Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good quietly got married & announced it this week

Just a month after Jonathan Majors was arrested for domestic violence in 2023, he stepped out with a new girlfriend – actress Meagan Good. The relationship with Good has been Majors’ one “effective” PR ploy – he’s trotted Meagan out publicly since the beginning, and she’s been at his side for all of his legal troubles, public appearances, court appearances, etc. I have no idea what the arrangement was initially, but it was pretty obvious that something was arranged between them. Last fall, they announced their engagement at an Ebony event. Well, this week, Rolling Stone published a recording of Majors admitting that he strangled his then-girlfriend Grace, and wouldn’t you know, now Majors and Good are confirming that they got married.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have tied the knot, a source tells PEOPLE on Tuesday, March 18. The source revealed, “They truly care for one another.” A second source added: “They are very much in love. At Paige Hurd and Royce O’Neale’s engagement party in Studio City this past Saturday, they were smiling and happy. They were both glowing. She was introducing him to everyone as her fiancé. At one point, Meagan was sitting in his lap and you can tell they are both enamored.” The couple confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in November 2024, where the Think Like a Man actress showed off her diamond engagement ring while posing on the red carpet. The news of their wedding was first reported by Entertainment Tonight. “We’re feeling great,” Good told PEOPLE of the engagement in November. Majors added: “It’s a season of joy.” “It’s a season of all the good things,” Good continued, with Majors adding, “Amen.”

[From People]

I truly hope nothing bad happens. I feel so sorry for Meagan, while simultaneously feeling nothing but fury that she agreed to this, that she’s now legally tied to this despicable abuser. He was literally convicted – in a criminal trial – of domestic abuse in his previous relationship, the relationship which ended when he put Grace in the hospital after brutally assaulting her. I don’t even know the kind of mental hoops Meagan has jumped to justify this to herself and the people who care about her.