Princess Kate is now in her ‘invisible fashion era,’ with darker & more muted looks

Since the start of 2024, there’s been a real dearth of random embiggening articles about the Princess of Wales. There’s all of this energy towards screaming hysterically over every single thing the Duchess of Sussex says or does, and yet not even a fraction of that energy is brought to analyzing Kate’s hair, makeup, work, events or fashion. Well, the Daily Mail finally gave us something: analysis of Kate’s new aesthetic, which is actually a pretty big change. For the past year, Kate has been wearing a lot of darker colors, muddy browns, navy, greys and black. When she does a “pop of color,” it’s usually red nowadays. She’s also been repeating a lot of older coats. Notably, Kate and her staff threw a weird hissy fit this year about how information about Kate’s fashion would no longer be released via official channels. There’s been a real shift, and the Mail is finally talking about it: “The wardrobe changes that signal the start of Kate 2.0 as Princess of Wales enters her ‘invisible fashion’ era.”

A new style strategy for the Princess of Wales? This is the start of Kate 2.0 for the queen-in-waiting as she enters her ‘invisible fashion’ era. Kate’s wardrobe has always been a subject of fascination, but as she resumes her royal duties in 2025, it’s clear that her style has undergone a significant transformation in her comeback wardrobe.

Gone are the pastel dresses and statement coats of previous years. In their place is a more muted, sophisticated and understated wardrobe that signals a new era for the Princess of Wales.

This shift in style, which we are calling ‘invisible fashion’, demonstrates that Kate is choosing to let her work take centre stage rather than her wardrobe. Following the announcement from Kensington Palace regarding the focus needing to shift from her clothes to her work, we are now seeing a new style for the Princess of Wales, one where her fashion choices blend into the background.

British designer Amanda Wakeley, host of the podcast Style DNA, believes Kate has always understood the power of fashion as a communicator, and her more muted wardrobe for 2025 reflects a considered shift in how she wishes to be perceived. She says: ‘This approach speaks to her discipline and dedication, using fashion as a quiet amplifier rather than a distraction.’

Over the years, Catherine has often been celebrated for her fashion sense, but her latest choices suggest a more purposeful approach to dressing. As she steps into an increasingly prominent royal role, Kate appears to be embracing a more neutral and refined aesthetic, allowing her presence, rather than her outfit, to make the statement. Her recent wardrobe overhaul has seen a shift towards beige, camel, deep burgundies, and rich browns, tones that are elegant, timeless, and, crucially, unassuming. The days of fit and flare dresses and skinny jeans seem to be firmly behind her. Instead, Kate is championing classic tailoring, favouring wide-leg trousers, structured midi skirts, and well-cut blazers.

By choosing neutral hues and timeless cuts, Kate is embracing a style that aligns with her growing role within the monarchy, where her presence is required to carry weight beyond just a photo opportunity. It’s a stark contrast to the late Queen Elizabeth, who was famous for her use of bright colours to ensure she stood out in a crowd. Kate’s approach, however, is all about subtlety and quiet power.