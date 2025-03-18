Tuberculosis aka consumption is making a comeback worldwide

Embed from Getty Images
Right now, the United States is dealing with a measles outbreak in Texas and the rise of dysentery cases in Oregon (where my Oregon Trail kids at?). Health officials are also trying to contain a bird flu outbreak and keep it from spreading to humans. They’ve got a full plate and a ruling party that is laser-focused on trying to either kill or bankrupt us all. Well, apparently tuberculosis (street name: consumption) didn’t want to be left out of the party. The disease, which you may remember killed Nicole Kidman’s character in Moulin Rouge and Fantine in Les Misérables, is now surging worldwide. A large part of its spread is due to the cuts to USAID, which helped treat and vaccinate against it in high-risk countries. These are scary times, so Parade did a good feature that addresses various questions and what you need to know about TB.
What Is Tuberculosis?
Tuberculosis (TB) is a bacterial infection that typically affects your lungs, but can also mess with your brain, kidneys or spine. Many people have what’s called latent tuberculosis, in which you’ve been infected with the bacteria but are asymptomatic because the infection is dormant in your body. According to Cleveland Clinic, as many as 13 million Americans have latent TB. If you have a latent TB and your immune system becomes weakened (like through long COVID, for example), your latent TB may become active, leading you to experience symptoms.
What Are Tuberculosis Symptoms?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the most common symptom of an active pulmonary (lung) tuberculosis infection is a bad cough. Active TB infections can include the following symptoms as well:
Chest pain
Chills
Cough lasting more than three weeks
Coughing up blood
Coughing up mucus
Fatigue
Fever
Loss of appetite
Night sweats
Weakness
Weight loss (hence the “consumption” nickname)
Certain types of tuberculosis can also lead to more severe illnesses, including:
Addison’s disease, a chronic adrenal gland condition that’s treatable with medication
Hepatitis, inflammation of the liver
Meningitis, inflammation of the living around your brain and spinal cord, which can be deadly
Pott’s disease, also called spinal tuberculosis, which can cause your spine to curve
Scrofula, an infection of the lymph nodes in your neck
How Does Tuberculosis Spread?
Tuberculosis is a respiratory infection that spreads when an infected individual coughs, laughs, sings, sneezes or speaks. The good news is that the majority of people who inhale tuberculosis bacteria have immune systems strong enough to fight it, so they’ll never show symptoms or have an active TB infection. The bad news is that not everyone has a great immune system. Whether you have an autoimmune condition, compromised immunity from an illness or chemotherapy or are simply a baby or young child that hasn’t developed immunity to certain illnesses yet, you may be at higher risk of an active TB infection.
Is Tuberculosis Curable?
Thankfully, tuberculosis is largely curable with proper treatment. It typically requires about four to nine months of medications, including several antibiotics, to cure, per the CDC—but as we all know, access to healthcare, let alone being able to afford it, isn’t easy for everyone. That said, once treatment starts, patients usually start to feel a bit better after around three weeks or so. Actually getting treatment is key: The World Health Organization (WHO) says that for two-thirds of TB patients who don’t get appropriate treatment, tuberculosis can be fatal. If someone starts treatment and doesn’t complete it, they may develop and spread drug-resistant tuberculosis, NBC News reports, which is, you know, very scary.
How Can I Prevent Tuberculosis?
Some areas of the world have common tuberculosis vaccines. If you can’t access one or they aren’t offered where you live, frequent handwashing, covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze, masking and avoiding close contact with others can keep you and others safe. Essentially, using similar methods that you would to prevent COVID-19 can prevent TB.
Is There a Tuberculosis Outbreak Right Now?
Tuberculosis rates have been rising worldwide, including in Kansas, which has seen upticks in active TB infections since January 2024, NBC News reports.
“What happens when we travel overseas? I’ve known servicemen and -women who come back with multidrug-resistant TB after a tour of duty,” Dr. Kenneth Castro, a professor of global health at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health, told NBC News. “I’ve known of bankers, people from Silicon Valley who work overseas, come back with the disease. The problem with all these infectious diseases is that they know no borders, and neither should our efforts stop at the border.”
Measles. Dysentery. Tuberculosis. What’s next? Polio? Leprosy? Cholera? What makes this so infuriating is that this is all completely preventable. People will die and their deaths will have been preventable. I know the MAGAs and anti vaxxers will all dismiss TB as “treatable” and wave it off until it affects them, but four-to-nine months of treatment doesn’t sound like something to make light of to me. I do not understand the mindset of being okay with putting people through unnecessary pain and hardship when a solution is right there. There is also absolutely the roadblock of cost of treatment as well as seeking treatment itself. Conditions are ripe for these diseases to make a comeback and they are attempting to do just that. Stay safe out there, everyone. I have a feeling that something’s gonna give soon, but I just don’t quite know what that will be.
