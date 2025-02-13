Michael B. Jordan on Jonathan Majors: ‘I’m proud of his resilience, that’s my boy’

Michael B. Jordan covers the March issue of GQ. He’s promoting his latest movie, Sinners, set in the 1930s Jim Crow South. It’s not exactly a historical drama, they just that as a backdrop for supernatural horror. When the trailer for Sinners came out, people joked that it looked like something Jonathan Majors was originally supposed to do, because Majors was known for enjoying vintage clothing, etc. Majors and Jordan worked together before Majors’ arrest and trial for domestic violence, and Jordan has avoided speaking about Majors publicly in recent years. He broke his silence in this GQ piece, and I found it disappointing as hell. Michael B. Jordan is such a talent, and he’s so smart about his celebrity-branding and his PR, but he really shot himself in the foot with this interview. Some highlights from GQ:
He’s not doing projects for the money: “It’s a lot easier for me to say no [to projects]. Look, if I was only moving for profit, my résumé would look a lot different. It’d have six more projects on there. [Producers] will see you in something and be like, Oh yeah, you would be great for this, because of this. It’s like, You want me to do that, again? That’s sometimes boring for us, you know?”
His history with Jonathan Majors: During the long promo rollout for Creed III, Jordan spoke often of the bond he’d formed with his costar Jonathan Majors, whose next-big-thing energy was surging thanks to another blockbuster opening that year meant to center him as a major character in the MCU. Majors’s rise came to a screeching halt soon thereafter, after an incident with his then girlfriend left him facing trial on misdemeanor assault and harassment charges. When Majors was found guilty of one count of reckless assault in the third degree and a charge of harassment as a violation (he was found not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree), Marvel and other big studios scuttled their plans for him, and he went from ascendant leading man to pariah.
How he feels about Majors now: Today, sitting on the edge of the pool table, he solemnly recalls that it was a “tough situation” to watch unfold. “But he’s doing great, just got engaged. I’m proud of his resilience and his strength through it all, and [his] handling [of] it. I’m glad he’s good. That’s my boy,” Jordan says. Would you work with him again? “Yes. Yes.”
He’s 38 & still childfree: “Like, my dad had two kids at this age, you know what I’m saying? But you got to realize, the time you do put in, you’re building something solid.” If he had carved out time to build a family of his own by now, I offer, his head-down approach to tackling all things would mean either home or work would end up shortchanged. “And that is my perspective on raising [my stop date] a little bit. Just because I’m competitive, and I know I would want to be the best dad. But right now, I’m trying to do my best at this part [of my life] as well.”
His longest relationship—he doesn’t name names—lasted just over a year. The tone of his voice suggests he wasn’t shocked it didn’t go longer. “I’m not tripping over it. I’m so work focused. I would want somebody to fit into the flow of my life, of where I am. And that’s timing, right? You can meet the right person, and be at the wrong time, and it just doesn’t work out. I think the person that’s going to be right for me lines up with the timing with who she is as a person, where I’m at in my life, how open I am to even…to that, you know?”
The year-long relationship he references is about Lori Harvey, and despite his attitude right now, she dumped him and he was sort of devastated about it. I don’t think he’s been in a serious relationship since Lori (that ended in 2022). As for what he says about Majors… it f–king sucks. Like, it really changes my view on Jordan, that he watched the Majors situation unfold and all of those stories come out about Majors’ abusive behavior, and he’s like “that’s my boy.” I’m not saying Mike is as bad as Jonathan Majors or anything, but what a horrible way to speak about a man who assaulted a woman until she lost consciousness and has a trail of victims going back to his college days.
No, Michael B., no!
Dang it. This is so disappointing. But I guess I shouldn’t be surprised. Too many men really don’t care if their friends abuse women.
I agree to all you said Jess! So disappointing but not surprising.
I’ve never been a fan but definitely see his star power and appeal. This is a gross take on what Jon Majors did. But that industry still covers for John Depp and B. Pitt.
Oof YIKES
I look at the Michael and Jonathan sort of the same way I see RDJ and Mel Gibson. Mel Gibson gave RDJ the support Robert needed when he couldn’t book a commercial in Hollywood at his lowest. It was due to Mel, RDJ got to work on the Singing Detective. Which is why you never heard a peep against Mel from RDJ. What do you do when the man that saved you is also a monster? Also, Mel’s career has gone on just fine after a couple of years. The man was Oscar nominated after taking a plea deal of abusing his then partner/mother of his child.
When you work so closely with someone you can’t see them in the harsh light others do. And I do think Jonathan is a very talented actor. Jonathan the person is problematic. But, If Josh Brolin can attack Diane Lane and it gets swept under the rug. And Josh is firmly in the bosom of Marvel making paycheck after paycheck.
It is just the hypocrisy of Hollywood. You’re as valuable as you are percieved to be. Jonathan is just seen as damaged goods now. I think he will still have a career but not at the level it once was.
But Jonathan does seem to be in a good place with his fiance Meagan Good. I hope they build a nice life together.
I still love Michael B. Jordan you can’t take that from me. I will go with your flow, Mikey, any flow, let’s flow togther!
A lot of people do that: “he was nice to me, so I am cool with him”. Jonathan wasn’t just abusing his girlfriend(s), there are lots of people who came out to say, he was abusive to his coworkers too. He was nice to Michael, because he isn’t dumb, he knows Michael is a bigger name than him, so he couldn’t get away with it. Abusive men don’t abuse indiscriminately. They choose their victims. I am glad, Lori dumped his ass, she is a smart woman.
Exactly! It’s kind of shocking when people have that sort of detached viewpoint, isn’t it?
I had a male coworker years ago who was arrested for domestic violence against his then wife. He served time in jail for those charges. Our boss, also a man, was all like Oh I can’t believe he’d do something like that, he was always such a cool guy towards me.
Eventually I said to my boss hey, how do you not realize that this man would never assault you, another man in the workplace? How do you not understand the completely different power dynamics from our workplace to his home life? I also reminded him that a former female coworker of ours had filed harassment complaints to HR about that man and was transferred to another work site? I also reminded him that the man would tell us about his blackout drunk weekends, his so-called demanding bitch of a wife, his annoying toddler, etc. That is exactly the type of man who ends up doing, or who has been doing it under the radar, these acts if violence. Wake up people!
I adore MBJ but his OH that’s my boy schrick ain’t it for me. Bye boo 👎🏼
Every time someone opens their mouth the cape for him, the tapes of him screaming at his former girlfriend about how she needs to step up and be the Coretta to his MLK should play on a loop.
Men who don’t care if their friends abuse women — don’t care, because on some level, they feel they are entitled to do it.
Likely has a lot to do with why he can’t maintain a long term relationship – the way he speaks is that it will only work if his partner is willing to go
along with his needs on his timeline.
Very good point made about men who expect a woman to fit their lives totally around the man. And there are lots of women out there willing to do that but I can’t help but wonder if true mutual respect is there or is everyone just going through the motions?
EXCELLENT point!
Fck him.
I’m now less surprised that his longest relationship was a year and she dumped him. Sounds like he has some work to do around gender roles and men’s attitudes to women. It must be hard to reconcile someone you feel close to with terrible acts but did he not hear those tapes??