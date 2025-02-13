Prince William had a BAFTA-related event, but he still won’t go to the BAFTAs

On Wednesday, Prince William had his first event of the week. He hasn’t worked since the 6th, and it still seems bizarre to me that William and Kate planned out a flurry of events ahead of the Invictus Games, but they only scheduled one event each this week. Maybe it’s like I theorized – they finally understood that they were coming across as particularly desperate and attention-seeking. But that doesn’t explain why they’re choosing to skip the BAFTAs on Sunday – even a hater like me wouldn’t have said that their BAFTA-attendance was Sussex-related. William is BAFTA president, and their office hyped the idea that they would attend the BAFTAs this year. There was definitely an expectation that they would go and it’s bizarre that they announced their refusal to go with zero excuses given. People Magazine mentioned something many commenters noted – that the Wales kids’ school break starts on Friday. Yeah, that’s probably it. William, Kate and the kids are going on vacation, so no BAFTAs for W&K.

Anyway, I bring up the BAFTA stuff because William’s Wednesday event was BAFTA-related. He went to the London Screen Academy and met with young people who are learning various filmmaking/technical skills through the Collaboration Project. He got to play around with cameras and make jazz hands. Apparently, this is all part of a new approach for BAFTA President Peg – the BAFTA organization should not expect him to turn up to their film awards because “aides say that the Prince of Wales wants his focus this year to be on highlighting the next generation of talent which is coming through academies and colleges like the London one all across the U.K.” So… no schmoozing with movie stars? No big premieres for charity? What a waste of a royal patronage. They should give the BAFTA presidency to Prince Edward, he would love it. And he would show up to the BAFTAs every year.

PS… I still don’t understand William’s facial hair and how he’s trimming his beard.