“Carrie Coon loved her time in the Criterion Closet” links

Carrie Coon entered the Criterion Closet & raved about one of my favorite movies of all time, Crossing Delancey (Amy Irving is amazing in it!). [OMG Blog]

Bad Bunny strips down for Calvin Klein. [Socialite Life]

Taylor Swift skipped the iHeartRadio Awards but she sent in a video because they gave her the “tour of the century” award. [JustJared]

Monica Barbaro & Andrew Garfield went grocery shopping. [LaineyGossip]

Spoiler for The White Lotus: Sam Rockwell’s guest appearance was completely bonkers and Walton Goggins’ acting in that scene was incredible. [Jezebel]

Yeah, millions of people voted for this. [Buzzfeed]

Forever 21 is closing? [Hollywood Life]

Is the Saw franchise officially over? [Seriously OMG]

Doechii wore Miu Miu to the iHeartRadio Awards. [RCFA]