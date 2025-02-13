Mail: The BBC is ‘weeping’ over Prince William & Kate skipping the BAFTAs

The Daily Mail has been yanking on Prince William and Kate’s leashes a lot in the past week. The Mail criticized Kate for that stupid “no fashion IDs” briefing, there was an article about how William and Kate partied with shady Gary Goldsmith in Ibiza, and then there was that “most husbands fancy Rose Hanbury” story. How much of this is about the media begging William and Kate to do more and be seen more often? And will these leash-yanking stories continue because William and Kate are skipping this Sunday’s BAFTAs? Well, this might be the first brick thrown – the lead item in the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column, “Is the BBC upset after Bafta president Prince William confirmed that he won’t be attending Sunday’s awards ceremony?”

Much weeping and gnashing of teeth over at the BBC as Bafta president Prince William confirms that he won’t be attending Sunday’s awards ceremony. Having shelled out for the rights to transmit the event, the Beeb’s hopes that William would be accompanied by Kate in a glamorous new gown have been dashed. William has attended six of the last eight Baftas. But this year, as half term looms, George, Charlotte and Louis take precedence over the annual luvvie fest.

[From The Daily Mail]

In the past, whenever BAFTA President Peg skipped the BAFTAs, there was a conspiracy of silence about the absence and why William couldn’t be bothered to do his job. He’s skipped a lot of BAFTA ceremonies over the years too – by my count, this year will be the EIGHTH time he’s skipped the BAFTAs since he became president in 2010. That’s half of his presidency, where he just refused to show up for the biggest night of the British Film Academy. He even skipped two years in a row, 2021 and 2022. Anyway, I doubt the BBC is all that agitated, but it certainly seems like the Mail is itching to say something.