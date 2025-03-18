“Carrie Coon loved her time in the Criterion Closet” links

Carrie Coon entered the Criterion Closet & raved about one of my favorite movies of all time, Crossing Delancey (Amy Irving is amazing in it!). [OMG Blog]
I love Carrie Coon. I had no idea her husband is Tracy Letts.
THANK YOU for the Carrie Coon link! I love Crossing Delancey as well. Not only is it (still!) a great movie, but it’s a touchstone to my beloved grandmother, who loved movies and loved sharing them with us. CD, Shirley Valentine, The Enchanted April…those memories from my tween years are so precious.
Agreed! Thanks for the Carrie Coon link. I love this type of content.
Just give Walton Goggins his Emmy and SAG awards now, nobody is going to top his character Rick’s reaction to Sam Rockwell’s “and that’s why I’m now a Buddhist” soliloquy.
The bar scenes between Sam & Walton were the highlight of the very slow, unimpressed season 3. I only keep watching for Carrie Cone.
Wishing the best for Monica and Andrew.
I’m loving this season, but that bar scene was an unexpected gem. One monologue of a guest character that kept taking wild turns, and Walter Goggin’s face, OMG!