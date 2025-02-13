Kendrick Lamar’s cute, trendsetting Celine flared jeans are completely sold out

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show was the most-watched Halftime show in history. 133.5 million people tuned in to watch Kendrick, while the game itself averaged 126 million viewers (millions of whom turned off the game after the Halftime show, let’s be real). Kendrick’s Halftime Show isn’t just the most-watched Halftime performance of all time, it’s right up there with “the 1969 Moon Landing” as far as must-see event television.
Obviously, Kendrick’s performance has become a week-long story. People are still watching it, dissecting the messages and analyzing the visuals. But there have also been superficial conversations, notably about Kendrick’s fashion choices. He wore a custom leather jacket by Martine Rose, with “GLORIA” across the chest. Gloria is the name of a song on GNX, a song about his pen. Kendrick’s diamond “a” pendant also got a lot of attention, and most people agree that it is a reference to “a minooooorrrr” in “Not Like Us.” But the biggest fashion conversation is about Kendrick’s cute-ass flared jeans. They’re from Celine, they retail for $1300 and they’re technically women’s jeans. Apparently, Kendrick’s stylist Taylor McNeil sourced the jeans for another client – Timothee Chalamet. The pair Kendrick wore were in women’s size 29, and Kendrick is usually a 33, but they fit Kendrick and he loved them.
Kendrick Lamar’s record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show doubled as a fashion trendsetting moment — his viral bell-bottom jeans are completely sold out!!!
The flared-leg jeans cost $1,200 … and more than 130 million viewers witnessed Kendrick perform inside the Superdome in New Orleans.
French luxury fashion house Celine tells TMZ the pair of jeans Kendrick wore for the historic moment were “Marco” style, in dark union wash denim.
Kendrick was fitted with size 29 women’s … but as you can see, the entire collection is sold out.
Celine and Kendrick’s pgLang brand partnered with the French fashion house in 2022, and as you can see, the relationship has been fruitful.
Kendrick was also rocking Deion Sanders’ famed Nike Air DT Max sneakers, but the masses haven’t caught on yet … the bell-bottoms covered them up!!!
[From TMZ]
It does not surprise me at all that Celine is sold out. It was an immediate shift in denim style, the official end of skinny jean supremacy. The slim-cut era is officially over – flares, boot-cuts and bellbottoms are now back and that goes for men and women. Vogue has even devoted several stories to Kendrick’s jeans and what they mean for fashion trends and whether men will follow Kendrick’s lead (I assume because we know women will follow his lead).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, screencap from the NFL/Apple Music.
I am here for the jeans!! All you skinny jeans peeps can s*ck it. Boot cut first for life, flare a close second! YES!!!
Listen, I love love Kendrick’s jeans but there is room for both styles. Never giving up the skinnies. We can coexist peacefully😂
Be careful with boot leg pant, if they’re too long, you can trip on them.
That’s why you wear them with nice chunky heeled boots/shoes that give a little height. 🙂
For 5 years, I rode my bike to work and quickly figured out that any pants wider than a skinny would get stuck in the spokes or even get a hole in them from snagging. If it’s raining or snowing I want to tuck my pants into boots and skinny just works better. Now, barring any of those factors, yes give me those Celine jeans and also the ones Kendrick wore with that red sweatshirt at the pop out concert bc those were really good too iirc.
I don’t know if this was an intentional part of Kendrick’s wardrobe chouce, but the history of Black folks wearing jeans during the Civil Rights era as part of the pushback against oppression (and then having an influence on national fashion and style as a result) is not lost on me.
For the jeans to be a $1300 pair (when they were originally being worn by activists as a symbol of working class people and class awareness) is a fascinating turnaround.
I’ve been wearing basically the EXACT same pair (same wash, pockets, flare, color, length with puddly bottoms, everything) for the last 12 months from Kohls because they were comfy and I didn’t care if anyone liked them. I almost fell out of my seat when I saw the jeans and I’m laughing even harder that they’re women’s jeans because suddenly, at 50 something with a full-blown teenager, I’ve got Rizz. I have zero problem being associated with such a brilliant artist and his jeans.
I have a very similar pair that I have not been wearing because it felt like a FASHION STATEMENT that I wasn’t sure if I wanted to make… maybe I will unfold them and squeeze on in!
Love a boot cut but I’m never giving up my skinny jeans.
Those jeans that million dollar smile. I love me some Kendrick.
And it dawned on me just now looking at the picture of the divided flag that at the center of it is a Black man. Meaning, we are still fighting about slavery and whether Black Lives Matter. MAGA wants their slaves back! And later, the performers are dancing in a prison complex – another reference to slavery, since the state can outsource prison labor – basically modern day slavery.
I’m gonna be unpacking his performance for the next few months. It was mind blowing and I loved every second of it beginning with the flag piling out of a clown car all the way to the entire game shutting off in the end. Also, Samuel Jackson was absolutely brilliant!
The a on his necklace isn’t about the song or a minor. It’s a part of his entertainment company.