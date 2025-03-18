Jonathan Majors admits to strangling his girlfriend in an unearthed recording

Almost two years ago exactly, Jonathan Majors was arrested for assaulting and harassing his then-girlfriend Grace. Grace was hospitalized after Majors assaulted her, and we soon learned – via texts released by Majors’ lawyer – that Majors had either struck her or choked her until she collapsed and lost consciousness. What was especially notable is that Majors’ team seemed to understand how toxic Majors was and they immediately jumped ship. I always found the Rolling Stone piece about Majors’ drama school days particularly notable too, it sounds like there were many women absolutely terrified of him.
In December 2023, Majors was convicted of some (but not all) of the domestic violence charges and eventually got sentenced to one year of DV counseling with no jail time. Following his conviction, Marvel completely dropped him and most of Hollywood backed away from him. But his conviction also marked the start of his “redemption tour,” which has been on-going for more than a year. He’s been given platforms in magazines and TV shows, most recently this really offensive piece in the Hollywood Reporter, which was just published a few days ago. Michael B. Jordan also recently called Majors his “boy” and praised Majors’ “resilience.” Well, now Rolling Stone got their hands on an audio of Majors admitting that he strangled Grace.
Jonathan Majors admitted to strangling an ex-girlfriend in a previously unreleased audio recording obtained by Rolling Stone. The conversation was captured in the aftermath of a days-long fight between Majors and his then-girlfriend, professional dancer Grace Jabbari, in September 2022. The Marvel actor had been living with Jabbari in London as he filmed the second season of the Disney+ series Loki when he allegedly became angry at Jabbari. According to a since-settled civil lawsuit filed by Jabbari last April, she alleged Majors slammed her into a car, dragged her back inside their home, and strangled her.
The unearthed audio tape captures Jabbari confronting Majors about the alleged attack in the following days.
“I’m ashamed I’ve ever— ” Majors begins, before cutting himself off. “I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you.”
“You strangled me and pushed me against the car,” Jabbari interjects.
“Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’ yeah.” Majors responds. “That’s never happened to me.”
“Because I said something sarcastically, in your eyes?” Jabbari says.
“Well clearly, it’s more than that,” Majors says.
“Something inside of you,” Jabbari says.
“Yeah, towards you,” Majors agrees, before the recording ends.
I didn’t need to hear the audio to know that Majors is an abuser. Unfortunately, a lot of people needed to hear it from his own mouth, to hear his disdain for the woman he strangled and assaulted in multiple cities over the course of months. It’s like the Sean Combs situation, in that so many men needed to see the video of Combs beating and kicking Cassie before they believed that he was exactly the monster she said he was. Anyway, may all of Majors’ attempts at PR rehabilitation continue to fail. I hope Michael B. Jordan understands why people think he f–king sucks too.
You bring this out of me, it only ever happens with you… Look what you made me do.
How revolting. And Michael B Jordan sucks too.
Right? The nerve of him to blame her – you bring out the worst in me! It must be you and only you! And his words “that’s never happened to me” like he is the victim to events happening to him he has no control over. You mean like how this poor lady felt being strangled and thinking she would die before losing consciousness?
Unbelievable. I was never a Michael B. Jordan person – never got his appeal at all. And now I really can’t stand him.
Let’s see what MBJ and Whoopi Goldberg have to say now. What I love about this is that someone sat on this and waited for the right time to drop. I doubt this will change anything with him and Meagan Good. There is no way in hell I believe he’s never put his hands on another woman. He needs to stay gone.
And Matthew McConaughey, among a list of others. It kills me that every time a Depp or Diddy are outed as abusers, there’s always a line of powerful friends there to help them. The women never seem to receive that same level of support.
You’re right that it wouldnt change anything with Meagan because theyre now married
Strangulation. Do you know how depraved you have to be to strangle someone? If he waits long enough he may be able to go on another rehabilitation tour. Look at Mel Gibson, he might get his guns back and recall the governor. This world is sick!
Strangulation is a very ominous warning sign. If a man strangles a woman and she survives, the likelihood that he will eventually kill her goes up exponentially.
There’s very worrying evidence that strangulation is becoming an almost routine part of sex for some younger people in the U.K. Refusing to participate is ‘vanilla’ and sometimes the strangulation starts with no warning. Even a brief episode can cause brain damage detectable on a scan. And of course the strangler is invariably the male of a heterosexual couple. Just awful.
You’re both right. I don’t believe this is his first time either, and @Tiffany: the criminologists do say that strangulation is a very serious sign of an aggressor or predator, like torturing small animals. You have to be in close proximity to your victim, most times you’re looking right at them and seeing the effect of your actions, and you just keep doing it until they lose consciousness or die. A person doesn’t start out doing that. He also sounds like he hasn’t taken responsibility for his action: “It’s all under aggressed.” Jee, really? I don’t like the tone he takes when talking to her, and it’s a good thing she’s not letting him hide behind semantics.
And he’s a big freaking dude too. If he completely lost it, it wouldn’t take much more time to actually strangle somebody fatally. Grace is extremely lucky she escaped with her life. Run Megan.
