Tina Fey: ‘I have a problem with rich people having a side hustle… I judge it’

Amy Poehler has a new podcast called Good Hang with Amy Poehler. Of course, Amy’s “wife” Tina Fey was one of her first guests, and I can only hope that Tina will be a regular guest. There’s something magical about Tina and Amy’s friendship and their comedic energy when they’re together. They have been dear friends for what? Almost three decades? Something like that. Well, obviously, Tina made some comments which are getting a lot of play. Tina and Amy start talking about celebrity side-hustles and how Tina doesn’t really respect rich people who dabble in money-making schemes on the side.

Tina Fey revealed she will never have a side hustle and admitted she judges fellow celebrities who do. “I have a problem with rich people having a side hustle,” the “Mean Girls” star shared on Tuesday’s episode of the “Good Hang with Amy Poehler” podcast. “If you already have like $200 million … I judge it,” she added. Poehler, 53, encouraged Fey, 54, to change her viewpoint, saying the latter should “learn from Gen Z” and not “judge it.” The pals got on the topic of side hustles when the “Parks and Recreation” star complemented Fey on her “incredible hair.” “I feel like you should have a hair campaign,” Poehler said. “[I’m] always pushing you to have a glasses line. Why do you not have a glass [line]?” Fey started to detail why she hadn’t invested in a glasses line before Poehler interrupted, saying, “You hate money?” “I do kind of hate money,” the “Date Night” star chimed in, explaining that she is “terrible with money.” “No, I’m not terrible. I don’t waste money, but I don’t get excited about money,” she clarified. The “30 Rock” alum shared she only needs enough funds to feel “safe” and live.

[From Page Six]

Page Six missed one of the funniest parts, which is when Tina said that she judges side-hustles and Amy says “you mean like a podcast or something?” LMAO. The thing to understand about Tina’s perspective – and this is why Amy brings up Gen Z – is that Tina is Gen X. Gen Xers and Xennials did not grow up in “hustle culture.” That was not part of our cultural experience – when we were growing up, we were told to look down on “sellouts” who “did things for money.” There was a whole period of time when people looked down on new designer clothing and everyone prioritized vintage everything and flea-markets and Goodwills. Actors just ACTED, they didn’t have their own wine labels. Musicians didn’t have a list of sponsors. That absolutely shifted in the past twenty years, but Tina is still clinging to her Gen X belief system.

“i have a problem with rich people having a side hustle” shes literally so important to the culture pic.twitter.com/ndUCn18oBB — m (@bigIttIeIies) March 18, 2025