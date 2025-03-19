Queen Camilla ‘wasn’t very keen’ on then-Kate Middleton: ‘She’s not into horses’

Something I’ve always believed is that Queen Camilla kept her eye on her stepsons’ love lives, and she still keeps abreast of all of the gossip about Prince William and Harry. Hell, I believe Camilla is probably behind half of the gossip storylines about both of her stepsons. I think it’s abundantly clear that Camilla knows all about William’s extracurricular activities, and her photos with Rose Hanbury last year were very significant. Remember the story about Rose “blossoming in the court of Queen Camilla?” Yeah. Camilla keeps up with ALL of the gossip. She always has, which is why I believe this story too – that Camilla never wanted Prince William to marry Kate.

Queen Camilla reportedly “wasn’t keen” on Princess Kate when the pair first met, an expert has claimed. Prince William met Kate while the pair were studying at the University of St Andrews in 2001. They began dating in 2003, and even shared a house together with roommates while studying. While Kate has now become a key part of The Firm, polling as the most popular member, there was some hesitation when William first introduced her to his family. According to Royal expert Tom Quinn, Camilla was particularly unsure about her potential daughter-in-law. On Channel 5’s ‘The Middleton’s: Modern Royal-in-laws’, Quinn revealed: “I’d heard that Camilla wasn’t very keen on Catherine. She didn’t shoot, she’s not into horses particularly, there was too much of a gap and William would feel it. But I think it’s true to say that Camilla later warmed to Caterine and recognised her solid virtues.”

“I think it’s true to say that Camilla later warmed to Caterine and recognised her solid virtues” – I’m not so sure, especially since Camilla has seemingly banned Kate from tiara-wearing events, forced Kate to wear a glittery DIY headpiece at the damn coronation and has barely been photographed with Kate in the past two years. I will also accept the idea that Camilla was simply going to be jealous of and petty towards any girlfriend, any young, attractive woman who would get more attention than her. Camilla and Charles are both united in their paranoia that another “Diana” is right around the corner, coming to steal their nonexistent thunder.

As for the rumor about why Camilla thought Kate was all wrong for William… I mean, I can actually understand her perspective. It wasn’t that Kate was a commoner with a ghastly mother, it’s that Kate didn’t actually fit into William’s world and she still doesn’t. While Camilla was “common” too, she actually grew up in the royal-adjacent world and obviously, she always circulated among titled toffs and royalty. Kate was always outside that world and that’s why most of William’s family and friends saw the Middletons as desperate social climbers.