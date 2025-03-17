Chappell Roan loves driving around West Hollywood, listening to Jason Aldean

Last week, Chappell Roan released a new single called “The Giver.” Like many pop/rock/alt performers before her, Chappell decided to “go country” to see how it feels. Post Malone did it better, but I have to say that “The Giver” feels very authentic to Chappell and her voice. Here’s the video:

It’s a reminder that if hadn’t decided to do her pop thing, Chappell absolutely would have been right at home in the country genre. Chappell recently spoke about why she decided to make “The Giver” and check out which country artists she name-checks.

Although Chappell Roan is about to debut her country single “The Giver,” the musician has assured fans she’s not leaving pop music behind. Roan appeared on a new episode of Today’s Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music, as previewed by E! News, and reflected on her longtime love of country. “I really just did it for fun,” Roan said of the new single. “I’m not switching genres or anything. I wanted to write a country song because I just thought it would be funny. It’s campy and fun.” The singer explained that her connection to country music goes back many years. “I’m from southwest Missouri,” she said. “Grew up on Christian and country, and then found ‘Alejandro’ by Lady Gaga and I was like, ‘I think I like this, too.’ So, I have kept country in my heart. And it’s so incredibly nostalgic to drive in West Hollywood and [play] Jason Aldean or Alan Jackson’s ‘Chattahoochee.’” She added that Big & Rich’s 2004 track “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” was a big inspiration on “The Giver.” “I was like, ‘I want to feel that way on stage. I want to feel that,’” she explained. “Because that’s how I write. I’m like, ‘How do I want to walk around on stage and sing?’ And I was like, ‘I want to write that song, but Chappell’s version.’”

While I’m not a huge country music fan, I f–k with some country artists, like Beyonce, The Chicks, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton and of course Shaboozey. That’s the list I would provide to let everyone know that I’m not close-minded about country music but I do pay attention to what certain country artists say and how they operate politically. As in, I would never f–k with Jason Aldean nor would I ever publicly admit to listening to his garbage music. Jason Aldean is a Trump-supporting psycho who wrote an ode to small-town lynchings (IN 2023!). He’s married to a transphobic bigot who other country artists refer to as “Insurrection Barbie.” What the hell is Chappell doing? At what point is her “political naivete” no longer an excuse?