Chappell Roan loves driving around West Hollywood, listening to Jason Aldean

Last week, Chappell Roan released a new single called “The Giver.” Like many pop/rock/alt performers before her, Chappell decided to “go country” to see how it feels. Post Malone did it better, but I have to say that “The Giver” feels very authentic to Chappell and her voice. Here’s the video:
It’s a reminder that if hadn’t decided to do her pop thing, Chappell absolutely would have been right at home in the country genre. Chappell recently spoke about why she decided to make “The Giver” and check out which country artists she name-checks.
Although Chappell Roan is about to debut her country single “The Giver,” the musician has assured fans she’s not leaving pop music behind. Roan appeared on a new episode of Today’s Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music, as previewed by E! News, and reflected on her longtime love of country.
“I really just did it for fun,” Roan said of the new single. “I’m not switching genres or anything. I wanted to write a country song because I just thought it would be funny. It’s campy and fun.”
The singer explained that her connection to country music goes back many years. “I’m from southwest Missouri,” she said. “Grew up on Christian and country, and then found ‘Alejandro’ by Lady Gaga and I was like, ‘I think I like this, too.’ So, I have kept country in my heart. And it’s so incredibly nostalgic to drive in West Hollywood and [play] Jason Aldean or Alan Jackson’s ‘Chattahoochee.’”
She added that Big & Rich’s 2004 track “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” was a big inspiration on “The Giver.” “I was like, ‘I want to feel that way on stage. I want to feel that,’” she explained. “Because that’s how I write. I’m like, ‘How do I want to walk around on stage and sing?’ And I was like, ‘I want to write that song, but Chappell’s version.’”
While I’m not a huge country music fan, I f–k with some country artists, like Beyonce, The Chicks, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton and of course Shaboozey. That’s the list I would provide to let everyone know that I’m not close-minded about country music but I do pay attention to what certain country artists say and how they operate politically. As in, I would never f–k with Jason Aldean nor would I ever publicly admit to listening to his garbage music. Jason Aldean is a Trump-supporting psycho who wrote an ode to small-town lynchings (IN 2023!). He’s married to a transphobic bigot who other country artists refer to as “Insurrection Barbie.” What the hell is Chappell doing? At what point is her “political naivete” no longer an excuse?
Everything about them is a 🤬🤬🤬🤬 NO for me!
Yup. This is who she is. Talking shot about President Biden and how the democrats have treated Transgender people, when the democrats like President Biden, MVP Kamala Harris, Coach Waltz, Governor Andy from Kentucky etc. have been stalwarts in protecting marginalized communities, including the LGBT community.
She mispronounced Kamal’s name and had an attitude when she was challenged about her nonsense. I can’t stand her and now she and her maga KKK family got what they wanted. Dumpty dismantling the constitution. White comes first with people like her. Fucking Jason Aldeen. Gross.
I hate artists who promote themselves at pro LGBTQI and it’s all a bait and switch to sell records.
People need to stop giving Temu Tori Amos/ dollar tree Raggedy Ann a pass. She keeps showing everyone who she is. Her uncle is Darin Chappell, is a Republican state representative from Missouri who, this month, co-sponsored a bill to stop public funds going to abortion facilities in Missouri.
This. It didn’t escape me that she started her anti-Kamala rants by excusing her own GOP family. I really can’t wait until her 15 minutes of fame are up.
“Temu Tori Amos” YESSSSSSSSSSSSS.
Exactly.
I’m not American and had no idea who this woman was, until I saw a post about her being all “both sides” nonsense.
So, I will not be listening to her music and will put on some great music from Indonesia or Sweden before I listen to whoever she is
I’m from Delaware and remarks about Biden and lgbtq+ rights really pisses me off. He was ahead of Obama on gay marriage. And the snotty advisers like Axelrod were pissed he said he supported it. He had (the first?) trans member in his administration and many openly lgbtq+ in addition. And he is a mentor and de facto uncle to Sarah McBride, our new representative in Congress and the first openly transgender member ever. He was way ahead on that issue too. So she and others can eff off with that nonsense. 😡
Thank you, THIS. She’s also from a hugely Trump-supporting family and she went around encouraging people NOT to vote, which of course would only benefit Trump.
