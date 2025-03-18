Jonathan Majors admits to strangling his girlfriend in an unearthed recording

Almost two years ago exactly, Jonathan Majors was arrested for assaulting and harassing his then-girlfriend Grace. Grace was hospitalized after Majors assaulted her, and we soon learned – via texts released by Majors’ lawyer – that Majors had either struck her or choked her until she collapsed and lost consciousness. What was especially notable is that Majors’ team seemed to understand how toxic Majors was and they immediately jumped ship. I always found the Rolling Stone piece about Majors’ drama school days particularly notable too, it sounds like there were many women absolutely terrified of him.

In December 2023, Majors was convicted of some (but not all) of the domestic violence charges and eventually got sentenced to one year of DV counseling with no jail time. Following his conviction, Marvel completely dropped him and most of Hollywood backed away from him. But his conviction also marked the start of his “redemption tour,” which has been on-going for more than a year. He’s been given platforms in magazines and TV shows, most recently this really offensive piece in the Hollywood Reporter, which was just published a few days ago. Michael B. Jordan also recently called Majors his “boy” and praised Majors’ “resilience.” Well, now Rolling Stone got their hands on an audio of Majors admitting that he strangled Grace.

Jonathan Majors admitted to strangling an ex-girlfriend in a previously unreleased audio recording obtained by Rolling Stone. The conversation was captured in the aftermath of a days-long fight between Majors and his then-girlfriend, professional dancer Grace Jabbari, in September 2022. The Marvel actor had been living with Jabbari in London as he filmed the second season of the Disney+ series Loki when he allegedly became angry at Jabbari. According to a since-settled civil lawsuit filed by Jabbari last April, she alleged Majors slammed her into a car, dragged her back inside their home, and strangled her. The unearthed audio tape captures Jabbari confronting Majors about the alleged attack in the following days. “I’m ashamed I’ve ever— ” Majors begins, before cutting himself off. “I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you.” “You strangled me and pushed me against the car,” Jabbari interjects. “Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’ yeah.” Majors responds. “That’s never happened to me.” “Because I said something sarcastically, in your eyes?” Jabbari says. “Well clearly, it’s more than that,” Majors says. “Something inside of you,” Jabbari says. “Yeah, towards you,” Majors agrees, before the recording ends.

[From Rolling Stone]

I didn’t need to hear the audio to know that Majors is an abuser. Unfortunately, a lot of people needed to hear it from his own mouth, to hear his disdain for the woman he strangled and assaulted in multiple cities over the course of months. It’s like the Sean Combs situation, in that so many men needed to see the video of Combs beating and kicking Cassie before they believed that he was exactly the monster she said he was. Anyway, may all of Majors’ attempts at PR rehabilitation continue to fail. I hope Michael B. Jordan understands why people think he f–king sucks too.