I have often thought about Megan Good’s decision to play a role in rehabilitating this man’s reputation. I have wondered if she suffered abuse herself and being with him is a sick way of feeling like she has power and will get a happily ever after. No doubt Jonathan is turning on all the charm and knows she’s central to his comeback.
Whatever goes on between them, she’s doing herself a terrible disservice professionally. If hiring Megan for a job means Jonathan will be with her on the red carpet, it’s going to be a pass for a lot of creative teams. I really enjoyed Harlem, that was her show and she was great in it.
Meagan Goode’s godfather was Jim Brown, a former nfl player. He was accused of being violent towards women multiple times. Meagan defended him. So of course she will stand by Jonathan
The Hollywood Reporter that is writing mocking articles at every turn about H&M is giving support to this man. A couple who did no crimes is literally worthy of mocking, but a man who strangled his partner gets their sympathy. That is why I don’t trust any media about H&M anymore.
Whoa, just when I thought Disney/Marvel was going to bring him back.
Having been on the receiving end of dv, it was chilling to read how he made this all about him, how “that’s never happened to me”, it all made my skin crawl and brought back thoughts that I haven’t had in quite a while.
Came to say the same Harla.
To use semantics to minimize his specific violent actions and correct her to say they all fall under aggressed????
WTAF????
And then to respond “That’s never happened to me.”????
to ME? No psycho, that happened to Grace Jabbar. At your hands.
I shuttered when I read this.
Malignant narcissists are really having their moment in the sun.
The timing of this audio leak was beautiful. I wish I believed it would actually change anything.
“I hope Michael B. Jordan understands why people think he f–king sucks too.” Yeah, I really don’t think MBJ gives a sh*t. He clearly didn’t do it when all of this came out, why would he do it now?
The nomenclature here is important, but often overlooked.
Strangling is done by one party to another, or by one object to a person. If I put my hands around your neck, or your scarf gets caught around your neck, then you are being strangled. It’s an external force. When it’s done by one person to another, it’s a crime because it is an attempt to physically control the victim’s movements; that’s why it’s always a red flag in interpersonal violence cases.
Choking is an internal force. You can choke on a piece of food, or, in this case, we hope that he chokes on his own words.
People tend to use choking because strangling is inaccurately seen as more serious, and usually fatal. It is, in effect, a euphemism.
Ms. Jabbari’s words here are powerful because she is forcing him to admit that he STRANGLED her in an attempt to restrict her breathing and/or ability to defend herself.
🎯
He did the strangling.
She did the choking.
As soon as this came to light- i was out. Couldn’t even watch Loki season 2. Because- yuck.
I read (on the internet, so take it for what its worth) that abusive men who strangle are more likely to murder their victims than abusers who engage in other forms of physical abuse.
It is terrifying.
And no matter how an abuse survivor acts/tells/stays/leaves- she is always doing it wrong, per the media and supporters of the patriarchy.
And 70million americans voted for more violence against women, and less support (legal and otherwise) for women.
I will never forgive women of my age and race (gen-x white women) for voting in large numbers to give up their own bodily autonomy in pursuit of white supremacy.
Poor Grace Jabbari.
To have to relive the violence, the threats to her life, the lies. Again.
It’s too bad that whoever sat on this piece of damning evidence never felt it necessary to publish this before the disgusting man that is JM had to stand trial. Too bad too that JM, as it sadly happens all too often, got away with a slap on the wrist.
On a personal, superficial note: I can’t re-watch Loki. Disney/Marvel should have digitally erased Kang the Conqueror and replaced him with someone else, the way it was done with Spacey who was replaced by Christopher Plummer.
My daughter was strangled in 2015. She survived, barely, there also was a knife attack and attempted poisoning. This legally qualified as felony strangulation but the cops let her ex-husband spin it into a he-said, she-said. Little over a year later, her X killed her. Only this time he suffocated her with a Kroger’s shopping bag because he didn’t like the way her face looked after he stabbed her in the heart. I am sharing graphic details because statistically one in four-seven people reading this are victims of IPV. It is not widely known that many abusers use the “serial killer” method of stangulation to silence victims. Victims are strangled then allowed to regain consciousness. This leaves victims like my daughter confused, with memory deficits, and unable to gauge passage of time, making them unreliable witnesses in court (kudos to the patriarchy). Also good to know is that victims like my daughter frantically Google “strangulation” afterwards because they leave their own scratches on their neck while fighting off their abusers. Anne-Christine was petrified the police wouldn’t believe her for this reason. And of course, they didn’t. Not much has changed since 2016. At least this POS is being ostracized. If you want to learn more about abusers like this one I suggest “Why Does He Do That? Inside the Minds of Angry and Controlling Men” by Lundy Bancroft.
Dylan,
Your story is absolutely devastating and the fact that the police didn’t do their basic job function of protecting your daughter is beyond enraging. I am deeply sorry for your loss. Thank you for sharing your story for those who might need to hear it.
There was never any doubt in my mind that he did it. But I am glad this came out after MBJ’s comments, as we got to see his true colors. He might backtrack and say he didn’t know about this recording, but the point is, we didn’t need this to believe her. It’s always the victims who have to gather irrefutable proof to be believed, and even then, it might not be enough. Poor Grace!