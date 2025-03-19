Taylor Swift encouraged Travis Kelce to play one more year to ‘go out on a high note’

Could you ever be a football WAG? There are some sports where WAGing seems fun or enjoyable – I could be a tennis WAG, a basketball WAG and a swimming WAG. But football? Watching my man get tossed around a field? Dealing with his concussions, concussion protocols and eventually his CTE? Hard pass. I think Gisele Bundchen got to that point too, in the final years of Tom Brady’s career, where she simply didn’t want to watch Tom put his body through all of that anymore. But Taylor Swift isn’t at that point with Travis Kelce. While Taylor and Travis were taking a break after the Kansas City Chiefs got dog-walked at the Super Bowl, Taylor apparently encouraged Travis to go back to football for one more season.

Taylor Swift was a sounding board for Travis Kelce when he was deciding whether to retire from the NFL. Sources exclusively tell Page Six that the Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end “definitely discussed” the life-changing topic “as a couple.” We’re told Swift, 35, made it known she was definitely in favor of Kelce playing again. “She didn’t want Travis to retire,” an insider says. “She wanted him to go out on a high note.” The Chiefs suffered a devastating loss against the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday 2025, with a final score of 40-22 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Kelce said on an episode of “New Heights” in February that the defeat was a “tough pill to swallow,” adding, “Just wasn’t our day. Couldn’t find a lick of momentum..I’m kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field.” Although Swift’s opinion on a potential retirement was taken into consideration, we’re told the final call was ultimately on Kelce, 35. “He has to be able to physically do it,” an insider says, noting that it’s up to the athlete to feel confident that his body could play a full season again without putting himself at risk for injury. On Feb. 27, Kelce finally broke the news on Pat McAfee’s ESPN show that he would not be retiring yet. “I’m coming back, for sure,” the Super Bowl champ, who has spent 12 years in the NFL, told the host via a text that was read aloud on the show at the time. After Kelce finally decided to return to the Chiefs, we’re told Swift was “happy [with his decision].”

[From Page Six]

I know every sport is different and pro athletes hold themselves to different standards, but “She wanted him to go out on a high note” is f–king brutal! That was a high note! Travis made it to the Super Bowl even though he had a really slow start to the season and the Chiefs had to win some really gritty games. He made it to the Super Bowl for the fifth time in his career and he already has three rings! The Chiefs were going for a hat trick, their third SB win in a row! What more does Taylor want from him, damn?? If he doesn’t win the Super Bowl next year, is she going to tell him to keep playing until he does? Good lord. I mean, granted, she probably knew that Travis wanted to go back anyway so she was just being supportive. But “go out on a high note” really is a brutal comment, if any of this is true (it’s Page Six, so… yeah).

