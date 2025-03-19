Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good quietly got married & announced it this week

Just a month after Jonathan Majors was arrested for domestic violence in 2023, he stepped out with a new girlfriend – actress Meagan Good. The relationship with Good has been Majors’ one “effective” PR ploy – he’s trotted Meagan out publicly since the beginning, and she’s been at his side for all of his legal troubles, public appearances, court appearances, etc. I have no idea what the arrangement was initially, but it was pretty obvious that something was arranged between them. Last fall, they announced their engagement at an Ebony event. Well, this week, Rolling Stone published a recording of Majors admitting that he strangled his then-girlfriend Grace, and wouldn’t you know, now Majors and Good are confirming that they got married.
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have tied the knot, a source tells PEOPLE on Tuesday, March 18. The source revealed, “They truly care for one another.”
A second source added: “They are very much in love. At Paige Hurd and Royce O’Neale’s engagement party in Studio City this past Saturday, they were smiling and happy. They were both glowing. She was introducing him to everyone as her fiancé. At one point, Meagan was sitting in his lap and you can tell they are both enamored.”
The couple confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in November 2024, where the Think Like a Man actress showed off her diamond engagement ring while posing on the red carpet. The news of their wedding was first reported by Entertainment Tonight.
“We’re feeling great,” Good told PEOPLE of the engagement in November. Majors added: “It’s a season of joy.”
“It’s a season of all the good things,” Good continued, with Majors adding, “Amen.”
I truly hope nothing bad happens. I feel so sorry for Meagan, while simultaneously feeling nothing but fury that she agreed to this, that she’s now legally tied to this despicable abuser. He was literally convicted – in a criminal trial – of domestic abuse in his previous relationship, the relationship which ended when he put Grace in the hospital after brutally assaulting her. I don’t even know the kind of mental hoops Meagan has jumped to justify this to herself and the people who care about her.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Another smart woman making a foolish choice. You can’t change a man.
Nothing about this makes her look particularly smart tbh.
He needs me and no one else understands – mental hoop
And he feeds into that…telling her he has just been needing his own “Coretta” and making Meagan feel that SHE is what he needed to be a better man.
*sigh*
as a teen and young woman i took pride in the fact that i could “handle” bipolar boys/men- and was good at calming them.
It is not a f**king skill. and it is not a flex.
It is an exhausting waste of time.
I hope he does not murder her.
The scary thing to me about all of this is that when he eventually gets physical with her (when not if), she’s going to be too embarrassed or ashamed to say anything because of the I told you so’s. She’s actually in more danger and more isolated than his girlfriend was. AND she legally tied herself to him.
Someone needs to sneak her a copy of Why Does He Do That?
Exactly. This isn’t a financial arrangement. She’s in love with him. And based on everything that came out, he was cheating on his ex with her before the public assault and everything else came out. She seems to think she can fix it and she’s weirdly into the whole Black woman as help meet crap. No thank you.
Good luck lady.
Meghan Goode is such a beautiful woman to me. I wonder why she has such low self esteem?
She has taken her crown as queen of the pick me’s. So many women convince themselves that they would never do that to them (or cheat). She is going into this eyes wide open. Good luck. She even mentioned that her friends were trying to discourage her from dating him. I feel like the more people come against him the more she feels the need to defend him.
If you ever even think “this won’t happen to me ” watch the Cassie video. If you STILL think that, , I can almost promise you that it will happen to you. Please don’t come for me because I speak from painful experience. He won’t change. It will happen again and it will be worse the next time. I hope Megan will be ok.
It’s them against the world, and she will defend, defend, defend her man. Even after she realizes what a mistake she made. Because then she will feel too embarrassed or scared to get help. I really hope she has a family member or close friend, who stays in touch, and doesn’t make any comments about this relationship, so she will feel she has someone that didn’t judge and she can turn to when this goes bad.
He’ll do it again. They always do. My main concern is something that I saw happen to a friend who married a man with a history of abuse: when he started in on her, she was so embarrassed about ignoring all the red flags, so afraid that people would just say “I told you so” instead of helping, that it kind of compounded the trauma and made her even more hesitant to report it and get away from him.
All the best to her.
A man who puts his hand on his ex is gonna put his hands on you. You are not that special.
I really hope her friends won’t let him isolate her. She is gonna need her support network when he believes again he is gonna get away with it.
Mercury went into retrograde late Friday/early Saturday morning, depending where you are in the US. (Marriage is considered a legal contract so it’s not advised to marry during a Mercury retrograde.) If they married after that, perhaps it will make it easier for Meghan to get out of the marriage, if it comes to that. I wish her well but at the same time, yikes.
I remember someone wise telling me, when I was dating a man who called himself a scoundrel, something I never forgot. My eyes are wide open, I insisted. The response? Just because you see a speeding train coming right at you doesn’t mean it won’t hit you.
So, so true. When a speeding train is heading your way, the only thing to do is get out of the fucking way. It’s too bad that so many of us have to learn that lesson the hard way. I’m glad I learned it as 23 and put that stupid way of thinking behind me. Smart women can make terrible choices, and it all boils down to the same thing: it won’t happen to me. I’m different from the others. love is blind. my love will change him.
Bull. shit.