Mail: The BBC is ‘weeping’ over Prince William & Kate skipping the BAFTAs

The Daily Mail has been yanking on Prince William and Kate’s leashes a lot in the past week. The Mail criticized Kate for that stupid “no fashion IDs” briefing, there was an article about how William and Kate partied with shady Gary Goldsmith in Ibiza, and then there was that “most husbands fancy Rose Hanbury” story. How much of this is about the media begging William and Kate to do more and be seen more often? And will these leash-yanking stories continue because William and Kate are skipping this Sunday’s BAFTAs? Well, this might be the first brick thrown – the lead item in the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column, “Is the BBC upset after Bafta president Prince William confirmed that he won’t be attending Sunday’s awards ceremony?”

Much weeping and gnashing of teeth over at the BBC as Bafta president Prince William confirms that he won’t be attending Sunday’s awards ceremony.

Having shelled out for the rights to transmit the event, the Beeb’s hopes that William would be accompanied by Kate in a glamorous new gown have been dashed.

William has attended six of the last eight Baftas. But this year, as half term looms, George, Charlotte and Louis take precedence over the annual luvvie fest.

[From The Daily Mail]

In the past, whenever BAFTA President Peg skipped the BAFTAs, there was a conspiracy of silence about the absence and why William couldn’t be bothered to do his job. He’s skipped a lot of BAFTA ceremonies over the years too – by my count, this year will be the EIGHTH time he’s skipped the BAFTAs since he became president in 2010. That’s half of his presidency, where he just refused to show up for the biggest night of the British Film Academy. He even skipped two years in a row, 2021 and 2022. Anyway, I doubt the BBC is all that agitated, but it certainly seems like the Mail is itching to say something.

21 Responses to “Mail: The BBC is ‘weeping’ over Prince William & Kate skipping the BAFTAs”

  1. Steph says:
    February 13, 2025 at 10:24 am

    I don’t care for an ID on Kate’s clothes but I’d love one for the blazer that lady with the buzz cut is wearing. She looks like a supermodel.

    Using the kids is such a B’s excuse. They are going out of town. Just admit that.

    I wonder how the actors feel about them not going. I guessing it’s polarizing. On one hand some will think it’s a snub, on the other some will be grateful for the focus remaining on the art.

    Reply
  2. Julia says:
    February 13, 2025 at 10:25 am

    People watch the BAFTAs for the celebrities not the royals I doubt the BBC care!

    Reply
  3. somebody says:
    February 13, 2025 at 10:30 am

    Is this the same BBC that had no interest in Kate’s concert?

    Reply
  4. Tessa says:
    February 13, 2025 at 10:31 am

    The kids get time off throughout the year. William uses them as excuses not to do even the minimum of work.

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    February 13, 2025 at 10:34 am

    i don’t know how much the BBC cares – does anyone tune into the broadcast to see Kate? if people are that interested in what she’s wearing they can just find pictures online or whatever.

    but I do think the DM cares and RRs in general, because they need content, and I don’t think they’re happy that the Wales are skipping.

    Reply
  6. Susan Collins says:
    February 13, 2025 at 10:36 am

    I don’t think the BBC cares. I think the gutter press cares. I think the gutter press is sick of it all but will still toe the line but with some little digs here and there.

    Reply
  7. Arhus says:
    February 13, 2025 at 10:36 am

    Is the mail story being sarcastic?

    Reply
  8. Mslove says:
    February 13, 2025 at 10:44 am

    I think the Mail should spill the beans, but they are too cowardly to do so.

    Reply
  9. L4Frimaire says:
    February 13, 2025 at 10:46 am

    Whatever. His appearances there always bring out some awkward gaffe because he doesn’t know what to say to people and he doesn’t even watch the films to be a bit more prepared when he meets these film industry types. William treats it like a field trip and photo op rather than a job highlighting and promoting the UK film industry. It’s about the actors and films anyway and now everyone can relax and have fun. As for Kate wearing a glamorous gown, her last few BAFTA looks have been mid or just weird and randomly accessorized.

    Reply
  10. Lady Digby says:
    February 13, 2025 at 10:48 am

    BAFTAS and the beeb are used to Will letting them down. I love David Tennant hosting and seeing all the actors and what they are wearing.
    However I do agree that the Fail are super cross with Will; they can’t just have noticed how lazy he is, can they? Last year Richard Kay did a snarky article on Junior being known as Mister Ten Til Four as his work day was curtailed by his school run obligation. The Fail does seem to be displeased that the merry unmonarch is having too much fun combining family time with extra curricular activities organised by Big Suze and the Sexolettes.

    Reply
  11. jais says:
    February 13, 2025 at 10:59 am

    Unlike the Sun, the DM still has Harry’s case lingering over their heads. So here they are getting sued by Harry while covering for Will and Kate but getting absolutely nothing in return. Interestingly, Becky English and Katie Nicholls could potentially both be named in that case(it may depend on the exact years) and they both just wrote about Kate’s surprise visit to the prison. Interesting for sure.

    Reply
  12. KC says:
    February 13, 2025 at 11:35 am

    Does anyone have any thoughts on what these two actually *do all day? Like, if my partner and I were independently wealthy he’d spend his days making music and perfecting hates recipes and I’d be sewing, reading, gardening, volunteering. Do they have any hobbies or passions or just anything. We know they aren’t working so what do they do with all those hours between the school runs?

    Reply
  13. Jaded says:
    February 13, 2025 at 11:36 am

    Willnot seems to be a total buzzkill when he deigns to attend so I’m sure everyone will breathe a sigh of relief that he’s not showing up. Then the real roasting can begin.

    Reply
  14. Fina says:
    February 13, 2025 at 11:36 am

    I don‘t even know what to say anymore. That is literally his only job as BAFTA president per year, or rather the only job that BAFTA at this point still has realistic hopes he might do. And he cannot do it? To put on a suit, shake some hands and give a speech? Because half term is approaching? What excuse is that even? Your children cannot handle for one evening to „just“ have their mother (and the nanny)? And no paper, even the Guardian, makes this a headline or even discusses it? It‘s so astonishing that it is only celebitchy doing the calculation that he did not do this minimum of a job 50% of the time. Imagine us mere mortals not showing up for work 50% of the time.

    Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      February 13, 2025 at 11:47 am

      @Fina Will regularly skives this event so I was AMAZED when he showed up last year. However, he staggered around completely unprepared saying the wrong thing to everybody acting like a jackass. He looked like he was auditioning for a bad TV remake of The Lost Weekend. Both the BAFTAS and the Beeb must be relieved that he’s back to being a no show this year.

      Reply
  15. QuiteContrary says:
    February 13, 2025 at 11:51 am

    I LOATHED Kate’s white gown/black glove ensemble. That’s all I’ve got. William is too lazy and dull to even comment on.

    Reply

