Princess Kate is now in her ‘invisible fashion era,’ with darker & more muted looks

Since the start of 2024, there’s been a real dearth of random embiggening articles about the Princess of Wales. There’s all of this energy towards screaming hysterically over every single thing the Duchess of Sussex says or does, and yet not even a fraction of that energy is brought to analyzing Kate’s hair, makeup, work, events or fashion. Well, the Daily Mail finally gave us something: analysis of Kate’s new aesthetic, which is actually a pretty big change. For the past year, Kate has been wearing a lot of darker colors, muddy browns, navy, greys and black. When she does a “pop of color,” it’s usually red nowadays. She’s also been repeating a lot of older coats. Notably, Kate and her staff threw a weird hissy fit this year about how information about Kate’s fashion would no longer be released via official channels. There’s been a real shift, and the Mail is finally talking about it: “The wardrobe changes that signal the start of Kate 2.0 as Princess of Wales enters her ‘invisible fashion’ era.”

A new style strategy for the Princess of Wales? This is the start of Kate 2.0 for the queen-in-waiting as she enters her ‘invisible fashion’ era. Kate’s wardrobe has always been a subject of fascination, but as she resumes her royal duties in 2025, it’s clear that her style has undergone a significant transformation in her comeback wardrobe.

Gone are the pastel dresses and statement coats of previous years. In their place is a more muted, sophisticated and understated wardrobe that signals a new era for the Princess of Wales.

This shift in style, which we are calling ‘invisible fashion’, demonstrates that Kate is choosing to let her work take centre stage rather than her wardrobe. Following the announcement from Kensington Palace regarding the focus needing to shift from her clothes to her work, we are now seeing a new style for the Princess of Wales, one where her fashion choices blend into the background.

British designer Amanda Wakeley, host of the podcast Style DNA, believes Kate has always understood the power of fashion as a communicator, and her more muted wardrobe for 2025 reflects a considered shift in how she wishes to be perceived. She says: ‘This approach speaks to her discipline and dedication, using fashion as a quiet amplifier rather than a distraction.’

Over the years, Catherine has often been celebrated for her fashion sense, but her latest choices suggest a more purposeful approach to dressing. As she steps into an increasingly prominent royal role, Kate appears to be embracing a more neutral and refined aesthetic, allowing her presence, rather than her outfit, to make the statement. Her recent wardrobe overhaul has seen a shift towards beige, camel, deep burgundies, and rich browns, tones that are elegant, timeless, and, crucially, unassuming. The days of fit and flare dresses and skinny jeans seem to be firmly behind her. Instead, Kate is championing classic tailoring, favouring wide-leg trousers, structured midi skirts, and well-cut blazers.

By choosing neutral hues and timeless cuts, Kate is embracing a style that aligns with her growing role within the monarchy, where her presence is required to carry weight beyond just a photo opportunity. It’s a stark contrast to the late Queen Elizabeth, who was famous for her use of bright colours to ensure she stood out in a crowd. Kate’s approach, however, is all about subtlety and quiet power.

[From The Daily Mail]

A big chunk of this shift/change is obviously Kate copying the Duchess of Sussex’s aesthetic – how many articles have been written about Meghan’s love of neutrals, sad beiges and California creams? But that’s only part of it. I genuinely think Kate, a woman who is now 43 years old, is actually tired of her old doily dresses, button-collecting and school-girl aesthetic. After all of this time, she’s discovered… work-wear. She’s finally learned that she can just do midi-skirts, turtlenecks and well-cut coats and that works fine. Also: I have to admit, her hair has been looking much improved this year. She’s no longer plopping hairpieces on top of her head and expecting no one to notice.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

25 Responses to “Princess Kate is now in her ‘invisible fashion era,’ with darker & more muted looks”

  1. Alicky says:
    March 19, 2025 at 8:03 am

    The idea of letting her “work “ take center stage is hilarious.

    Reply
    • ShazBot says:
      March 19, 2025 at 9:18 am

      Exactly.

      “ Kate’s approach, however, is all about subtlety and quiet power.”

      What work? What power?

      Reply
      • Blogger says:
        March 19, 2025 at 9:21 am

        😂

        Every time she wears red, she’s not being subtle.

        She’s boring and there’s nothing of substance in her.

  2. Tessa says:
    March 19, 2025 at 8:13 am

    Kate needs an updated haitstyle.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      March 19, 2025 at 9:09 am

      Right? I don’t think it looks better at all. She needs to cut a few inches of and go a little darker.

      Reply
    • NoHope says:
      March 19, 2025 at 9:25 am

      When I saw pictures of her younger self in an article last week, it’s more clear than ever that she’s either getting major support from hair extensions or entire wigs. So when is the jig up? At some point those luscious long locks will look preposterous.

      I do feel for anyone in the public eye who has to deal with a big change of appearance that aging hair brings. Andre Agassi wrote about it in his memoir–he just ripped the bandaid off and ditched his glue-on wig.

      Reply
  3. Smart&Messy says:
    March 19, 2025 at 8:14 am

    Maybe the hair is all her own, but it’s still too much and shapeless, which ages her unnecessarily. Same with browns and greys, those colours age her. Sometimes darker colors are not even event-appropriate. For the school trip to the museum, that outfit was drab af. I would have gone with white slim-fit jeans (no jeggings), cute flats like the now trendy loafers, a blouse and blazer with a pop of color. And a ponytail or something. On that occasion, she looked like she completely forgot the event and quickly pulled on whatever she found ironed in the laundry room.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      March 19, 2025 at 10:13 am

      The recent post showing her in her 20s during the dating years show her hair was not as bulky as it is now, which is a biological impossibility. Also one of her first press releases post marriage was to lie about the use of hair extension when a photo showing one of the attachments was visible in her hair.