And another commenter on here posted a little while ago that she puts on this poor downtrodden artist act when she is in fact from a wealthy family?
Yep, this is who she is.
I’m still not over her rolling her eyes and mispronouncing Kamala’s name. Or acting like she was piled on to support the vp when she was the only candidate that would’ve protected trans rights. So yeah. I’ve said I hope she learns and grows. And I still do. But I don’t with f-ck with her.
Driving around West Hollywood, something of a queer mecca, listening to a transphobic bigot’s music.
She’s an asshole.
She isnt very smart and she is def a maga at heart. Too dumb to see the inconsistencies, too dumb to understand the criticism. Wants to be racist and get adulation from everyone still just because.
Boycott this horrid creature. This is disgraceful behavior. The dumb, hateful see you next Tuesday has appropriated trans culture in her look and sound and feels safe to brag about antagonizing/bullying one of the hubs of trans culture in this country with horrid music to appeal to the magats she adores. Without liberals she has no audience. Corporate owned country stations in red states rarely play female artists, let alone women not cut out of the blonde, long hair, short short wearing mold. She doesn’t even have good taste because Jason Aldean is just godawful. The country genre has been stiffled by corporate America stealing the fire and message that used to be in country music and replacing it with white male mediocrity represented by Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen.
The first time I heard about her, I decided to boycott (see my comment above)
There are thousands of singers in every country that deserve our support more.
Let’s play more music from Canada to start with.
Johnny cash is rolling over in his grave at some of these male artists.
As a progressive leftist, I keep noticing other progressive leftists getting so disgusted with centrist dems that they *don’t care about criticizing actual bigots and facists anymore*. It’s lunacy!! I like her music, and I normally wouldn’t blame anyone for having maga relatives, but this is ridiculous!
This. It’s fine to point out what you see as important inconsistencies in a political platform because you are concerned. It’s another thing altogether to excuse the really horrible people while launching into a rant full of micro aggressions.
I have maga relatives. And yeah absolute bigots and fascists should be called out. But that doesn’t mean I’m fan-girling over her. I just choose to not f-ck with her.
It is interesting how she can talk sh*t about Democrats, but no words about Trump or what the Republicans are doing. It is actually not interesting, she is a closeted Republican obviously. Talking about Jason (“try that in a small town”) Aldean as an inspiration is doing the work to present her to the white country fans that she is one of them.
When I saw the headline, I was like, Jason Aldean??? Out of literally anyone else who has ever sung country music? I was hoping it was a tongue-in-cheek, thing, but noooooo…I didn’t know about the other crap that has come out of her stupid mouth, so I appreciate you all, as always, for the info…Deleted her from iTunes, I’m sure that will hurt a lot, but made me feel better lol
Same, I audibly groaned when I saw who she plays while driving around West Hollywood
Ugh, she has become so disappointing. I fell in love with her music last year, thinking it wonderful she was making popular and proud queer music. But her actions don’t match her persona. Making money off the drag community but having vitriol for the party that supports LGBTQ+ rights? The last country star I’d name check is Jason Aldean, that man and his wife are disgusting. There are many other country artists that align with Chappell’s music, why not mention them? I guess she’s showing us over and over again who she is and I should believe her. Really makes me sad how she’s turned out.
Same here! I love her music, and I can’t align the affirming messaging in her music with the righty rest of her messaging. She sings one thing and says another, I don’t get it.
Since her election comments I just don’t much enjoy her music anymore. Not a conscious choice, more like a balloon that is tired and deflated. Funny how that works.
Also, I didn’t realize Shaboozey makes country music! YouTube music algorithm introduced to me and I enjoy the two songs of his I have heard! All I Need is Some Really Good News…
Wow. She really…just wow. I am speechless.
And now I’m glad I never bought her music. She is complete and utter trash.
Kaiser, bless you for your list of actual country artists, and for the rest of your commentary here! It’s been torture, as a Nashvillian and music lover, to watch these last 15 years or so of “country music.” The bright lights you named are among the few keeping hope alive. I’m not in the industry but it’s still a small town, and I don’t see them inviting Chappell to the Opry.
She just wants to be counter culture. It’s hard to believe any of her morals are real when she vibes with greasy slimeball Aldean.
Also, the song is mediocre.