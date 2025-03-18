“Carrie Coon loved her time in the Criterion Closet” links
  March 18, 2025

  • By Kaiser
Carrie Coon entered the Criterion Closet & raved about one of my favorite movies of all time, Crossing Delancey (Amy Irving is amazing in it!). [OMG Blog]
Bad Bunny strips down for Calvin Klein. [Socialite Life]
Taylor Swift skipped the iHeartRadio Awards but she sent in a video because they gave her the “tour of the century” award. [JustJared]
Monica Barbaro & Andrew Garfield went grocery shopping. [LaineyGossip]
Spoiler for The White Lotus: Sam Rockwell’s guest appearance was completely bonkers and Walton Goggins’ acting in that scene was incredible. [Jezebel]
Yeah, millions of people voted for this. [Buzzfeed]
Forever 21 is closing? [Hollywood Life]
Is the Saw franchise officially over? [Seriously OMG]
Doechii wore Miu Miu to the iHeartRadio Awards. [RCFA]

6 Responses to ““Carrie Coon loved her time in the Criterion Closet” links”

  1. Ms single malt says:
    March 18, 2025 at 12:39 pm

    I love Carrie Coon. I had no idea her husband is Tracy Letts.

    Reply
  2. portia says:
    March 18, 2025 at 1:30 pm

    THANK YOU for the Carrie Coon link! I love Crossing Delancey as well. Not only is it (still!) a great movie, but it’s a touchstone to my beloved grandmother, who loved movies and loved sharing them with us. CD, Shirley Valentine, The Enchanted April…those memories from my tween years are so precious.

    Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    March 18, 2025 at 2:18 pm

    Just give Walton Goggins his Emmy and SAG awards now, nobody is going to top his character Rick’s reaction to Sam Rockwell’s “and that’s why I’m now a Buddhist” soliloquy.

    Reply
    • Square2 says:
      March 18, 2025 at 2:54 pm

      The bar scenes between Sam & Walton were the highlight of the very slow, unimpressed season 3. I only keep watching for Carrie Cone.

      Wishing the best for Monica and Andrew.

      Reply
      • mightymolly says:
        March 18, 2025 at 3:27 pm

        I’m loving this season, but that bar scene was an unexpected gem. One monologue of a guest character that kept taking wild turns, and Walter Goggin’s face, OMG!