      Reply
  4. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    March 19, 2025 at 8:14 am

    She’s been wearing fake hips? There is a shift in her shape too.

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      March 19, 2025 at 8:35 am

      I think she is using the structure of these coats to create the illusion of a more shapely, feminine figure. It’s not just that she is very thin, but has very narrow hips. So I don’t think it’s padded, but tailored to that effect. Although, I could be wrong, because the family has a history of presenting ass-of-lies so…

      Reply
      • ShazBot says:
        March 19, 2025 at 9:20 am

        Yeah, I really started noticing it in Fall 2023 when she was clearly quite unwell, her clothes were very structured to hide how frail she was, and that seems to be continuing.
        It’s a long known strategy for this with disordered eating too – where bigger, baggier, or structured clothes to disguise the body.

  5. Harla says:
    March 19, 2025 at 8:18 am

    Has no one noticed that it’s still winter, cold and chilly, so of course Kate’s wearing dark colors. Now come spring/summer when Kate starts wearing pastels and bright colors again, the fashion press will move the goal post yet again. And that last bit, comparing the late queen unfavorably to Kate is a real shift in reporting, at least to me. Are they actually saying that Kate dresses more like a queen than the woman who was Britain’s longest reigning monarch? That Kate shows more “quiet power” than the actual monarch? My goodness!

    Reply
    • Polo says:
      March 19, 2025 at 8:36 am

      She wore bright suits all through the winter before she disappeared. Remember the I’m a workin woman phase of her fashion post coronation..

      Reply
      • Harla says:
        March 19, 2025 at 10:37 am

        Yep, you’re right Polo! I guess that I just don’t pay enough attention to Kate and what she wears 🙂

  6. jais says:
    March 19, 2025 at 8:29 am

    yep. neutrals. wide-legged pants. well-fitted blazers. where’ve we seen that before?

    Reply
  7. Susan Collins says:
    March 19, 2025 at 8:30 am

    So they are still talking about her fashion but now it’s smart neutral color. Still not talking about the work she isn’t doing.

    Reply
  8. Blogger says:
    March 19, 2025 at 8:31 am

    They really don’t know what else to write about her.

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      March 19, 2025 at 8:40 am

      This. They come up with these ridiculous fashion analyses about her regularly, alternating with her role as a mother. Because everything else is off limits and she does nothing of substance that is public knowledge. Sometimes it’s comparison photos with Diana or QE2, sometimes musings about how she has finally come to her own with quiet fashion or whatnot. Even after they declared that her work should be the focus (lol).

      Reply
  9. Amy Bee says:
    March 19, 2025 at 8:42 am

    I kept expecting Meghan’s name to appear in this piece because what Kate has done is copy Meghan’s style. It’s interesting to see the different reaction to Kate’s “new” style. I seem to remember Meghan being attacked for the way she dress and people saying she needed to dress more like Kate. Now Kate dressing like Meghan is not a problem.

    Reply
  10. Eurydice says:
    March 19, 2025 at 8:42 am

    Hmmm, “invisible” and “unassuming” sounds like she’s being shoved into the background.

    Reply
  11. Becks1 says:
    March 19, 2025 at 8:56 am

    She made this shift a few years ago…..right around the time a certain Black American actress came into the family……gee, wonder if that’s a coincidence….

    we still see the coatdresses, it just really seems to be those Emillia Wickstead dresses that have gone by the wayside (you know the ones I mean, she had them in 4 or 5 colors, with the square-cut neck and then the pleated skirt.) She also seems to be only wearing coatdresses for coatdress appropriate occasions, like church services, not to go meet little kids.

    anyway to me this is really all about how they know she’s dressing more boring now and they’re trying to prop it up. Boring is fine for a professional woman, but when all the press has to write about is her fashion, then boring is not so fine.

    Reply
  12. Lauren says:
    March 19, 2025 at 9:19 am

    Hmm is this meant to hide that the “Kate effect” is no match for the “Meghan effect” when it comes to driving purchasing behavior? Also calling it invisible fashion seems like a dig

    Reply
  13. ML says:
    March 19, 2025 at 9:35 am

    I am not about to click on the link in order to find out the author of that article, but holy cow is it petty! Someone was told that they wouldn’t be able to write about K’s clothing, and after learning that KP was serious about that, they came up with her “invisible fashion” era??!

    “This shift in style, which we are calling ‘invisible fashion’, demonstrates that Kate is choosing to let her work take centre stage rather than her wardrobe. Following the announcement from Kensington Palace regarding the focus needing to shift from her clothes to her work, we are now seeing a new style for the Princess of Wales, one where her fashion choices blend into the background.”

    “Ouch!” levels of snarkiness in that paragraph. Savage.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      March 19, 2025 at 9:46 am

      I wish they were more honest.

      Here is the lazy Princess of Wales who has reproduced three children to ensure the next generation for the House of Windsor. However, she hasn’t achieved much in her role over the last 25 years in the public eye. We have been embargoed to write about her clothes but of her charitable endeavours and accomplishments there are very little to speak of. She occasionally plays the piano but performs it very ill.

      Reply
  14. Mslove says:
    March 19, 2025 at 10:55 am

    Making Keen wear boring clothes is by design. As boring as she is, she still outshines Peg, and he wants all the attention on him as the greatest, most kingly king ever. And he’s probably sick and tired of the Middletons wanting Earldoms and everyone thinking Kate babysits his drunk ass. So much resentment, and they can’t hide it anymore.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment