemed and looked very happy together.

PS… I’ll save you the Daily Mail click if you’re wondering about the “very special guest” – they’re talking about his dog. His dog was in Mexico for the wedding.

