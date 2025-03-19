Taylor Swift encouraged Travis Kelce to play one more year to ‘go out on a high note’

Could you ever be a football WAG? There are some sports where WAGing seems fun or enjoyable – I could be a tennis WAG, a basketball WAG and a swimming WAG. But football? Watching my man get tossed around a field? Dealing with his concussions, concussion protocols and eventually his CTE? Hard pass. I think Gisele Bundchen got to that point too, in the final years of Tom Brady’s career, where she simply didn’t want to watch Tom put his body through all of that anymore. But Taylor Swift isn’t at that point with Travis Kelce. While Taylor and Travis were taking a break after the Kansas City Chiefs got dog-walked at the Super Bowl, Taylor apparently encouraged Travis to go back to football for one more season.
Taylor Swift was a sounding board for Travis Kelce when he was deciding whether to retire from the NFL. Sources exclusively tell Page Six that the Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end “definitely discussed” the life-changing topic “as a couple.” We’re told Swift, 35, made it known she was definitely in favor of Kelce playing again.
“She didn’t want Travis to retire,” an insider says. “She wanted him to go out on a high note.”
The Chiefs suffered a devastating loss against the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday 2025, with a final score of 40-22 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Kelce said on an episode of “New Heights” in February that the defeat was a “tough pill to swallow,” adding, “Just wasn’t our day. Couldn’t find a lick of momentum..I’m kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field.”
Although Swift’s opinion on a potential retirement was taken into consideration, we’re told the final call was ultimately on Kelce, 35.
“He has to be able to physically do it,” an insider says, noting that it’s up to the athlete to feel confident that his body could play a full season again without putting himself at risk for injury. On Feb. 27, Kelce finally broke the news on Pat McAfee’s ESPN show that he would not be retiring yet. “I’m coming back, for sure,” the Super Bowl champ, who has spent 12 years in the NFL, told the host via a text that was read aloud on the show at the time.
After Kelce finally decided to return to the Chiefs, we’re told Swift was “happy [with his decision].”
[From Page Six]
I know every sport is different and pro athletes hold themselves to different standards, but “She wanted him to go out on a high note” is f–king brutal! That was a high note! Travis made it to the Super Bowl even though he had a really slow start to the season and the Chiefs had to win some really gritty games. He made it to the Super Bowl for the fifth time in his career and he already has three rings! The Chiefs were going for a hat trick, their third SB win in a row! What more does Taylor want from him, damn?? If he doesn’t win the Super Bowl next year, is she going to tell him to keep playing until he does? Good lord. I mean, granted, she probably knew that Travis wanted to go back anyway so she was just being supportive. But “go out on a high note” really is a brutal comment, if any of this is true (it’s Page Six, so… yeah).
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
Projecting onto their relationship (because who even knows if this is true!), I could see him beating himself up about how he didn’t play his best/let his team down (things he has said on his podcast and in press conferences) and her being like “OK babe, maybe you’re right, maybe you should do one more season to give it your all.”
It seems, from what they’ve revealed about their relationship, that they’re big cheerleaders for each other. I feel like she would just want him to do what felt right to him.
Personally I would worry so much about him getting injured and especially sustaining damage to his brain and want him to retire while he’s still healthy. But this is why I’m not a football WAG. I couldn’t handle that stress.
I am not sure I would believe that. Is Page Six one of the known media Tree is using? She uses People, ET, but I don’t remember Page Six as one of them. Kelce probably decided not to retire and Taylor would support whatever his decision is. They are not married yet, why would she make decisions about his career? Gisele was married to that guy for years, raised their kids. That is totally different situation.
I feel like a few years back it seemed like the Sun was getting some Taylor info, which usually goes hand in hand with page 6 bc of Murdoch. But I don’t really buy this “high-note” thing. Get it, cuz she’s a singer, lol. The pun def makes it seem contrived for headlines Its possible Kelce himself feels that way and she’s supporting him. At most, I can believe she supported what he wanted to do.
Nah, don’t believe it. His choice and she backs him up? Yeah. But the she-made-him-do-it narrative has familiar and toxic bro energy.
I’m sure he had already made his mind up. I think going out like that would be tough for anyone who is competitive and driven enough to make it to the NFL, let alone be considered one of the best.
That being said, going back just to win the SB is a risky proposition. So much can go wrong between week 1 and week 16.
I don’t think winning or even making it to the Super Bowl again would necessarily be the “high note” he and/or Taylor have in mind. Losing in the fashion that the Chiefs did last month had to be humbling for a team that will go down as one of the all-time greatest rosters, with an incredible record and multiple first-ballot Hall of Famers. Even just a closer loss in the playoffs would be a more dignified way to bow out.
How does Page six know the private conversations Taylor has with her Boyfriend in the privacy of their home?!This is ridiculous click bait because Taylor is starving the media by not being seen in public and being away from the spolight since last month!
I think she’s just being weird about all things number 13— she wants him to stay another year so that he will have a 13- year NFL career, tying her to yet another significant event associated with the number. Just my $0.02.
If that were my person, I’d want him out asap- there’s just too much potential for life-altering injuries, including c-spine fractures.
As much as people don’t like P6, their sources are pretty reliable. She likes the attention and the WAG status. This does not surprise me. With no tour/album coming up, how would she/they stay in the headlines?
All she has to do is breathe about Reputation TV releasing and she’d have ALL the attention she could ever want.
She does not need to court headlines. They find her.
she’s literally in the headlines every minute of every day without having to leave her house at all!
How is PageSix reliable? They are Murdoch paper and wrote a lot of wrong news on H&M. When it comes to celebrity news, I never heard about them being a reliable source. That is the reputation of TMZ because they pay a lot to their sources.
“While Taylor and Travis were taking a break after the Kansas City Chiefs got dog-walked at the Super Bowl-”
As an Eagles fan since 2010, I am absolutely LIVING from this sentence. That Super Bowl may have been one of the best nights of my damn life in this entire 2020’s decade.
And yes Travis, please play one more season, and hopefully the Birds have another chance to embarrass you once once again. :’D
But seriously, I do think she was just trying to be an encouraging gf and it’s not that deep. Page Six likes to “embellish” things anyway.
I think he will honor his 2-year contract and play. He can go out on a high note and not end it on a devastating Super Bowl loss.
But my guess is he caught the acting bug and will pursue acting full time after he retires.
There are no guarantees that he would go out on a high note if he played one more year. It could actually be worse. Pretty sure he considered this possibility.
We all know two things. Taylor’s supposed words and choices are trashed all over and have been for some time. (understatement). and that Travis is a grown man who makes his own choices.
Third ( my humble opinion) – I’ve never been impressed by Page Six’s comments or sources or INTENT about anything.
So.. Let it be – let it be. 🎼
He didn’t play all that well last season. He has 1 year left on his contract. Going out on a high note could be just to try to play your best one last time. That’s just my opinion
I listened to him talk about the decision on his podcast with his brother (and Eagles icon) Jason. It was clear that he really wanted to play another year.