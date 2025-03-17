Justin Theroux & Nicole Brydon Bloom got married in Tulum, Mexico this weekend

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom confirmed their engagement last August, soon after they had walked several red carpets together, looking particularly loved-up. Justin is 53 years old, and Nicole is 30, in case you’re wondering about the age gap. After his faux-marriage to Jennifer Aniston was wrapped up, Justin moved back to New York full-time, and he was having fun on the dating scene for several years before he met Nicole. Well, Justin and Nicole finally went through with it – they got married in Tulum, Mexico over the weekend. TMZ has some exclusive paparazzi photos here.
Congratulations are in order for Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom!
The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor, 53, and the Gilded Age actress, 30, have tied the knot, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.
In photos obtained by TMZ, the newlyweds can be seen dancing and embracing on a beach. Theroux sports a classic tuxedo with a cream jacket, black pants and black bowtie, while Bloom wears a flowy white dress with an open back.
Reps for both Theroux and Bloom did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
The couple originally sparked romance rumors in February 2023 when they were spotted at a Netflix event together.
If you’re following coverage about this, play a little game and note how many outlets skim over the question about whether this is technically Justin’s first marriage. It is his first legal marriage! I’m just saying. Anyway, congrats to them. I have my own thoughts about this particular age gap, but hey, maybe it will work out long-term. They have certainly always seemed and looked very happy together.
PS… I’ll save you the Daily Mail click if you’re wondering about the “very special guest” – they’re talking about his dog. His dog was in Mexico for the wedding.
Men in their 50s need to stop dying their hair and their beards completely black. It is not a good look. They aren’t fooling anyone. Mix some gray in there, it’ll look so much better.
Although I do think you’re right about him dying his hair, I’m about to turn 69 in June and do not have any gray in my dark brown hair. I do have to say that my friends younger than me say they’re so jealous.
I know some people don’t go gray until very late (my grandmother was in her 80s before she did), but for those people it always at least looks natural. Theen I see dying their hair clearly don’t natural. Ben Affleck was doing it for a while, but he has blessedly seemed to have stopped.
This! 👆🏼👆🏼👆🏼 give me a silver fox over sad dye guy any day
Hope he doesn’t have a Rudi Giuliani dye drip moment. Sad.
I remember when the gossip mags kept calling him “edgy” when he was with Jennifer Aniston. He is to edgy what Olive Garden is to Italian food. Off to look up what part she played in The Gilded Age as I don’t recognize her…?
Your “edgy” comment is spot on. He tries too hard to actually be edgy. I also had to look her up – she played the scammer Maud Beaton who swindled Oscar out of the Van Rhijn family fortune.
@sarahlee – thanks! I did too – initially thought she might’ve been the Astor daughter in the series…
You are so accurate with that edgy/Olive Garden comment. It reminds me of the scenes in “The Other Two” (an excellent show that didn’t get the hype it deserved) that took place in Justin Theroux’s “edgy black leather boots room.” The whole house was hysterically funny, but the boot room sent me over the edge.
I see he’s given up the edgy “jorts” for his beach attire. Good move Justin, it made you look like a tool.
I don’t pay attention to him and I only know her because she’s on the show Paradise. I don’t remember her character on the Gilded Age.
I am wondering if he was wearing lifts 😂
Thank you! I thought I recognised her and I recently watched Paradise. She was terrifying.
I really hope a Wii was on the wedding list.
I’ll bet she’s pregnant (solely based on the billowy dresses and very puffy hand where her ring look pretty tight). Regardless, congratulations to them. What character did she play on Guilded age? (The grifting lady from season 2?)
That may just be her style, because the bathing suit pictures don’t show anything. At least from what I can see here (I refuse to click on links to that nazi app).
There’d be a much different reaction if the tables were turned and Jennifer was marrying a 30 year old…
Eh, it’s gross either way.
I’m okay with a big age gap, but it’s weird when someone only dates much younger people when they’re much older. After Jen, it seemed like he only dated women in their twenties, and that’s just creepy. Research shows that our brains aren’t fully developed until our mid-twenties, which makes the power dynamic in those relationships even more concerning.
I became a parent at 22 and a single parent at 24. Just as well I didn’t know my brain wasn’t fully developed. Not sure if my daughter spotted it.
@MTL….expat
Don’t recognize her from the gilded age?
She played the character that conned Oscar out of all his family fortune. I think the character was Maude.
@809 – right! I looked her up because I initially thought she might be the Astor daughter…
In order for it to be a legal marriage either they or the officiate needs to have it recorded at either county or city clerk’s office. His first “marriage” to Jen A . was never recorded, apparently, so I hope this one is. It will be a matter of public record so we will know soon enough.
LOL this made me think of Warren Beatty & Hugh Grant similar age gaps with their spouses
I just realized she’s the actress who plays Jane in the show Paradise on Hulu! She also played the woman in The Gilded Age who is the woman who scams Oscar out of his family’s fortune. All I have to say is…she is VERY good at playing characters who are not what they seem!
I wasn’t wondering about the age gap. Both consenting adults? Have at it.
I wish we could see more of her dress.
Love the champagne and tulle.❤️❤️❤️