Masking should be the first prevention on the list, and it should specify respirators. Covering coughs and sneezes looks polite but is useless; washing hands is important generally for diseases spread by touch (fomites). Respirators and clean, filtered and well ventilated air, just as with all the many respiratory-spread diseases, are essential.
Dear gawd….tens of millions will die and suffer horrifically because of these fools while supposed Christians cheer gleefully. I just don’t understand. We live in a world economy whether or not we like it and can never be isolated from the suffering of the world. The oligarchs aren’t going to be satisfied until no one owns personal property and no one has any personal wealth. We are not immune from the problems of the poorest people reaching us. The arrogance and greed is staggering in scope and stupidity.
Call your Senators this week to demand rejection of Dr Oz nomination. Call no matter what the party.
The MAGA antivaxxers have no idea what it is to have your TB treated. My ex-husband cought it travelling to Russia some 20 years ago. He was young, very fit, had a light form caught very early on, we have an excellent, accessible healthcare system… Yet, he took 27 (!) pills of antibiotics a day for 6 months, it cured his TB but completely destroyed his microbiom and immunity system in general. People are uneducable…
Fun fact, when people don’t take their meds properly, TB can mutate to become treatment resistant. The resistant form can then spread to other people.
Even if you don’t care about people at all and look at strictly the financial cost; isn’t a vaccine more affordable than SIX TO NINE months of medication and treatment?
I could write the same story for my husband, but replacing “TB” with “pertussis (whooping cough)”. I thought he was going to die. People (not you obvs) need to stop assuming that the diseases that we vaccinate for – for a reason! – are harmless!
Get your TDap vaccination, and wear a mask. This is a great reminder.
Check all your adult vaccinations and in the US update while you can. Insurance won’t cover and pharmacies won’t buy what the CDC does not recommend. Also, here’s what Tdap covers: tetanus, diptheria and pertussis..
My parents were married in 1967 and had an album fully of 8×10 photos, which i LOVED to look through as a child. There was a woman in a wheelchair at the reception, and when i was a kid i asked my dad why.
POLIO.
So, i keep my threads feed pretty clean, i do not generally engage with bigots, anti-vaxxers, etc. A lot of the people making the most noise yelling into the void/looking for a reaction are just sad trolls with few original posts, few followers.
But once in a while when someone will respond to the trolls and it appears on my feed- if it is an anti-vaxxer, i post that photo, of my grandfather talking to lady in a wheelchair at my parents wedding reception.
And i note that polio killed a ton of kids, and maimed a ton more.
And then they block me.
We are returning to the middle ages. Superstitions and stupidy while rejecting art, science, and critical thought.
Happy to have never brought a child into this crap world.
Aid to developing countries is extremely important! We all benefit when people have access to basic human needs such as shelter, water, food, education, jobs and healthcare.
When healthcare is inadequate or winds up being less prioritized, sooner or later that has an impact on all of us. The reason some of these illnesses are returning, is because not everyone was able to access life-saving immunizations when they wanted/ needed them. As less people choose to vaccinate, these sicknesses, which never totally disappeared, are able to mount a comeback. Money for medicines is also a huge issue: one of the reasons people do not take their entire course of meds is because they cannot afford it.
If you haven’t read it, I highly recommend John Green’s new book “Everything is Tuberculosis” which covers this and a lot more. It’s such an eye opening book on the history, treatment, threat of TB.
I pre-ordered a copy as soon as I could. I’m so excited to get it today.
We’ve had TB outbreaks here this year
and with the increase in TB comes the increase of resistance to current treatments
the vaccine for it isn’t really great and is rarely given in the US, and only given to people who will be traveling to TB endemic regions (the pulmonologists I used to work with didn’t even get it and we did treat some patients with TB).
People here really need to protect themselves from it by masking proactively since I fully expect MAGA will even try to prevent health departments in blue states from reporting on outbreaks
Wow. My great grandmother died of TB and her kids went to adoption and it’s a huge trauma in my family. I can’t believe people are so callous and refuse to get vaccinated, they truly have never known that kind of suffering these diseases bring.
Pretty sure our oppulence will kill us all one day :/
Thanks, @GOP!
jfc