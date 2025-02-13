Kendrick Lamar’s cute, trendsetting Celine flared jeans are completely sold out

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show was the most-watched Halftime show in history. 133.5 million people tuned in to watch Kendrick, while the game itself averaged 126 million viewers (millions of whom turned off the game after the Halftime show, let’s be real). Kendrick’s Halftime Show isn’t just the most-watched Halftime performance of all time, it’s right up there with “the 1969 Moon Landing” as far as must-see event television.

Obviously, Kendrick’s performance has become a week-long story. People are still watching it, dissecting the messages and analyzing the visuals. But there have also been superficial conversations, notably about Kendrick’s fashion choices. He wore a custom leather jacket by Martine Rose, with “GLORIA” across the chest. Gloria is the name of a song on GNX, a song about his pen. Kendrick’s diamond “a” pendant also got a lot of attention, and most people agree that it is a reference to “a minooooorrrr” in “Not Like Us.” But the biggest fashion conversation is about Kendrick’s cute-ass flared jeans. They’re from Celine, they retail for $1300 and they’re technically women’s jeans. Apparently, Kendrick’s stylist Taylor McNeil sourced the jeans for another client – Timothee Chalamet. The pair Kendrick wore were in women’s size 29, and Kendrick is usually a 33, but they fit Kendrick and he loved them.

Kendrick Lamar’s record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show doubled as a fashion trendsetting moment — his viral bell-bottom jeans are completely sold out!!! The flared-leg jeans cost $1,200 … and more than 130 million viewers witnessed Kendrick perform inside the Superdome in New Orleans. French luxury fashion house Celine tells TMZ the pair of jeans Kendrick wore for the historic moment were “Marco” style, in dark union wash denim. Kendrick was fitted with size 29 women’s … but as you can see, the entire collection is sold out. Celine and Kendrick’s pgLang brand partnered with the French fashion house in 2022, and as you can see, the relationship has been fruitful. Kendrick was also rocking Deion Sanders’ famed Nike Air DT Max sneakers, but the masses haven’t caught on yet … the bell-bottoms covered them up!!!

[From TMZ]

It does not surprise me at all that Celine is sold out. It was an immediate shift in denim style, the official end of skinny jean supremacy. The slim-cut era is officially over – flares, boot-cuts and bellbottoms are now back and that goes for men and women. Vogue has even devoted several stories to Kendrick’s jeans and what they mean for fashion trends and whether men will follow Kendrick’s lead (I assume because we know women will follow his lead).